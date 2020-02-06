Log in
SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

(NOVA)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunnova Energy International : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/06/2020 | 07:10pm EST

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S residential solar and energy storage service providers, announced today members of its management team will participate in the following investor events in March 2020:

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s 2020 Power, Gas and Solar Leaders Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on March 3, 2020
  • Credit Suisse’s 25th Annual Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado from March 3-4, 2020
  • Roth Capital Partners’ 32nd Annual Conference in Dana Point, California from March 15-17, 2020

ABOUT SUNNOVA

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider, with customers across the U.S. states and territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy, with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted.™ For more information, please visit sunnova.com.


© Business Wire 2020
