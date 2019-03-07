Log in
SUNPOWER CORPORATION

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

(SPWR)
My previous session
SunPower : Offers Tax Season Rebate on Home Solar

03/07/2019

It's tax season! If you're considering a home solar system, it's important to know the financial benefits of the federal investment tax credit because it's going to be reduced after this year.

To celebrate the final year of the 30 percent federal tax credit on solar purchases,1SunPower is offering a special rebate. If you've been waiting for a reason to take the next step, here's a good one: For a limited time, you can receive a $1,040 mail-in rebate2 with the purchase or lease of a SunPower® Equinox™ system with X-Series panels, one of the most efficient panels on the market.3

Plus, by going solar now you may qualify for the 30 percent federal tax credit on solar purchases before the credit is reduced starting in 2020.1

Learn more about the ITC in this infographic. And sign your new solar contract by April 15 to be eligible for the rebate.

Go Solar in 2019 for Maximum Benefits

1 Must purchase solar to qualify for Federal Income Tax Credit. Tax credits subject to change. SunPower does not warrant, guarantee or otherwise advise its partners or customers about specific tax outcomes. Consult your tax advisor regarding the solar tax credit and how it applies to your specific circumstances. Please visit the dsireusa.org website for detailed solar policy information.

2 Rebate Terms: Must purchase or lease SunPower Equinox system with X-Series panels and sign SunPower and/or Participating Dealer solar purchase contract, lease agreement or loan agreement for system on or before April 15, 2019. Before-rebate costs will vary depending on system specifications. Check with your SunPower installation contractor to confirm participation with this offer. Cannot be combined with other offers. Only available to new, first-time customers. May not be applied to quotes on existing proposals or past purchases. Lease program not available in CT, NV, AZ, HI, CO. SunPower rebate form must be completed and returned to SunPower within 90 days of the final invoice date. Void where prohibitd.

3 Based on survey of datasheet values from websites of Top 20 manufacturers per IHS, as of January 2019.

Disclaimer

SunPower Corporation published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 20:18:02 UTC
