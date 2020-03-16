Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sunlands Technology Group    STG

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP

(STG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunlands Technology Group : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Friday, March 27, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:31am EDT

BEIJING, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 unaudited financial results on Friday, March 27, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets.

Sunlands' management team will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, (7:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) on March 27, 2020, following the quarterly results announcement.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:

1-412-902-4272

US toll free:

1-888-346-8982

Canada toll free:

1-855-669-9657

Mainland China toll free:

400-120-1203

Hong Kong local-toll:

852-3018-4992

Hong Kong toll free:

800-905-945

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. When prompted, ask to be connected to the call for "Sunlands Technology Group". Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sunlands' website at http://www.sunlands.investorroom.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until April 3, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

International: 

1-412-317-0088

US Toll Free: 

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free:

855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 

10140418

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Sunlands Technology Group
Yingying Liu 
IR Director 
Tel: +86 182 5691 2232
Email: ir@sunlands.com

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente 
Phone: +1 (212) 481-2050 
Email: sunlands@tpg-ir.com 

Ross Warner 
Phone: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: sunlands@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunlands-technology-group-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-financial-results-on-friday-march-27-2020-301024624.html

SOURCE Sunlands Technology Group


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
05:31aSUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financia..
PR
01/06SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY : Sc 13g
PU
2019SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP : Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Res..
PR
2019SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP : Announces Graduation of Its First Class of Students ..
PR
2019SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Fr..
PR
2019SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP : Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Re..
PR
2019DEADLINE APPROACHING : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Lea..
BU
2019DEADLINE ALERT - SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY : August 26, 2019
PR
2019SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on F..
PR
2019ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Announces Notice of Lead Plaintiff Opportunit..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group