Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust : Change of Address of Unit Registrar

Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust

(a Hong Kong collective investment scheme authorized under section 104 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance

(Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong))

(Stock Code : 435)

Managed by

Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited

恒基陽光資產管理有限公司

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF UNIT REGISTRAR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the "Manager") announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the unit registrar of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Unit Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to :

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Unit Registrar will remain unchanged.

