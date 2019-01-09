Sunny Optical Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHIPMENT VOLUME F...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITEDഭρΈኪ߅Ҧ€ණྠϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2382.HK)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made by Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to announce that the details of the shipment volume of each product of the Company in December 2018 are as follows:
Optical Components
Product Categories
December 2018
('000 pieces)
Change (%) Month-on-Month
("MoM")
Change (%) Year-on-Year
("YoY")
Spherical glass lenses
2,751
+4.2%
-1.0%
Handset lens sets1
75,812
-16.6%
+42.1%
Vehicle lens sets2
3,925
+0.2%
+49.6%
Other lens sets
7,259
+20.2%
+83.1%
Optoelectronic Products
Product Categories
December 2018
('000 pieces)
Change (%)
MoM
Change (%)
YoY
Handset camera modules3
33,218
-27.7%
+18.6%
Other optoelectronic products
858
-17.1%
+31.8%
Optical Instruments
Product Categories
December 2018
(Sets)
Change (%)
MoM
Change (%)
YoY
Microscopic instruments
14,463
-1.5%
-14.9%
1. The shipment volume of handset lens sets increased by 42.1% YoY, which was mainly due to the increase in market share of the handset lens sets of the Company.
2. The shipment volume of vehicle lens sets increased by 49.6% YoY, which was mainly due to the rapid growth in vehicle imaging field and the increased global market share of the vehicle lens sets of the Company compared with the same period of last year.
3. The shipment volume of handset camera modules increased by 18.6% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased market share in domestic smartphone market.
Optical Components Shipment Volume('000 pieces)
2018
Product Categories
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Total
Spherical glass lenses
2,263
1,511
2,154
1,967
2,555
2,486
2,325
2,983
2,878
3,151
2,641
2,751
29,665
Handset lens sets
51,432
54,541
60,690
70,848
76,924
87,270
88,379
90,650
100,755
102,698
90,889
75,812
950,888
Vehicle lens sets
3,246
2,519
2,858
3,258
3,030
3,090
3,416
3,539
3,659
3,490
3,919
3,925
39,949
Other lens sets
3,908
3,606
2,883
6,048
1,352
3,706
4,062
10,160
4,496
5,810
6,038
7,259
59,328
Optoelectronic Products Shipment Volume
('000 pieces)
2018
Product Categories
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Total
Handset camera modules
28,910
26,297
24,988
28,577
34,057
35,459
26,482
45,892
47,903
45,575
45,973
33,218
423,331
Other optoelectronic products
551
784
730
725
714
751
759
1,070
1,182
965
1,035
858
10,124
Optical Instruments Shipment Volume(sets)
2018
Product Categories
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Total
Microscopic instruments
15,861
8,817
19,189
18,271
20,728
29,552
15,305
17,240
14,939
19,428
14,688
14,463
208,481
This announcement is made by the order of the Board, of which the Board individually and jointly accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.
By order of the Board
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited
Ye Liaoning
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 9 January 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ye Liaoning, Mr. Sun Yang and Mr. Wang Wenjie, who are executive Directors; Mr. Wang Wenjian, who is non-executive Director, and Mr. Zhang Yuqing, Mr. Feng Hua Jun and Mr. Shao Yang Dong, who are independent non-executive Directors.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:23:02 UTC