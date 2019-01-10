Log in
SUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (2401)
Sunplus Technology : Monthly Consolidated Sales Report December 2018

01/10/2019 | 06:34am EST

2019.01.10

Sunplus Monthly Consolidated Sales Report December 2018

Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, January 10, 2018 - Sunplus Technology Co., Ltd. ('Sunplus' or 'the Company') (TWSE: 2401, LSE: SUPD) today announced that consolidated net sales for December 2018totaled NT$421million, a decrease of 20.62% compared to the same month in 2017.

Consolidated Sales Report of December 2018

Unit: NT$K

Item/Year

2018

2017

YoY(decline)%

Net Sales-January 509,036 428,338 18.84
Net Sales-February
 		345,775
 427,387
 -19.10
Net Sales-March 574,768 622,911
 -7.73
Net Sales-April 599,094 599,963 -0.14
Net Sales-May 618,778 591,555 4.60
Net Sales-June 580,781 638,057 -8.98
Net Sales-July 590,668 579,364 1.95
Net Sales-August 519,128 621,318 -16.45
Net Sales-September 433,172 648,179 -33.17
Net Sales-October 452,717 566,071 -20.02
Net Sales-November 432,973 566,948 -23.63
Net Sales-December 420,843 530,146 -20.62
Year-to-Date Revenue

6,077,733

6,820,237

-10.89


*Note 1: In accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Sunplus announces only consolidated net sales from January 2013. The consolidated entities include Sunplus and its controllable subsidiaries.
*Note 2: The figures have not been audited yet.
*Note 3:Sunplus lost control of the subsidiary, iCatchtek Co. in August 2018.iCatchtek Co. is no longer a subsidiary in Sunplus's consolidated financial statements.iCatchtek's revenue is also no longer in Sunplus's consolidated revenue.

About Sunplus

Sunplus Technology Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 2401, LSE: SUPD), established in 1990, is a leading chip provider for multimedia and automotive applications such as DVD player, portable DVD player, home entertainment audio products, car infotainment and advanced driving assistance system(ADAS). Meanwhile Sunplus is offering high-speed I/O IP, high performance data conversion IP, and analog IP for a broad range of applications on consumer, portable, and connected devices for Sunplus has been accumulating strong IP technologies on consumer and multimedia segments. Sunplus is headquartered in Taiwan and has service offices in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu. For more information, please visit Sunplus website at www.sunplus.com.

Sunplus Contact

Spokesperson


Wayne Shen Vice President +886-3-5786005#2350
wayne@sunplus.com

Deputy Spokesperson

Joseph Chuang Administration Div. Director +886-3-5786005#3120
pr@sunplus.com

Disclaimer

Sunplus Technology Company Limited published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 11:33:09 UTC
