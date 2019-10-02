Log in
Sunny Optical Technology : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movemen...

10/02/2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/09/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Date Submitted

02/10/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

2382

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

100,000,000,000

HK$0.1

HK$10,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

100,000,000,000

HK$0.1

HK$10,000,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HK$10,000,000,000

currency) :

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,096,849,700

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

1,096,849,700

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 05:12:02 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 34 680 M
EBIT 2019 3 995 M
Net income 2019 3 402 M
Finance 2019 496 M
Yield 2019 0,73%
P/E ratio 2019 33,5x
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,30x
EV / Sales2020 2,68x
Capitalization 115 B
Chart SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 105,68  CNY
Last Close Price 105,05  CNY
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Sun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liao Ning Ye Chairman
Wen Jian Wang Honorary Chairman
Yu Qing Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wen Jie Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED65.52%16 069
HEXAGON16.32%17 670
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED53.11%11 714
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION29.61%11 168
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC10.77%8 066
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%8 061
