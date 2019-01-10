Sunplus Technology : Monthly Consolidated Sales Report December 2018
01/10/2019 | 06:34am EST
2019.01.10
Sunplus Monthly Consolidated Sales Report December 2018
Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, January 10, 2018- Sunplus Technology Co., Ltd. ('Sunplus' or 'the Company') (TWSE: 2401, LSE: SUPD) today announced that consolidated net sales for December 2018totaled NT$421million, a decrease of 20.62% compared to the same month in 2017.
Consolidated Sales Report of December 2018
Unit: NT$K
Item/Year
2018
2017
YoY(decline)%
Net Sales-January
509,036
428,338
18.84
Net Sales-February
345,775
427,387
-19.10
Net Sales-March
574,768
622,911
-7.73
Net Sales-April
599,094
599,963
-0.14
Net Sales-May
618,778
591,555
4.60
Net Sales-June
580,781
638,057
-8.98
Net Sales-July
590,668
579,364
1.95
Net Sales-August
519,128
621,318
-16.45
Net Sales-September
433,172
648,179
-33.17
Net Sales-October
452,717
566,071
-20.02
Net Sales-November
432,973
566,948
-23.63
Net Sales-December
420,843
530,146
-20.62
Year-to-Date Revenue
6,077,733
6,820,237
-10.89
*Note 1: In accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Sunplus announces only consolidated net sales from January 2013. The consolidated entities include Sunplus and its controllable subsidiaries. *Note 2: The figures have not been audited yet. *Note 3:Sunplus lost control of the subsidiary, iCatchtek Co. in August 2018.iCatchtek Co. is no longer a subsidiary in Sunplus's consolidated financial statements.iCatchtek's revenue is also no longer in Sunplus's consolidated revenue.
About Sunplus
Sunplus Technology Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 2401, LSE: SUPD), established in 1990, is a leading chip provider for multimedia and automotive applications such as DVD player, portable DVD player, home entertainment audio products, car infotainment and advanced driving assistance system(ADAS). Meanwhile Sunplus is offering high-speed I/O IP, high performance data conversion IP, and analog IP for a broad range of applications on consumer, portable, and connected devices for Sunplus has been accumulating strong IP technologies on consumer and multimedia segments. Sunplus is headquartered in Taiwan and has service offices in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu. For more information, please visit Sunplus website at www.sunplus.com.
