General Announcement::Update of Group Operations during COVID-19 Pandemic

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No.: 197800523M)

1093 Lower Delta Road, #02-01/08

Singapore 169204

Tel: (65) 62725842 Fax: (65) 62768426

ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE OF GROUP OPERATIONS

DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Sunright Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcement made on 14 April 2020 and wishes to update shareholders on the Group's manufacturing facilities in Malaysia.

The Board wishes to inform that the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Malaysia ("MITI") had approved the Group's Selangor manufacturing facilities to continue manufacturing operation until 28 April 2020, which is the end date of the Second Extended RMO period announced by the Malaysian Government recently.

Additionally, the Group's Penang facility has now received approval from MITI to resume operations under strict conditions such as lower head count, social distancing and work from home arrangements; until the end of the Second Extended RMO.

The Board will continue to monitor the evolving situation and make the appropriate announcement as and when there are material developments.

Shareholders and investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing or trading in the securities of the Company and should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers if they are in doubt about the actions that they should take.

By Order of the Board

Adeline Lim Kim Swan

Company Secretary

18 April 2020