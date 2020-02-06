Sunnova Energy International : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S residential solar and energy storage service providers, announced today members of its management team will participate in the following investor events in March 2020:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s 2020 Power, Gas and Solar Leaders Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on March 3, 2020

Credit Suisse’s 25th Annual Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado from March 3-4, 2020

Roth Capital Partners’ 32nd Annual Conference in Dana Point, California from March 15-17, 2020

