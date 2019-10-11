Sunny Optical Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHIPMENT VOLUME FOR SEPTEMBER 2019
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
舜 宇 光 學 科 技（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2382.HK)
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis makes this announcement.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to announce that the details of the shipment volume of each major product of the Company in September 2019 are as follows:
Optical Components
Change (%)
September 2019
Month-on-Month
Change (%) Year-
Product Categories
('000 units)
("MoM")
on-Year ("YoY")
Spherical glass lenses
2,655
+15.9%
-7.7%
Handset lens sets1
145,002
+9.2%
+43.9%
Vehicle lens sets2
4,828
+3.8%
+31.9%
Other lens sets
6,674
+51.0%
+48.4%
Optoelectronic Products
September 2019
Change (%)
Change (%)
Product Categories
('000 units)
MoM
YoY
Handset camera modules
48,366
-13.8%
+1.0%
Other optoelectronic products3
4,395
+14.2%
+271.8%
Optical Instruments
September 2019
Change (%)
Change (%)
Product Categories
(Units)
MoM
YoY
Microscopic instruments
17,202
-1.0%
+15.1%
1
The shipment volume of handset lens sets increased by 43.9% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased market share of the handset lens sets of the Company.
The shipment volume of vehicle lens sets increased by 31.9% YoY, which was mainly due to the better development in vehicle camera field.
The shipment volume of other optoelectronic products increased by 271.8% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased volume of 3D products such as structured light and time of flight.
Optical Components
Shipment Volume
('000 units)
2019
Product Categories
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Total
Spherical glass lenses
1,981
1,552
1,515
1,684
2,887
2,490
2,623
2,290
2,655
N/A
N/A
N/A
19,677
Handset lens sets
81,491
65,187
85,988
113,252
106,698
101,118
108,745
132,768
145,002
N/A
N/A
N/A
940,249
Vehicle lens sets
4,208
2,680
3,730
3,770
3,918
4,162
4,090
4,653
4,828
N/A
N/A
N/A
36,039
Other lens sets
4,439
3,869
4,878
4,849
5,018
3,951
4,827
4,421
6,674
N/A
N/A
N/A
42,926
Optoelectronic Products
Shipment Volume
('000 units)
2019
Product Categories
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Total
Handset camera modules
36,638
28,137
28,566
38,887
39,699
43,233
48,242
56,138
48,366
N/A
N/A
N/A
367,906
Other optoelectronic products
4,149
3,779
5,301
4,350
2,839
1,581
3,367
3,850
4,395
N/A
N/A
N/A
33,611
Optical Instruments
Shipment Volume
(Units)
2019
Product Categories
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Total
Microscopic instruments
13,826
8,103
14,335
17,207
16,930
19,211
14,879
17,371
17,202
N/A
N/A
N/A
139,064
This announcement is made by the order of the Board, of which the Board individually and jointly accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.
