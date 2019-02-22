Log in
Sunoco LP : Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K

02/22/2019 | 01:56pm EST

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today filed operational and financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investor Relations section of the Partnership's website at www.SunocoLP.com under "SEC Filings," as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Sunoco LP logo

Sunoco LP unitholders may also request a printed copy of the report, which contains the Partnership's audited financial statements, free of charge by emailing IR@SunocoLP.com or by completing the request form on the Investor Relations website.

K-1 tax information for Sunoco LP unitholders will be mailed in mid-March and will also be available online. Visit the Investor Relations section of the Partnership's website at www.SunocoLP.com under "Distribution and K-1 Information" to receive an email notification when tax year 2018 information is available or to sign up to receive your K-1 electronically.

About Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership that distributes motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET). 

Contacts
Investors:

Scott Grischow, Vice President – Investor Relations and Treasury
(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com
Derek Rabe, CFA, Manager – Investor Relations, Growth and Strategy
(214) 840-5553, derek.rabe@sunoco.com

Media:
Alyson Gomez, Director – Communications
(214) 840-5641, alyson.gomez@sunoco.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunoco-lp-files-2018-annual-report-on-form-10-k-300800494.html

SOURCE Sunoco LP


© PRNewswire 2019
