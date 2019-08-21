123mobile.ch: quick, easy and affordable

A new brand is entering the Swiss telecommunications market. 123mobile is an online shop where customers of all telecom providers can buy smartphones and other mobile devices (with no contractual commitment), as well as the accessories to go with them. 123mobile.ch is all about intuitive e-shopping, no fancy stuff. 123mobile's Crazy Deals and regular promotional offers make it quick and easy to shop for smartphones and accessories at the best prices.

'Crazy Deals' and promotions

Crazy Deals are an integral part of the shopping experience at 123mobile.ch. Every week, the online shop offers a limited number of a selected device or accessory at unbeatable prices, with no minimum-term contracts or any other restrictions. The first Crazy Deals will be available before the end of August.

But Crazy Deals aren't the only way to get the best offers at the best prices. 123mobile also regularly offers current devices and accessories at promotional prices. The online shop is building a reputation as one of the best smartphone deal providers on the Swiss market. If you don't want to miss out on any Crazy Deals and would like to be kept up to date with the offers available at 123mobile.ch, you can sign up for our newsletter, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Apple, Huawei, and Samsung

123mobile.ch features devices exclusively from Apple, Huawei, and Samsung. The product range is kept simple, while covering the most popular brands. Smartphone offers and selected accessories are available now. Tablets, smart watches, and other mobile devices will follow in the next few weeks.

Less is more when it comes to accessories too. The range on 123mobile includes popular brands like PanzerGlass and gear4, as well as device manufacturers.

Shipping, warranties and customer service

Order your device on a weekday before 4:00 p.m. and have it delivered to any Swiss address the next working day - and you pay nothing at all for shipping.

123mobile offers a two-year warranty on smartphones and mobile devices from Apple, Huawei, and Samsung. Warranty services on accessories depend on the manufacturer's conditions. If there are any issues with a device, 123mobile.ch can deal with warranty and repairs. All information is available on the online shop. Customer support is initially offered via a contact form. During the next phase, the online shop will also offer live chat support.