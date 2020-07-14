Sunnova Energy International : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Log in
SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

(NOVA)
07/14/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential solar and energy storage service provider, announced today it will release its second quarter 2020 results after the markets close on July 29, 2020, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 30, 2020.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 833-557-0560, or for international callers, 778-560-2599. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367, or for international callers, 416-621-4642. The conference ID for the live call and the replay is 6978804. The replay will be available until August 6, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Sunnova’s website at www.sunnova.com.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. states and its territories. Sunnova’s goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterruptedTM.

For more information, visit www.sunnova.com, follow us on Twitter @Sunnova_Solar and connect with us on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
