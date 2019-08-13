Sunny Optical Technology : Interim Results Announcement for the Six M...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

舜 宇 光 學 科 技（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2382.HK)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

RESULT HIGHLIGHTS

The Group's unaudited consolidated revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately RMB15,574.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 30.0% as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The increase in revenue was mainly benefited from the Group's further development in smartphone related businesses and rapid growth in the vehicle imaging and sensing fields.

The gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately RMB2,864.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 23.4% as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The gross profit margin was approximately 18.4%.

The net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 increased by approximately 20.4% to approximately RMB1,432.4 million as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The net profit margin was approximately 9.2%.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in the year 2018 as follows: