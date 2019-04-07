Sunny Optical Technology : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

舜宇光學科技(集團)有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2382.HK)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at United Conference Centre, 10/F., United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 28 May 2019, at 10:30 a.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without modification, the following resolutions:

1.To receive and consider approval of the audited consolidated accounts and the reports of the Directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018;

2.To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018;

3.(a) To re-elect Mr. Sun Yang as an executive Director;

(b)To re-elect Mr. Zhang Yuqing as an independent non-executive Director;

(c)To re-elect Mr. Shao Yang Dong as an independent non-executive Director;

(d)To authorise the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix the remuneration of the Directors.

4.To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the Company's external auditors and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration;

5.As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

"THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph (b) of this resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue or otherwise deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company (or securities convertible into Shares, or options, warrants or similar

