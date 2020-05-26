SunPower : Top 5 FAQs Businesses Want to Know About Solar

You're thinking about going solar. But you don't know what you don't know. So, what are the most common questions businesses ask when exploring the benefits of solar?

1. Why should I spend time or money on solar right now?

A: SunPower researchreveals three primary reasons organizations choose to invest in a solar strategy:

Financial benefit

Positive environmental impact

Brand elevation

If your business strategy aligns with any or all of these reasons, it probably makes sense to investigate whether commercial solar is right for your organization.

2. How would my bottom line improve with solar?

A: The vast majority of companies focus on the financial benefits of solar. Although solar isn't always the right choice for everyone, many companies can increase their bottom line significantly-primarily with regard to utility bills.

Here's how they do it:

power purchase agreement (PPA) Paying a lower price for electricity by entering into a

leasing or Generating free electricity byor purchasing a system

demand charges by also integrating an effective energy storage solution Reducing utilityby also integrating an effective

3. Why now? Shouldn't I wait for prices to drop or technology to improve?

A: There are a few reasons why going solar sooner, rather than later, makes a lot of sense:

policies and incentives Favorablefor installing commercial solar panel systems that are available today might not be in the future.

Current technology is quite advanced already thanks to continual innovation over the last few decades. As a result, it's unlikely that we'll see the same rapid rate of increase in the efficiency of photovoltaic (PV) solar systems .

In many cases, even if better policies and incentives are rolled out or slight technology improvements increase power production, the money you'd save in the near term by going solar could easily outweigh the benefits you might gain from waiting.

4. How can solar directly improve my business?

A: There are two primary ways that going solar can give your business a boost:

An increased bottom line (see above) frees up money to invest in other strategic areas of your business, which could increase your sales and/or profitability.

more consumers are embracing green businesses . Multiple studies indicate that consumers conscientiously choose forward-thinking companies that demonstrate environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility . Essentially, you'll gain a competitive advantage over companies that don't follow a triple bottom line framework or implement a More and. Multiple studies indicate that consumers conscientiously choose forward-thinking companies that demonstrate environmental sustainability and. Essentially, you'll gain a competitive advantage over companies that don't follow aframework or implement a green strategy

5. If solar is so great, why don't all businesses install it?

A: Actually, a lot of well-known companieshavegone solar. For those who haven't, many times it's simply because they don't yet know about the full range of benefits you've just read. The fact is, the cost of solar makes it an increasingly viable money-saving solution.

In other cases, businesses might think that purchasing a system outright (versus leasing or entering into a PPA) is their onlysolution. As a result, they believe they must first accumulate the necessary capital or secure a loan.

By talking with an independent energy consultant or a reputable solar provider, you can get the insight and expert advice to help guide you down the right path for your business.