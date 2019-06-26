Log in
Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust    0435

SUNLIGHT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(0435)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust : Change of Address of Unit Registrar

0
06/26/2019 | 04:57am EDT

The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust

(a Hong Kong collective investment scheme authorized under section 104 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance

(Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong))

(Stock Code : 435)

Managed by

Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited

恒基陽光資產管理有限公司

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF UNIT REGISTRAR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the "Manager") announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the unit registrar of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Unit Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to :

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Unit Registrar will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

HENDERSON SUNLIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

恒基陽光資產管理有限公司

(as manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust)

CHUNG Siu Wah

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 26 June 2019

At the date of this announcement, the Board of the Manager comprises : (1) Chairman and

Non-executive Director : Mr. AU Siu Kee, Alexander; (2) Chief Executive Officer and Executive

Director : Mr. WU Shiu Kee, Keith; (3) Non-executive Director : Mr. KWOK Ping Ho; and

  1. Independent Non-executive Directors : Mr. KWAN Kai Cheong, Dr. TSE Kwok Sang and Mr. KWOK Tun Ho, Chester.

Disclaimer

Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 08:56:06 UTC
