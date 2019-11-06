Log in
SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) on Behalf of Shareholders

11/06/2019 | 09:41pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors it is investigating Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) for potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company's July 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). On July 25, 2019, Sunnova held its IPO, selling more than 14 million shares of common stock for $12 per share. Then, on August 19, 2019, Sunnova reported a net loss of $85.3 million for the six months ending June 30, 2019, compared to $22.7 million in the prior year period. On this news, Sunnova's share price fell nearly 8% per share. Since its IPO, Sunnova's stock has traded as low as $8.66 per share, or nearly 28% below its $12 IPO price. Sunnova provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Sunnova's potential wrongdoing, click here.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
