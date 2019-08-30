Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd    2382   KYG8586D1097

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD

(2382)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sunny Optical Technology : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Holders - Notice of Publication of Interim Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 02:41am EDT

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

舜宇光學科技（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability )

(於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司 )

(Stock Code : 2382.HK)

(股份代號: 2382.HK)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

30 August 2019

Dear Non-registered holder(1),

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.sunnyoptical.comand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the homepage of our website under the heading "Investor Relations" or by browsing through the HKEXnews website and viewing them requires Adobe® Reader®.

If you want to receive the printed versions of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications (2), please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the " Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.sunnyoptical.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone ho tline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays) or send an email to ir@sunnyoptical.com.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Ye Liaoning

Chairman and Executive Director

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS), either directly as a beneficial shareholder or through a broker or custodian, and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited of his/her/its wishes to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

  1. Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) annual reports, directors' reports, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' reports and, where applicable, its summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

各位非登 記持有 人(1)

舜 宇光 學科技 （集 團）有 限 公司 （「本公 司」）

  • 中 期報告 （「 本次 公司通 訊文件 」）之發 佈通 知

本公司的本次公司 通訊文件的中 、英文版本已上載於 本公司網站 (www.sunnyoptical.com)及香港交 易所披露易網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏 覽。請使用 Adobe® Reader®在本公司網站主頁「投 資者關係」一 欄內或在香港交易 所披露易網站 開啟並瀏覽本次公 司通訊文件。

如 閣下欲收取本 次公司通訊文 件 及日後所有公司 通訊 (2)之 印刷本，請填妥本信函背 面的申請表格，並使用申請表格 下方之郵寄標 籤經香港中

央證券登記有限公 司（「香 港 證券登記 處 」）寄回本公司（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請 貼上適當的郵票 ）。香港證券登 記 處地址為 香港灣仔皇后大道 東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本 公司網站 (www.sunnyoptical.com)或香港交易所披露 易網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)

內下載。

如對本信函內容有 任何疑問，請 致電本公司電話熱 線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（ 香 港公眾假期除外）上 午 9 時正至 下午 6 時正 或發送電郵至 ir@sunnyoptical.com

代表

舜 宇光 學科技 （集 團）有 限公司

主席兼執 行董事

葉 遼寧

謹啟

2 0 1 9 8 3 0

附註：(1) 本信函乃向非登記持有人發出。「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統，及不時透過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司希望收到公司通訊的人 士或公司（彼等直接實益持有股份，或透過經紀或保管人持有該等股份）。如 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本信函及其背面之申請表 格。

  1. 公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)年報、董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告(如適用)(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)(c)會議通告；

(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SNOH-30082019-1(0)

CCS6200SNOH_NRH

Request Form 申請表格

To: Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited ("Company")

致：

舜宇光學科技(集團)有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 2382.HK)

（股份代號：2382.HK

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company ("Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below: 本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English Version of all Corporate Communications only; OR

僅收取所有公司通訊文件之英文印刷本

to receive the printed Chinese Version of all Corporate Communications only; OR

僅收取所有公司通訊文件之中文印刷本

to receive the printed English and Chinese Versions of all Corporate Communications.

同時收取所有公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone number

Signature

聯絡電話號碼

簽名

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣 下清楚 填 妥所 有資 料 。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and
    Settlement System (CCASS) either directly as a beneficial shareholder or through a broker or custodian, and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited of his/her/its wishes to receive Corporate Communications).
    本 信函 乃向非 登記持 有人 發出。「 非登記持 有人 」指股 份存 放 於中 央結 算 及交 收 系 統 ，及 不時透 過香 港 中 央 結算 有 限 公司 通 知 本 公 司希望 收到公 司 通 訊 的 人 士或 公司（ 彼等直 接實 益持 有 股份， 或 透 過經 紀或 保 管人 持 有該 等股 份）。 如 閣 下 已 經 出售 或 轉讓 所持 有 之本 公司股 份， 則無 需 理會 本函件 及其 背面 之申 請表格。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在 本表格作 出超 過一 項 選擇 、或 未 有作 出選 擇 、或 未有 簽 署 、或 在 其 他 方面 填 寫 不 正確 ， 則 本 表格 將 會 作 廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Comput ershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company 's shares.
    上述 指示適用 於發 送予 閣下 之所 有 公司 通訊 ， 直至 閣下 經 香港 中 央 證 券登 記 有 限 公司 通 知 本 公司 另 外 之 安排 或 任 何 時候 停 止 持 有本 公 司 的 股份 為止。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.
    為免 存疑，任 何在 本申 請 表格 上的 其 他指 示， 本 公司 將不 予 處 理。
  • Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) annual reports, directors' reports, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' reports and, where applicable, its summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
    公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)年報、董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告副本及財務摘要報告（如適用）；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告（如適用）；(c)會議通告；(d)
    上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

30082019 1 0

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 06:40:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (
02:41aSUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Sh..
PU
02:41aSUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registere..
PU
08/29ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As Latest Trade-war Fears Subside
DJ
08/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Flat After U.S. Yield-curve Inversion Deep..
DJ
08/26ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise On Cautious Optimism Over Trade War
DJ
08/21ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back After Recession Fears Weigh On Wall Str..
DJ
08/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As China Rolls Out New Benchmark Lending Ra..
DJ
08/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Climb On China Stimulus Move, Trade-talks Optimis..
DJ
08/13ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Investors Relieved By Trump's Tariff Repr..
DJ
08/13SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY : Announces 2019 Interim Resul...
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 34 498 M
EBIT 2019 3 913 M
Net income 2019 3 376 M
Debt 2019 1 167 M
Yield 2019 0,81%
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,05x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD
Duration : Period :
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 96,21  CNY
Last Close Price 95,15  CNY
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Sun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liao Ning Ye Chairman
Wen Jian Wang Non-Executive Director
Yu Qing Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wen Jie Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD50.14%14 574
HEXAGON4.39%16 030
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED49.01%11 225
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.30.94%10 978
SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD150.60%8 009
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group