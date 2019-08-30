Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd    2382   KYG8586D1097

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD

(2382)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sunny Optical Technology : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of Interim Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 02:41am EDT
(Not e)

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

舜宇光學科技（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability )

(於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司 )

(Stock Code : 2382.HK)

(股份代號: 2382.HK)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

30 August 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available at the Company's website at www.sunnyoptical.comand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk(the "Website Versions"), or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication are enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the homepage of our website under the heading "Investor Relations" or by browsing through the HKEXnews website. You will require Adobe® Reader® to view the relevant documents .

If you would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication in languages other than previously indicated to the Company, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side (the "Request Form") and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label printed thereon (no stamps will be required if posted in Hong Kong. Please affix appropriate stamps and postages if posting from jurisdictions out of Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.sunnyoptical.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive (or change their choice of receipt) Corporate Communications : (1) either in printed form, or read the Website Versions; and (2) either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithst anding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in the future, you may at any time write or send email to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the mailing address stipulated in the above paragraph or at the email address of ir@sunnyoptical.com. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communication s via Website Versions but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays) or send an email to ir@sunnyoptical.com.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Ye Liaoning

Chairman and Executive Director

Note: Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) annual reports, directors' reports, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' reports and, where applicable, its summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and

(f) proxy forms.

各位股東 ：

舜 宇光 學科技 （集 團）有 限 公司 （「本公 司」）

  • 中 期報告 （「 本次 公司通 訊文件 」）之發 佈通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.sunnyoptical.com)及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)（「 網 上 版 本 」）， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 ， 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ）。 請 使 用 Adobe® Reader®在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 欄 內 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披

露 易 網 站 開 啟 並 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 （ 而 非 先 前 向 本 公 司 提 出 之 語 言 印 刷 本 ）， 請 填 妥 本 信 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 （「 申 請 表 格 」）， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 經 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 證 劵 登 記 處 」） 寄 回 本 公 司 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 如 在 香 港 以 外 司 法 權 區 投 寄 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 郵 票 ）。 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.sunnyoptical.com)或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)內 下 載 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 之 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 (1)以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 ； 及 (2)

只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ； 或 同 時 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷 本 。 如 閣 下 欲 更 改 今 後 本 公 司 之 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 方 式 ， 閣 下 可 隨 時 按 上 段 指 定 之 郵 寄 地 址 或 電 郵 地 址 (ir@sunnyoptical.com) 經 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 致 函 或 電 郵 至 本 公 司。如 閣 下 已 選 擇 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 網 上

版 本（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 收 取 網 上 版 本 ）， 但 因 任 何 原 因 無 法 接 收 或 獲 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 本 公 司 將 應 閣 下 要 求 盡 快 向 閣 下 發 送 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 對 本 信 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問，請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688，辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五（ 香 港 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ）上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 發 送 電 郵 至 ir@sunnyoptical.com

代表

舜 宇光 學科技 （集 團）有 限公司

主席兼執 行董事

葉 遼寧

謹啟

2 0 1 9 8 3 0

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)年報、董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告(如適用)(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)(c)會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SNOH-30082019-1(0)

CCS6199SNOH

Request Form 申請表格

To: Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited ("Company")

致：

舜宇光學科技(集團)有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 2382.HK)

（股份代號：2382.HK

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in Chinese / English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication posted on the website of the Company and HKEXnews. I/We would like to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communication (as defined on the reverse side) of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之中文／英文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽公司網站及香港交易所披露易網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件，但現 希望以下列方式收取公司本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English for this time only.

本人／我們現希望僅在本次收取一份英文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese for this time only.

本人／我們現希望僅在本次收取一份中文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies for this time only.

本人／我們現希望僅在本次收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's Website.
    假如你從公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填 妥 所有 資 料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬 聯名股東， 則 本申 請 表格 須由 該 名於 本公 司 股東 名冊 上 就聯名 持 有 股 份其 姓 名 位 列首 位 的 股 東簽 署 ， 方 為有 效 。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在 本表格作出 超 過一 項 選擇 、或 未 有作 出選 擇 、或 未有 簽 署、或 在 其 他 方面 填 寫 不 正確 ， 則 本 表格 將 會 作 廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any alternative instructions given on this Request Form other than as contemplated under the three selections printed herein .
    為免 存疑，任何 在 本申 請 表格 上作 出 的除 其上 所 列印 的三 個 選擇項 下 指 示 以外 的 其 他 指示 ， 本 公 司將 不 予 處 理。

5.

Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications which we have sent t o our Shareholders in the past 12 months

are available from the Company on re quest. They are also available on the Company's website ( www.sunnyoptical.com) for five years from the date of first publication.

公司 備有於過去 12個月 曾 寄發 予股 東 的公 司通 訊 文件 的中、英文版 印 刷 本。該等 通訊 文件 亦 由 首 次登 載 日 期 起計，持 續 5年 載 於 公 司網 站 (www.sunnyoptical.com) 上 。

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

30082019 1 0

Disclaimer

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 06:40:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (
02:41aSUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Sh..
PU
02:41aSUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registere..
PU
08/29ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As Latest Trade-war Fears Subside
DJ
08/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Flat After U.S. Yield-curve Inversion Deep..
DJ
08/26ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise On Cautious Optimism Over Trade War
DJ
08/21ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back After Recession Fears Weigh On Wall Str..
DJ
08/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As China Rolls Out New Benchmark Lending Ra..
DJ
08/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Climb On China Stimulus Move, Trade-talks Optimis..
DJ
08/13ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Investors Relieved By Trump's Tariff Repr..
DJ
08/13SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY : Announces 2019 Interim Resul...
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 34 498 M
EBIT 2019 3 913 M
Net income 2019 3 376 M
Debt 2019 1 167 M
Yield 2019 0,81%
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,05x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD
Duration : Period :
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 96,21  CNY
Last Close Price 95,15  CNY
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Sun Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liao Ning Ye Chairman
Wen Jian Wang Non-Executive Director
Yu Qing Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wen Jie Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD50.14%14 574
HEXAGON4.39%16 030
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED49.01%11 225
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.30.94%10 978
SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD150.60%8 009
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group