Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sunnova Energy International Inc.    NOVA

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

(NOVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunnova Energy International : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential solar and energy storage service provider, announced today it will release its first quarter 2020 results after the markets close on May 14, 2020, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 15, 2020.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 866-211-4135, or for international callers, 647-689-6729. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367, or for international callers, 416-621-4642. The conference ID for the live call and the replay is 3492226. The replay will be available until May 22, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Sunnova’s website at www.sunnova.com.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. states and its territories. Sunnova’s goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted.

For more information, visit www.sunnova.com, follow us on Twitter @Sunnova_Solar and connect with us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATION
04:32pSUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Dat..
BU
02/25SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
02/24SUNNOVA ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financi..
BU
02/24SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/14SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
02/11SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
02/06SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/05SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Debuts New Bundled Roofing + Solar Finance Offeri..
BU
01/23SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations, Regulation..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 167 M
EBIT 2020 -13,1 M
Net income 2020 -125 M
Debt 2020 1 716 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,18x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,13x
EV / Sales2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2021 14,9x
Capitalization 969 M
Chart SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Sunnova Energy International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,94  $
Last Close Price 11,53  $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Jackson Berger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Lane Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kris W. Hillstrand Executive VP-Technology & Service Operations
Rahman D'Argenio Director
Matthew DeNichilo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.4.48%969
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.68.31%5 357
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.67%5 206
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.2.35%3 012
SUNRUN INC.-2.79%1 557
RISEN ENERGY CO.,LTD.8.29%1 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group