Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Sunrise Communications Group    SRCG   CH0267291224

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

(SRCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Available at Sunrise Shops from today: The Galaxy Fold 5G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 04:14am EDT

'We are excited to offer our customers the new super-fast Galaxy Fold 5G - the first phone with a foldable display and super-fast 5G connection. With this premium device, Samsung is focusing on the most powerful standard for mobile phones and, once again, scores highly in terms of groundbreaking innovation,' says Olaf Swantee, CEO of Sunrise.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G offers an exceptional user experience with its foldable display, high-end design, multi-faceted camera, and first-class performance. Customers can see this for themselves at these ten Sunrise Shops: Aarau, Basel, Bellinzona, Geneva, Lugano, Schaffhausen, Wallisellen, Winterthur, Zurich, Zug 1. Those who choose this premium smartphone receive the 5G option for free for 12 months (worth CHF 10.-/month). This offer applies to all Sunrise Freedom mobile subscriptions with unlimited data volume.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G, with the world's first foldable 7.3-inch Dynamic Infinity Flex display, represents a whole new category of smartphones. The most important information can be accessed by the user via the front display when the device is folded. Once opened, the smartphone unfolds its full potential. Users can access several features at once, watch videos, and play games. Thanks to the 'multi-active window function,' users can operate up to three compatible apps simultaneously.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G is available for CHF 2197.- in two colors: 'Space Silver' and 'Cosmos Black'. The device can be purchased for a down payment as low as CHF 1.- with a Sunrise device plan and a contract duration of 24 months.

For more information on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G, please visit: www.sunrise.ch/galaxyfold

1 Shop Aarau, Graben 35/37 / Shop Basel, Greifengasse 3 / Shop Bellinzona, Viale Stazione 13 / Shop Geneva, Rue de Rive 8 / Shop Glattzentrum, Neue Winterthurerstrasse 99 / Shop Lugano, Piazza Dante 7 / Shop Schaffhausen, Fronwagplatz 14 / Shop Winterthur, Untertor 7 / Shop Zurich, Bahnhofstrasse 87 / Shop Zug, Bundesplatz 8

Disclaimer

Sunrise Communications Group AG published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 08:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GRO
04:14aAVAILABLE AT SUNRISE SHOPS FROM TODA : The Galaxy Fold 5G
PU
10/16Despite political headwinds, Huawei wins 5G customers in Europe
RE
10/15Sunrise shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board backs $2.8 billion c..
RE
10/14SUNRISE AND HUAWEI : Opening of the first European 5G Joint Innovation Center
PU
10/14Liberty Global backs Sunrise deal to tune of $500 million
RE
10/14Freenet still rejects Sunrise deal despite Liberty Global offer
RE
10/14European Corporate Roundup for Monday
DJ
10/14Liberty Global to Take Stake in Sunrise Communications in Switzerland Deal
DJ
10/14Sunrise announces commitment from Liberty Global to invest up to CHF 500 mill..
TE
10/09UPC TRANSACTION : Sunrise welcomes Inrate AG's position recommending capital inc..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 875 M
EBIT 2019 193 M
Net income 2019 109 M
Debt 2019 1 393 M
Yield 2019 5,57%
P/E ratio 2019 33,5x
P/E ratio 2020 33,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,64x
EV / Sales2020 2,59x
Capitalization 3 549 M
Chart SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sunrise Communications Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 78,73  CHF
Last Close Price 78,75  CHF
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf Meijer Swantee Chief Executive Officer
Peter Anton Joseph Kurer Chairman
André Krause Chief Financial Officer
Elmar Grasser Chief Technology Officer
Jens Jesper Ovesen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP-8.91%3 593
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.45%249 359
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.70%90 603
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.90%82 415
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 895
BCE INC.20.03%44 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group