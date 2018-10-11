SunLink Health Systems, Inc. : Announces Sale of Medical Office Building and Land

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: SSY) today announced the
sale of a medical office building and approximately two adjacent acres
of undeveloped land in Dahlonega, GA. After expenses, the company
expects net proceeds from the sale of approximately $935,000, which will
be retained for working capital and general corporate purposes. The
company expects to recognize a pre-tax gain on the sale of approximately
$452,000.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc. is the parent company of subsidiaries that
own and operate healthcare businesses in the Southeast. Each of the
Company’s healthcare businesses is operated locally with a strategy of
linking patients’ needs with healthcare professionals. For additional
information on SunLink Health Systems, Inc., please visit the Company’s
website.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s
business strategy. These forward-looking statements are subject to
certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual
results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those
anticipated. Certain of those risks, uncertainties and other factors are
disclosed in more detail in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended June 30, 2018 and other filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission which can be located at www.sec.gov.
