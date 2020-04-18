Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Sunright Limited    S71   SG1B17008288

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

(S71)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement: Update of Group Operations during COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/18/2020 | 11:46am EDT

4/18/2020

General Announcement::Update of Group Operations during COVID-19 Pandemic

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::UPDATE OF GROUP OPERATIONS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

Securities

SUNRIGHT LTD - SG1B17008288 - S71

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

18-Apr-2020 21:47:59

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Update of Group Operations during COVID-19 Pandemic

Announcement Reference

SG200418OTHR2EDI

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Christina Foong

Designation

Administrative Executive

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

Sunright_Annt_Update_Of_Group_Operations_During_COVID-19_Pandemic_20200418.pdf

Total size =44K MB

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No.: 197800523M)

1093 Lower Delta Road, #02-01/08

Singapore 169204

Tel: (65) 62725842 Fax: (65) 62768426

ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE OF GROUP OPERATIONS

DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Sunright Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcement made on 14 April 2020 and wishes to update shareholders on the Group's manufacturing facilities in Malaysia.

The Board wishes to inform that the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Malaysia ("MITI") had approved the Group's Selangor manufacturing facilities to continue manufacturing operation until 28 April 2020, which is the end date of the Second Extended RMO period announced by the Malaysian Government recently.

Additionally, the Group's Penang facility has now received approval from MITI to resume operations under strict conditions such as lower head count, social distancing and work from home arrangements; until the end of the Second Extended RMO.

The Board will continue to monitor the evolving situation and make the appropriate announcement as and when there are material developments.

Shareholders and investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing or trading in the securities of the Company and should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers if they are in doubt about the actions that they should take.

By Order of the Board

Adeline Lim Kim Swan

Company Secretary

18 April 2020

Disclaimer

Sunright Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2020 15:45:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUNRIGHT LIMITED
11:46aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Update of Group Operations during COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
04/14GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Impact on Group Operations during Covid-19 Pandemic
PU
03/20GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Compliance with the 14-Day Restriction of Movement Order ..
PU
03/13PRESS RELEASE : Sunright Announces 1H FY 20 Results
PU
03/13FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : Half Year
PU
02/20GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Discontinuance of Quarterly Report of Financial Results
PU
2019SUNRIGHT : Results of AGM 2019
PU
2019SUNRIGHT : AGM CEO Presentation 2019
PU
2019SUNRIGHT : Corrigendum To Annual Report 2019
PU
2019SUNRIGHT : Notice of AGM
PU
More news
Chart SUNRIGHT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunright Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNRIGHT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Syn Soo Lim Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Teoh Khoon Tan Executive Director
Mee Ing Lim Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Choon Hui Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Brooks Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNRIGHT LIMITED-5.71%28
ASML HOLDING N.V.2.98%123 471
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-4.58%40 611
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED1.03%33 909
QORVO, INC.-25.78%9 980
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.1.21%9 450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group