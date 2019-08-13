Sunny Optical Technology : Interim Results Announcement for the Six M...
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
舜 宇 光 學 科 技（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2382.HK)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
RESULT HIGHLIGHTS
The Group's unaudited consolidated revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately RMB15,574.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 30.0% as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The increase in revenue was mainly benefited from the Group's further development in smartphone related businesses and rapid growth in the vehicle imaging and sensing fields.
The gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately RMB2,864.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 23.4% as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The gross profit margin was approximately 18.4%.
The net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 increased by approximately 20.4% to approximately RMB1,432.4 million as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The net profit margin was approximately 9.2%.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in the year 2018 as follows:
1
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
3
15,574,918
11,976,354
Cost of sales
(12,710,935)
(9,656,294)
Gross profit
2,863,983
2,320,060
Other income
4
187,044
191,603
Other gains and losses
5
(31,644)
(173,722)
Impairment losses under expected credit loss model,
net of reversal
(15,534)
(1,398)
Selling and distribution expenses
(130,753)
(95,454)
Research and development expenditure
(826,538)
(544,462)
Administrative expenses
(257,386)
(184,109)
Share of results of associates
(2,192)
(9,283)
Finance costs
(126,396)
(90,858)
Profit before tax
1,660,584
1,412,377
Income tax expense
6
(228,157)
(222,620)
Profit for the period
7
1,432,427
1,189,757
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Fair value gain on investments in equity instruments
at fair value through other comprehensive income
-
2,811
Items that may be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation
of foreign operations
520
957
Other comprehensive income for the period
520
3,768
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,432,947
1,193,525
2
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
1,431,175
1,179,794
Non-controlling interests
1,252
9,963
1,432,427
1,189,757
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
1,431,509
1,183,341
Non-controlling interests
1,438
10,184
1,432,947
1,193,525
Earnings per share - Basic (RMB cents)
8
130.79
108.03
- Diluted (RMB cents)
8
130.65
107.61
3
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
10(a)
5,176,835
4,522,741
Right-of-use assets
10(b)
405,027
-
Prepaid lease payments
-
213,823
Investment properties
10(c)
47,494
49,689
Intangible assets
477,128
348,821
Interests in associates
66,857
100,808
Deferred tax assets
11
60,700
42,599
Deposits paid for acquisition of property,
plant and equipment
12
548,497
401,342
Equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")
112,183
106,583
Debt instruments at amortised cost
27,077
54,479
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss ("FVTPL")
13(a)(b)
234,323
235,085
Derivative financial assets
14
11,153
7,799
Goodwill
20
862
-
7,168,136
6,083,769
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
15
4,389,732
3,073,922
Trade and other receivables and prepayment
16
7,697,882
6,231,486
Prepaid lease payments
10(b)
-
5,581
Tax recoverable
54,669
111,863
Derivative financial assets
14
10,528
38,986
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
13(c)(d)
4,439,075
4,759,582
Debt instruments at amortised cost
82,940
54,915
Amounts due from related parties
-
3,032
Pledged bank deposits
12,241
214,708
Short term fixed deposits
20,000
20,000
Bank balances and cash
1,612,927
2,254,299
18,319,994
16,768,374
4
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
17
8,886,450
7,063,861
Amounts due to related parties
6,372
8,978
Derivative financial liabilities
14
5,864
741
Bank borrowings
1,112,482
1,482,405
Lease liabilities - current portion
42,530
-
Contract liabilities
112,421
110,281
Deferred income - current portion
14,860
11,175
10,180,979
8,677,441
NET CURRENT ASSETS
8,139,015
8,090,933
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
15,307,151
14,174,702
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred tax liabilities
11
535,317
403,328
Derivative financial liabilities
14
-
2,682
Long term payables
17
346,779
330,452
Deferred income - non-current portion
54,397
70,113
Lease liabilities - non-current portion
123,710
-
Bonds payable
4,091,169
4,079,983
5,151,372
4,886,558
NET ASSETS
10,155,779
9,288,144
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
18
105,163
105,163
Reserves
9,886,745
9,128,934
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
9,991,908
9,234,097
Non-controlling interests
163,871
54,047
TOTAL EQUITY
10,155,779
9,288,144
5
