SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP - ADR

(STG)
  Report  
Sunlands (STG) Class Action Alert: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Contact Firm

07/20/2019 | 09:10am EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group ("Sunlands") (NYSE: STG). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Sunlands common stock pursuant or traceable to the March 2018 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 26, 2019. 

[click here to join this action]

On or about March 23, 2018, Sunlands sold 13 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $11.50 a share raising $149,500,000 in new capital. The lawsuit alleges that, the Registration Statement was false and contained misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Sunlands' student enrollment was declining; (2) Sunlands' gross billings were declining; (3) Sunlands' marketing tactics were not as robust as described in the Registration Statement; and (4) as a result, defendants statements about Sunlands' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages as Sunlands securities are trading significantly below the IPO price.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunlands-stg-class-action-alert-johnson-fistel-encourages-investors-to-contact-firm-300888319.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
