Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Sunpower Group Ltd.    SUNP   BMG8585U1027

SUNPOWER GROUP LTD. (SUNP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 02:27am CEST
  1. Home
  2. Newsroom
  3. News
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 21, 2018 8:06
Status New
Announcement Reference SG180821XMET4URI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Guo Hong Xin
Designation Executive Chairman
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 06/09/2018 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 04/09/2018 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Level 1, Libra & Gemini, Marina Mandarin Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square, Singapore 039594

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 64,659 bytes)

copyright © 2015 Sunpower Technology (Jiangsu) Co.Ltd.

Disclaimer

Sunpower Group Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 00:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
02:27aEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
08/15CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Incorporation Of Subsidiary In The Peop..
PU
08/13SUNPOWER : clinches top prize at prestigious SINOPEC Science and Technology Prog..
AQ
07/05CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Incorporation Of Subsidiary In The Peop..
PU
06/19SUNPOWER GROUP LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/12SUNPOWER : Notice Of Book Closure And Dividend Payment Date
PU
06/01SUNPOWER : Secures M&S Contracts Totalling RMB185.2 Million From Xinjiang Xinte,..
PU
05/28SUNPOWER : Incorporation Of Subsidiary In The People's Republic Of China
PU
02/12CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Promotion And Appointment Of Jiang Yany..
PU
01/13Sunpower wins $22 mil contract for flare gas recovery system
AQ
More news
Chart SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sunpower Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,77  SGD
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Xin Guo Executive Chairman
Qiang Shen Chief Operating Officer
Cui Ping Ge Chief Financial Officer
Ming Ma Executive Director
Ning Jiang Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.32.58%314
FANUC CORP-20.98%40 339
ATLAS COPCO AB-8.39%32 694
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES15.01%30 785
INGERSOLL-RAND11.91%24 484
PARKER HANNIFIN-15.04%22 546
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.