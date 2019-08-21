Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Sunrise Communications Group    SRCG   CH0267291224

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

(SRCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

123mobile.ch: quick, easy and affordable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 03:33am EDT

A new brand is entering the Swiss telecommunications market. 123mobile is an online shop where customers of all telecom providers can buy smartphones and other mobile devices (with no contractual commitment), as well as the accessories to go with them. 123mobile.ch is all about intuitive e-shopping, no fancy stuff. 123mobile's Crazy Deals and regular promotional offers make it quick and easy to shop for smartphones and accessories at the best prices.

'Crazy Deals' and promotions

Crazy Deals are an integral part of the shopping experience at 123mobile.ch. Every week, the online shop offers a limited number of a selected device or accessory at unbeatable prices, with no minimum-term contracts or any other restrictions. The first Crazy Deals will be available before the end of August.

But Crazy Deals aren't the only way to get the best offers at the best prices. 123mobile also regularly offers current devices and accessories at promotional prices. The online shop is building a reputation as one of the best smartphone deal providers on the Swiss market. If you don't want to miss out on any Crazy Deals and would like to be kept up to date with the offers available at 123mobile.ch, you can sign up for our newsletter, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Apple, Huawei, and Samsung

123mobile.ch features devices exclusively from Apple, Huawei, and Samsung. The product range is kept simple, while covering the most popular brands. Smartphone offers and selected accessories are available now. Tablets, smart watches, and other mobile devices will follow in the next few weeks.

Less is more when it comes to accessories too. The range on 123mobile includes popular brands like PanzerGlass and gear4, as well as device manufacturers.

Shipping, warranties and customer service

Order your device on a weekday before 4:00 p.m. and have it delivered to any Swiss address the next working day - and you pay nothing at all for shipping.

123mobile offers a two-year warranty on smartphones and mobile devices from Apple, Huawei, and Samsung. Warranty services on accessories depend on the manufacturer's conditions. If there are any issues with a device, 123mobile.ch can deal with warranty and repairs. All information is available on the online shop. Customer support is initially offered via a contact form. During the next phase, the online shop will also offer live chat support.

Disclaimer

Sunrise Communications Group AG published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 07:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GRO
03:33a123MOBILE.CH : quick, easy and affordable
PU
08/16Freenet threatens to derail $6.4 billion Sunrise-UPC deal
RE
08/16SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS : Freenet statement re UPC Switzerland acquisition
PU
08/16Global Stocks Follow U.S. Markets Higher
DJ
08/08Swiss telecoms takeover target UPC slows revenue slide
RE
07/17SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS : Competitive advantages through mobile workplace solutio..
PU
07/15SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS : 100% success rate for Sunrise apprentices in their fina..
PU
07/05SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS : sweeps the competition aside in customer barometer
PU
06/28&LDQUO;5G FOR PEOPLE&RDQUO; : more than 248 cities/villages now on 5G
PU
06/27SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS : Swiss quality as a double pack
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 889 M
EBIT 2019 189 M
Net income 2019 114 M
Debt 2019 1 341 M
Yield 2019 5,62%
P/E ratio 2019 30,8x
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,57x
EV / Sales2020 2,53x
Capitalization 3 515 M
Chart SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sunrise Communications Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 78,70  CHF
Last Close Price 78,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf Meijer Swantee Chief Executive Officer
Peter Anton Joseph Kurer Chairman
André Krause Chief Financial Officer
Elmar Grasser Chief Technology Officer
Jens Jesper Ovesen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP-9.77%3 588
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.09%235 752
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP11.85%87 172
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.97%78 824
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%59 716
BCE INC.14.98%42 336
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group