Sunny Optical Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHIPMENT VOLUME F...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED ഭρΈኪ߅Ҧ€ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2382.HK)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to announce that the details of the shipment volume of each product of the Company in December 2018 are as follows:

Optical Components

Product Categories December 2018 ('000 pieces) Change (%) Month-on-Month ("MoM") Change (%) Year-on-Year ("YoY") Spherical glass lenses 2,751 +4.2% -1.0% Handset lens sets1 75,812 -16.6% +42.1% Vehicle lens sets2 3,925 +0.2% +49.6% Other lens sets 7,259 +20.2% +83.1%

Optoelectronic Products

Product Categories December 2018 ('000 pieces) Change (%) MoM Change (%) YoY Handset camera modules3 33,218 -27.7% +18.6% Other optoelectronic products 858 -17.1% +31.8%

Optical Instruments

Product Categories December 2018 (Sets) Change (%) MoM Change (%) YoY Microscopic instruments 14,463 -1.5% -14.9%

1. The shipment volume of handset lens sets increased by 42.1% YoY, which was mainly due to the increase in market share of the handset lens sets of the Company.

2. The shipment volume of vehicle lens sets increased by 49.6% YoY, which was mainly due to the rapid growth in vehicle imaging field and the increased global market share of the vehicle lens sets of the Company compared with the same period of last year.

3. The shipment volume of handset camera modules increased by 18.6% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased market share in domestic smartphone market.

Optical Components Shipment Volume ('000 pieces) 2018 Product Categories January February March April May June July August September October November December Total Spherical glass lenses 2,263 1,511 2,154 1,967 2,555 2,486 2,325 2,983 2,878 3,151 2,641 2,751 29,665 Handset lens sets 51,432 54,541 60,690 70,848 76,924 87,270 88,379 90,650 100,755 102,698 90,889 75,812 950,888 Vehicle lens sets 3,246 2,519 2,858 3,258 3,030 3,090 3,416 3,539 3,659 3,490 3,919 3,925 39,949 Other lens sets 3,908 3,606 2,883 6,048 1,352 3,706 4,062 10,160 4,496 5,810 6,038 7,259 59,328

Optoelectronic Products Shipment Volume ('000 pieces) 2018 Product Categories January February March April May June July August September October November December Total Handset camera modules 28,910 26,297 24,988 28,577 34,057 35,459 26,482 45,892 47,903 45,575 45,973 33,218 423,331 Other optoelectronic products 551 784 730 725 714 751 759 1,070 1,182 965 1,035 858 10,124

Optical Instruments Shipment Volume (sets) 2018 Product Categories January February March April May June July August September October November December Total Microscopic instruments 15,861 8,817 19,189 18,271 20,728 29,552 15,305 17,240 14,939 19,428 14,688 14,463 208,481

This announcement is made by the order of the Board, of which the Board individually and jointly accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

By order of the Board

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Ye Liaoning

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ye Liaoning, Mr. Sun Yang and Mr. Wang Wenjie, who are executive Directors; Mr. Wang Wenjian, who is non-executive Director, and Mr. Zhang Yuqing, Mr. Feng Hua Jun and Mr. Shao Yang Dong, who are independent non-executive Directors.