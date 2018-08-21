Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

-
Announcement Title
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 21, 2018 8:06
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG180821XMET4URI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Guo Hong Xin
Designation
Executive Chairman
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please see attached.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
06/09/2018 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date
04/09/2018 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
Level 1, Libra & Gemini, Marina Mandarin Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square, Singapore 039594
