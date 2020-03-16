Sunny Optical Technology : 2019 Net Profit Rose 60%

By Yifan Wang



Sunny Optical Technology Group Co.'s 2019 net profit surged, driven by its rapidly growing vehicle-imaging and sensing business, and better margins.

Net profit for rose 60% to 3.99 billion yuan (US$570.5 million) from CNY2.49 billion in 2018, the company, one of China's largest electronics makers, said in a stock-exchange filing late Monday.

Revenue grew 46% to CNY37.85 billion, as both its smartphone-parts and auto-components segments delivered solid growth, Sunny Optical said.

Net-profit margin was approximately 10.6% compared with 9.7% for 2018, it said.

For 2020, the electronics group expects "many uncertainties" ahead as the coronavirus spreads globally.

