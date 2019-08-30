Sunny Optical Technology : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Holders - Notice of Publication of Interim Report

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

舜宇光學科技（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability )

(於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司 )

(Stock Code : 2382.HK)

(股份代號: 2382.HK)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

30 August 2019

Dear Non-registered holder(1),

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.sunnyoptical.comand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the homepage of our website under the heading "Investor Relations" or by browsing through the HKEXnews website and viewing them requires Adobe® Reader®.

If you want to receive the printed versions of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications (2), please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the " Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.sunnyoptical.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone ho tline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays) or send an email to ir@sunnyoptical.com.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Ye Liaoning

Chairman and Executive Director

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS), either directly as a beneficial shareholder or through a broker or custodian, and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited of his/her/its wishes to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) annual reports, directors' reports, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' reports and, where applicable, its summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

各位非登 記持有 人(1)：

舜 宇光 學科技 （集 團）有 限 公司 （「本公 司」）

中 期報告 （「 本次 公司通 訊文件 」）之發 佈通 知

本公司的本次公司 通訊文件的中 、英文版本已上載於 本公司網站 (www.sunnyoptical.com)及香港交 易所披露易網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏 覽。請使用 Adobe® Reader®在本公司網站主頁「投 資者關係」一 欄內或在香港交易 所披露易網站 開啟並瀏覽本次公 司通訊文件。

如 閣下欲收取本 次公司通訊文 件 及日後所有公司 通訊 (2)之 印刷本，請填妥本信函背 面的申請表格，並使用申請表格 下方之郵寄標 籤經香港中

央證券登記有限公 司（「香 港 證券登記 處 」）寄回本公司（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請 貼上適當的郵票 ）。香港證券登 記 處地址為 香港灣仔皇后大道 東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本 公司網站 (www.sunnyoptical.com)或香港交易所披露 易網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)

內下載。

如對本信函內容有 任何疑問，請 致電本公司電話熱 線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（ 香 港公眾假期除外）上 午 9 時正至 下午 6 時正 或發送電郵至 ir@sunnyoptical.com。

代表

舜 宇光 學科技 （集 團）有 限公司

主席兼執 行董事

葉 遼寧

謹啟

2 0 1 9 年 8 月 3 0 日

附註：(1) 本信函乃向非登記持有人發出。「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統，及不時透過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司希望收到公司通訊的人 士或公司（彼等直接實益持有股份，或透過經紀或保管人持有該等股份）。如 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本信函及其背面之申請表 格。

公司通訊文件包括但不限於： (a) 年報、董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告 ( 如適用 ) ； (b) 中期報告及中期摘要報告 ( 如適用 ) ； (c) 會議通告；

(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SNOH-30082019-1(0)