Sunny Optical Technology : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of Interim Report

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

舜宇光學科技（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability )

(於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司 )

(Stock Code : 2382.HK)

(股份代號: 2382.HK)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

30 August 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available at the Company's website at www.sunnyoptical.comand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk(the "Website Versions"), or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication are enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the homepage of our website under the heading "Investor Relations" or by browsing through the HKEXnews website. You will require Adobe® Reader® to view the relevant documents .

If you would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication in languages other than previously indicated to the Company, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side (the "Request Form") and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label printed thereon (no stamps will be required if posted in Hong Kong. Please affix appropriate stamps and postages if posting from jurisdictions out of Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.sunnyoptical.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive (or change their choice of receipt) Corporate Communications : (1) either in printed form, or read the Website Versions; and (2) either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithst anding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in the future, you may at any time write or send email to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the mailing address stipulated in the above paragraph or at the email address of ir@sunnyoptical.com. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communication s via Website Versions but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays) or send an email to ir@sunnyoptical.com.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Ye Liaoning

Chairman and Executive Director

Note: Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) annual reports, directors' reports, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' reports and, where applicable, its summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and

(f) proxy forms.

各位股東 ：

舜 宇光 學科技 （集 團）有 限 公司 （「本公 司」）

中 期報告 （「 本次 公司通 訊文件 」）之發 佈通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.sunnyoptical.com)及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)（「 網 上 版 本 」）， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 ， 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ）。 請 使 用 Adobe® Reader®在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 欄 內 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披

露 易 網 站 開 啟 並 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 （ 而 非 先 前 向 本 公 司 提 出 之 語 言 印 刷 本 ）， 請 填 妥 本 信 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 （「 申 請 表 格 」）， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 經 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 證 劵 登 記 處 」） 寄 回 本 公 司 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 如 在 香 港 以 外 司 法 權 區 投 寄 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 郵 票 ）。 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.sunnyoptical.com)或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)內 下 載 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 之 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 (1)以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 ； 及 (2)

只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ； 或 同 時 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷 本 。 如 閣 下 欲 更 改 今 後 本 公 司 之 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 方 式 ， 閣 下 可 隨 時 按 上 段 指 定 之 郵 寄 地 址 或 電 郵 地 址 (ir@sunnyoptical.com) 經 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 致 函 或 電 郵 至 本 公 司。如 閣 下 已 選 擇 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 網 上

版 本（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 收 取 網 上 版 本 ）， 但 因 任 何 原 因 無 法 接 收 或 獲 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 本 公 司 將 應 閣 下 要 求 盡 快 向 閣 下 發 送 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 對 本 信 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問，請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688，辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五（ 香 港 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ）上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 發 送 電 郵 至 ir@sunnyoptical.com。

代表

舜 宇光 學科技 （集 團）有 限公司

主席兼執 行董事

葉 遼寧

謹啟

2 0 1 9 年 8 月 3 0 日

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)年報、董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告(如適用)；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c)會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SNOH-30082019-1(0)