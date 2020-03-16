Log in
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY

(2382)
Sunny Optical Technology : 2019 Net Profit Rose 60%

03/16/2020 | 08:43pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

Sunny Optical Technology Group Co.'s 2019 net profit surged, driven by its rapidly growing vehicle-imaging and sensing business, and better margins.

Net profit for rose 60% to 3.99 billion yuan (US$570.5 million) from CNY2.49 billion in 2018, the company, one of China's largest electronics makers, said in a stock-exchange filing late Monday.

Revenue grew 46% to CNY37.85 billion, as both its smartphone-parts and auto-components segments delivered solid growth, Sunny Optical said.

Net-profit margin was approximately 10.6% compared with 9.7% for 2018, it said.

For 2020, the electronics group expects "many uncertainties" ahead as the coronavirus spreads globally.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 43 946 M
EBIT 2020 5 582 M
Net income 2020 4 840 M
Finance 2020 1 561 M
Yield 2020 1,17%
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
EV / Sales2021 1,86x
Capitalization 102 B
Chart SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 123,71  CNY
Last Close Price 93,00  CNY
Spread / Highest target 74,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Sun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liao Ning Ye Chairman
Wen Jian Wang Honorary Chairman
Yu Qing Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wen Jie Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-10.17%16 675
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-7.78%22 062
HEXAGON-21.47%15 501
SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.58.65%10 782
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-15.64%10 712
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-27.94%9 939
