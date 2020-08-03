Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  SunOpta Inc.    SOY   CA8676EP1086

SUNOPTA INC.

(SOY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SunOpta : trade; Enters Bar Category with Launch of Branded Organic Fruit Bar Called arbor™ Bar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 09:07am EDT

Expansion into multi-billion dollar snack bar segment represents significant growth opportunity for leading organic and plant-based company

SunOpta™ Inc. (Nasdaq: STKL) (TSX: SOY), a pioneer in plant-based foods and beverages, fruit-based foods and beverages, and organic ingredient sourcing and production, today announced the nationwide launch of arbor™ bar. With the arbor bar launch, SunOpta is eyeing new opportunities for growth in the multi-billion dollar snack bar segment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005423/en/

With five ingredients or fewer, real fruit and 0 grams of added sugar, new certified organic arbor bars are available nationwide in three delicious flavors – Apple + Berries, Apple + Blueberry and Apple + Raspberry. (Photo: Business Wire)

With five ingredients or fewer, real fruit and 0 grams of added sugar, new certified organic arbor bars are available nationwide in three delicious flavors – Apple + Berries, Apple + Blueberry and Apple + Raspberry. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Given our leadership position in organic ingredients and our fruit snacks platform, there’s no better company than SunOpta to successfully bring an organic fruit bar to the market,” said Michael Buick, Senior Vice President and General Manager at SunOpta. “Many fruit-based snacks are really faux candy, so we wanted to create a certified organic bar that elevates and celebrates the simple goodness of fruit with 0 grams of added sugar and only five ingredients or fewer.”

“Innovation is a core priority for SunOpta as we seek to accelerate the pace of bringing healthy, sustainable products to market. Adding owned brands to our current go-to-market strategy of co-manufacturing and private label gives SunOpta three options to drive more growth through innovation. In our fastest growing business unit, plant-based foods and beverages, 30 percent of our growth in the last six months has come from new products. We’re looking to bring this same innovation focus to our fruit business unit,” concluded Buick.

The health and nutrition bar segment ($1.95B) is the largest in the snack bar category, and it’s driving strong growth1. What’s more, 62 percent of consumers are monitoring their daily sugar intake2, and fruit snacks represent one of the highest growth categories in consumer packaged foods, at 12.6 percent growth in dollar sales3.

arbor bars stand out with five ingredients or fewer, real fruit and 0 grams of added sugar in a category where there are competitors with as much sugar as candy and long lists of genetically modified ingredients. The three delicious flavors – Apple + Berries, Apple + Blueberry and Apple + Raspberry – are certified organic and non-GMO Project Verified, including apples sourced in the Pacific Northwest.

“It’s incredibly challenging to innovate snack bars that are flavorful and delicious yet contain 0 grams of added sugar and five ingredients or fewer, which is why you so rarely see them on the market,” said Bryan Clark, Vice President of Research and Development at SunOpta. “When we set out to make an organic bar, we wanted the perfect pick-me-up snack that health-conscious families could feel good about eating. Our arbor bar innovation delivers, with 100 calories per bar.”

arbor bars are available in 5-ct cartons for an SRP of $6.49 and can now be purchased in more than 1,000 Walmart stores nationwide. Find more information on arbor bar online at www.arborbar.com or on Instagram @arborfruitbar.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. is a leading global company focused on plant-based foods and beverages, fruit-based foods and beverages, and organic ingredient sourcing and production. SunOpta specializes in the sourcing, processing and packaging of organic, natural and Non-GMO food products, integrated from seed through packaged products, with a focus on strategic vertically integrated business models.

1Nielsen AOD: Total US xAOC 52wk ending 4/18/20

2FMCG Gurus (2019, June) FMCG Gurus: Trends and Developments in Active Nutrition: New Consumer Insight
Retrieved from https://bridge2food.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/2019-ASN-Summit-Track-1-Day-1-4-Rooban-Princely-FMGC-Gurus.pdf

3Food Business News (2020, May 5) The snack trends predicted to persist post-pandemic
Retrieved from https://www.foodbusinessnews.net/articles/16078-the-snack-trends-predicted-to-persist-post-pandemic


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SUNOPTA INC.
09:07aSUNOPTA : trade; Enters Bar Category with Launch of Branded Organic Fruit Bar Ca..
BU
07/22SUNOPTA :  SunOpta Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release ..
BU
06/23SUNOPTA INC. : Announces Results of Vote for the Election of Directors
BU
05/06SUNOPTA : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/27SUNOPTA : Closes Initial US$30 Million Preferred Equity Financing
BU
04/22SUNOPTA INC. : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release and Confer..
BU
04/16SUNOPTA : Secures US$60 Million Equity Commitment
BU
04/14SUNOPTA : Form4/A
PU
03/19SUNOPTA : ADDING and REPLACING SunOpta Provides Update on Performance Expectatio..
BU
02/27GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 249 M - -
Net income 2020 -17,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -87,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 583 M 585 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart SUNOPTA INC.
Duration : Period :
SunOpta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNOPTA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price
Last Close Price 8,78 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph D. Ennen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Dean Hollis Chairman
Scott Edward Huckins Chief Financial Officer
James Gratzek Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Rob Duchscher Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNOPTA INC.171.83%585
NESTLÉ S.A.3.17%330 387
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC0.74%79 258
DANONE-23.49%43 435
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.00%42 032
GENERAL MILLS, INC.18.13%38 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group