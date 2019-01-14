Log in
SunPower : Need a Tax Break? Go Solar in 2019 for Maximum Benefits

01/14/2019 | 09:19pm EST

If you've been on the fence about going solar, here's a great reason to make a decision soon: The U.S. federal solar investment tax credit, known as the solar ITC, is set to decrease after 2019.

This tax credit, which you can apply toward your 2019 income taxes. federal income taxes. The system must be purchased via cash or loan and installed before 2020. (There is also a tax credit for businesses that go solar. Learn more about the solar investment tax credit for businesses here.)

SolarTech, a San Diego based solar company that installs SunPower ® solar, recently posted this helpful guide and video explaining the upcoming changes to the ITC and how to claim the credit on your taxes if you went solar in 2018. Click to learn more: The Ultimate 2019 Guide To California Solar Tax Credit and Incentives.

1Tax credits subject to change. SunPower does not warrant, guarantee or otherwise advise its partners or customers about specific tax outcomes. Consult your tax advisor regarding the solar tax credit and how it applies to your specific circumstances. Please visit the dsireusa.org website for detailed solar policy information.

Disclaimer

SunPower Corporation published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 02:18:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 850 M
EBIT 2018 -190 M
Net income 2018 -759 M
Debt 2018 1 157 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 772 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,74 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Werner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William P. Mulligan Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Manavendra Sial Chief Financial Officer
Patrick H. Wood Lead Independent Director
Thomas R. McDaniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNPOWER CORPORATION10.66%753
FIRST SOLAR, INC.11.88%4 922
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC3.70%1 622
SUNRUN INC6.98%1 283
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.4.17%1 121
CANADIAN SOLAR INC.23.15%1 007
