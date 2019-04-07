Sunny Optical Technology : (1)GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AN...

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN

ISSUE MANDATE

At the Annual General Meeting, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to grant the Issue Mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with Shares up to a limit equal to 10% (i.e. 109,684,970 Shares on the basis of 1,096,849,700 Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of the relevant resolution assuming no issue of new Shares takes place between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of the Annual General Meeting) of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of such resolution, and adding to the Issue Mandate so granted to the Directors any Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate (if granted at the Annual General Meeting) provided that such amount shall not exceed a maximum of 10% (i.e. 109,684,970 Shares on the basis of 1,096,849,700 Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of the relevant resolution assuming no issue of new Shares takes place between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of the Annual General Meeting) of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of the relevant resolution.

Such power to allot, issue and deal with Shares in the aforesaid manner is exercisable at any time from the date of passing of the relevant resolution until the earliest of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association, or any applicable laws, to be held; or (iii) the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by the relevant resolution.

REPURCHASE MANDATE

At the Annual General Meeting, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to further renew the Repurchase Mandate granted to the Directors which was renewed on 29 May 2018 and will expire on the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, in terms set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting, to exercise the power of the Company to repurchase its own issued Shares on the Stock Exchange or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed at any time during the period until the earliest of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association, or any applicable laws to be held, and (iii) the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by the relevant resolution.

Under the Repurchase Mandate, the number of Shares that the Company may repurchase shall not exceed 10% (i.e. 109,684,970 Shares on the basis of 1,096,849,700 Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of the relevant resolution assuming no issue of new Shares takes place between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of the Annual General Meeting) of the issued share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing the relevant resolution.