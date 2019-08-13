Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd    2382   KYG8586D1097

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD

(2382)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sunny Optical Technology : Interim Results Announcement for the Six M...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 09:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

舜 宇 光 學 科 技（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2382.HK)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

RESULT HIGHLIGHTS

The Group's unaudited consolidated revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately RMB15,574.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 30.0% as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The increase in revenue was mainly benefited from the Group's further development in smartphone related businesses and rapid growth in the vehicle imaging and sensing fields.

The gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately RMB2,864.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 23.4% as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The gross profit margin was approximately 18.4%.

The net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 increased by approximately 20.4% to approximately RMB1,432.4 million as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The net profit margin was approximately 9.2%.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") presents the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in the year 2018 as follows:

1

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

3

15,574,918

11,976,354

Cost of sales

(12,710,935)

(9,656,294)

Gross profit

2,863,983

2,320,060

Other income

4

187,044

191,603

Other gains and losses

5

(31,644)

(173,722)

Impairment losses under expected credit loss model,

net of reversal

(15,534)

(1,398)

Selling and distribution expenses

(130,753)

(95,454)

Research and development expenditure

(826,538)

(544,462)

Administrative expenses

(257,386)

(184,109)

Share of results of associates

(2,192)

(9,283)

Finance costs

(126,396)

(90,858)

Profit before tax

1,660,584

1,412,377

Income tax expense

6

(228,157)

(222,620)

Profit for the period

7

1,432,427

1,189,757

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Fair value gain on investments in equity instruments

at fair value through other comprehensive income

-

2,811

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation

of foreign operations

520

957

Other comprehensive income for the period

520

3,768

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,432,947

1,193,525

2

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

1,431,175

1,179,794

Non-controlling interests

1,252

9,963

1,432,427

1,189,757

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

1,431,509

1,183,341

Non-controlling interests

1,438

10,184

1,432,947

1,193,525

Earnings per share - Basic (RMB cents)

8

130.79

108.03

- Diluted (RMB cents)

8

130.65

107.61

3

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

10(a)

5,176,835

4,522,741

Right-of-use assets

10(b)

405,027

-

Prepaid lease payments

-

213,823

Investment properties

10(c)

47,494

49,689

Intangible assets

477,128

348,821

Interests in associates

66,857

100,808

Deferred tax assets

11

60,700

42,599

Deposits paid for acquisition of property,

plant and equipment

12

548,497

401,342

Equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")

112,183

106,583

Debt instruments at amortised cost

27,077

54,479

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss ("FVTPL")

13(a)(b)

234,323

235,085

Derivative financial assets

14

11,153

7,799

Goodwill

20

862

-

7,168,136

6,083,769

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

15

4,389,732

3,073,922

Trade and other receivables and prepayment

16

7,697,882

6,231,486

Prepaid lease payments

10(b)

-

5,581

Tax recoverable

54,669

111,863

Derivative financial assets

14

10,528

38,986

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

13(c)(d)

4,439,075

4,759,582

Debt instruments at amortised cost

82,940

54,915

Amounts due from related parties

-

3,032

Pledged bank deposits

12,241

214,708

Short term fixed deposits

20,000

20,000

Bank balances and cash

1,612,927

2,254,299

18,319,994

16,768,374

4

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

17

8,886,450

7,063,861

Amounts due to related parties

6,372

8,978

Derivative financial liabilities

14

5,864

741

Bank borrowings

1,112,482

1,482,405

Lease liabilities - current portion

42,530

-

Contract liabilities

112,421

110,281

Deferred income - current portion

14,860

11,175

10,180,979

8,677,441

NET CURRENT ASSETS

8,139,015

8,090,933

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

15,307,151

14,174,702

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities

11

535,317

403,328

Derivative financial liabilities

14

-

2,682

Long term payables

17

346,779

330,452

Deferred income - non-current portion

54,397

70,113

Lease liabilities - non-current portion

123,710

-

Bonds payable

4,091,169

4,079,983

5,151,372

4,886,558

NET ASSETS

10,155,779

9,288,144

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

18

105,163

105,163

Reserves

9,886,745

9,128,934

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

9,991,908

9,234,097

Non-controlling interests

163,871

54,047

TOTAL EQUITY

10,155,779

9,288,144

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 13:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (
09:07aSUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY : Announces 2019 Interim Resul...
PU
09:07aSUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY : Interim Results Announcement for the Six M...
PU
08/11ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Make Cautious Gains Following Rocky Week
DJ
08/09SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY : Voluntary announcement - shipment volume f...
PU
08/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Japan's GDP Beats Forecast, China's Yuan..
DJ
08/07ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Unfazed By Yuan's Latest Weakening
DJ
08/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back, Following Wall Street's Lead
DJ
07/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall On Diminished Hopes Of U.S.-China Trade Deal
DJ
07/29ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As Bank Of Japan Maintains Steady Guidance
DJ
07/24ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As Investors Await Central Bank De..
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 32 915 M
EBIT 2019 3 828 M
Net income 2019 3 332 M
Debt 2019 38,3 M
Yield 2019 0,98%
P/E ratio 2019 25,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,57x
EV / Sales2020 2,08x
Capitalization 84 656 M
Chart SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD
Duration : Period :
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 85,75  CNY
Last Close Price 77,36  CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Sun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liao Ning Ye Chairman
Wen Jian Wang Non-Executive Director
Yu Qing Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wen Jie Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD23.56%11 994
HEXAGON9.88%17 183
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.26.78%10 924
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED43.23%10 674
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC-0.07%7 220
SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD99.20%7 108
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group