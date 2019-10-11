Log in
Sunny Optical Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHIPMENT VOLUME FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

10/11/2019 | 04:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

舜 宇 光 學 科 技（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2382.HK)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis makes this announcement.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of the Company wishes to announce that the details of the shipment volume of each major product of the Company in September 2019 are as follows:

Optical Components

Change (%)

September 2019

Month-on-Month

Change (%) Year-

Product Categories

('000 units)

("MoM")

on-Year ("YoY")

Spherical glass lenses

2,655

+15.9%

-7.7%

Handset lens sets1

145,002

+9.2%

+43.9%

Vehicle lens sets2

4,828

+3.8%

+31.9%

Other lens sets

6,674

+51.0%

+48.4%

Optoelectronic Products

September 2019

Change (%)

Change (%)

Product Categories

('000 units)

MoM

YoY

Handset camera modules

48,366

-13.8%

+1.0%

Other optoelectronic products3

4,395

+14.2%

+271.8%

Optical Instruments

September 2019

Change (%)

Change (%)

Product Categories

(Units)

MoM

YoY

Microscopic instruments

17,202

-1.0%

+15.1%

1

  1. The shipment volume of handset lens sets increased by 43.9% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased market share of the handset lens sets of the Company.
  2. The shipment volume of vehicle lens sets increased by 31.9% YoY, which was mainly due to the better development in vehicle camera field.
  3. The shipment volume of other optoelectronic products increased by 271.8% YoY, which was mainly due to the increased volume of 3D products such as structured light and time of flight.

Optical Components

Shipment Volume

('000 units)

2019

Product Categories

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Total

Spherical glass lenses

1,981

1,552

1,515

1,684

2,887

2,490

2,623

2,290

2,655

N/A

N/A

N/A

19,677

Handset lens sets

81,491

65,187

85,988

113,252

106,698

101,118

108,745

132,768

145,002

N/A

N/A

N/A

940,249

Vehicle lens sets

4,208

2,680

3,730

3,770

3,918

4,162

4,090

4,653

4,828

N/A

N/A

N/A

36,039

Other lens sets

4,439

3,869

4,878

4,849

5,018

3,951

4,827

4,421

6,674

N/A

N/A

N/A

42,926

Optoelectronic Products

Shipment Volume

('000 units)

2019

Product Categories

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Total

Handset camera modules

36,638

28,137

28,566

38,887

39,699

43,233

48,242

56,138

48,366

N/A

N/A

N/A

367,906

Other optoelectronic products

4,149

3,779

5,301

4,350

2,839

1,581

3,367

3,850

4,395

N/A

N/A

N/A

33,611

Optical Instruments

Shipment Volume

(Units)

2019

Product Categories

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Total

Microscopic instruments

13,826

8,103

14,335

17,207

16,930

19,211

14,879

17,371

17,202

N/A

N/A

N/A

139,064

This announcement is made by the order of the Board, of which the Board individually and jointly accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

By order of the Board

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Ye Liaoning

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ye Liaoning, Mr. Sun Yang and Mr. Wang Wenjie, who are executive Directors; Mr. Wang Wenjian, who is non-executive Director, and Mr. Zhang Yuqing, Mr. Feng Hua Jun and Mr. Shao Yang Dong, who are independent non- executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:35:06 UTC
