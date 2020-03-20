Log in
SUNRIGHT LIMITED    S71   SG1B17008288

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

(S71)
News 
News

General Announcement: Compliance with the 14-Day Restriction of Movement Order Imposed by the Government of Malaysia

03/20/2020

3/21/2020

General Announcement::Compliance with the 14-Day Restriction of Movement Order imposed by the Government of Malaysia

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::COMPLIANCE WITH THE 14-DAY RESTRICTION OF MOVEMENT ORDER IMPOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

Securities

SUNRIGHT LTD - SG1B17008288 - S71

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

21-Mar-2020 09:51:43

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Compliance with the 14-Day Restriction of Movement Order imposed by the Government of Malaysia

Announcement Reference

SG200321OTHRH6HL

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Christina Foong

Designation

Administrative Executive

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

Sunright_Annt_Compliance_with_the_Restriction_Of_Movement_Order_by_Malaysia_20200321.pdf

Total size =52K MB

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No.: 197800523M)

1093 Lower Delta Road, #02-01/08

Singapore 169204

Tel: (65) 62725842 Fax: (65) 62768426

ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLIANCE WITH THE 14-DAY RESTRICTION OF

MOVEMENT ORDER IMPOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Sunright Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company's Malaysian subsidiaries and associated group 1 (collectively the "Malaysian Group") are required to adhere to the Restriction of Movement Order ("RMO") announced on 16 March 2020 by the government of Malaysia.

Under the RMO, a movement control has been implemented countrywide, starting from 18 March 2020 to 31 March 2020 to address the Covid-19 outbreak. This includes a shutdown of business premises except for those in essential services. The Malaysian Group have manufacturing operations in Johor, Selangor and Penang.

The "List of Products that are Part of the Supply Chain of Essential Goods Supply Chain for Exemption from the Restriction of Movement", includes semiconductors. Nevertheless, the Malaysian Group could conduct its operations, to support its customers with approval from the authority under strict measures instituted by the Health Ministry.

The Board will monitor the evolving situation of RMO and the Covid-19 pandemic and will make further appropriate announcement when there are any material developments.

By Order of the Board

Adeline Lim Kim Swan

Company Secretary

21 March 2020

1 Malaysian associated group refers to KESM Industries Berhad, KESM Test (M) Sdn. Bhd. and KESP Sdn. Bhd.

Disclaimer

Sunright Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 02:24:01 UTC
