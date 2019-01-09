Log in
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD (2382)
Sunny Optical Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHIPMENT VOLUME F...

01/09/2019 | 04:24am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED ഭρΈኪ߅Ҧ€ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2382.HK)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to announce that the details of the shipment volume of each product of the Company in December 2018 are as follows:

Optical Components

Product Categories

December 2018

('000 pieces)

Change (%) Month-on-Month

("MoM")

Change (%) Year-on-Year

("YoY")

Spherical glass lenses

2,751

+4.2%

-1.0%

Handset lens sets1

75,812

-16.6%

+42.1%

Vehicle lens sets2

3,925

+0.2%

+49.6%

Other lens sets

7,259

+20.2%

+83.1%

Optoelectronic Products

Product Categories

December 2018

('000 pieces)

Change (%)

MoM

Change (%)

YoY

Handset camera modules3

33,218

-27.7%

+18.6%

Other optoelectronic products

858

-17.1%

+31.8%

Optical Instruments

Product Categories

December 2018

(Sets)

Change (%)

MoM

Change (%)

YoY

Microscopic instruments

14,463

-1.5%

-14.9%

  • 1. The shipment volume of handset lens sets increased by 42.1% YoY, which was mainly due to the increase in market share of the handset lens sets of the Company.

  • 2. The shipment volume of vehicle lens sets increased by 49.6% YoY, which was mainly due to the rapid growth in vehicle imaging field and the increased global market share of the vehicle lens sets of the Company compared with the same period of last year.

  • 3. The shipment volume of handset camera modules increased by 18.6% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased market share in domestic smartphone market.

Optical Components Shipment Volume ('000 pieces)

2018

Product Categories

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Total

Spherical glass lenses

2,263

1,511

2,154

1,967

2,555

2,486

2,325

2,983

2,878

3,151

2,641

2,751

29,665

Handset lens sets

51,432

54,541

60,690

70,848

76,924

87,270

88,379

90,650

100,755

102,698

90,889

75,812

950,888

Vehicle lens sets

3,246

2,519

2,858

3,258

3,030

3,090

3,416

3,539

3,659

3,490

3,919

3,925

39,949

Other lens sets

3,908

3,606

2,883

6,048

1,352

3,706

4,062

10,160

4,496

5,810

6,038

7,259

59,328

Optoelectronic Products Shipment Volume

('000 pieces)

2018

Product Categories

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Total

Handset camera modules

28,910

26,297

24,988

28,577

34,057

35,459

26,482

45,892

47,903

45,575

45,973

33,218

423,331

Other optoelectronic products

551

784

730

725

714

751

759

1,070

1,182

965

1,035

858

10,124

Optical Instruments Shipment Volume (sets)

2018

Product Categories

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Total

Microscopic instruments

15,861

8,817

19,189

18,271

20,728

29,552

15,305

17,240

14,939

19,428

14,688

14,463

208,481

This announcement is made by the order of the Board, of which the Board individually and jointly accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

By order of the Board

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Ye Liaoning

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ye Liaoning, Mr. Sun Yang and Mr. Wang Wenjie, who are executive Directors; Mr. Wang Wenjian, who is non-executive Director, and Mr. Zhang Yuqing, Mr. Feng Hua Jun and Mr. Shao Yang Dong, who are independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:23:02 UTC
