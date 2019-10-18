Available at Sunrise Shops from today: The Galaxy Fold 5G

'We are excited to offer our customers the new super-fast Galaxy Fold 5G - the first phone with a foldable display and super-fast 5G connection. With this premium device, Samsung is focusing on the most powerful standard for mobile phones and, once again, scores highly in terms of groundbreaking innovation,' says Olaf Swantee, CEO of Sunrise.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G offers an exceptional user experience with its foldable display, high-end design, multi-faceted camera, and first-class performance. Customers can see this for themselves at these ten Sunrise Shops: Aarau, Basel, Bellinzona, Geneva, Lugano, Schaffhausen, Wallisellen, Winterthur, Zurich, Zug 1. Those who choose this premium smartphone receive the 5G option for free for 12 months (worth CHF 10.-/month). This offer applies to all Sunrise Freedom mobile subscriptions with unlimited data volume.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G, with the world's first foldable 7.3-inch Dynamic Infinity Flex display, represents a whole new category of smartphones. The most important information can be accessed by the user via the front display when the device is folded. Once opened, the smartphone unfolds its full potential. Users can access several features at once, watch videos, and play games. Thanks to the 'multi-active window function,' users can operate up to three compatible apps simultaneously.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G is available for CHF 2197.- in two colors: 'Space Silver' and 'Cosmos Black'. The device can be purchased for a down payment as low as CHF 1.- with a Sunrise device plan and a contract duration of 24 months.

For more information on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G, please visit: www.sunrise.ch/galaxyfold

1 Shop Aarau, Graben 35/37 / Shop Basel, Greifengasse 3 / Shop Bellinzona, Viale Stazione 13 / Shop Geneva, Rue de Rive 8 / Shop Glattzentrum, Neue Winterthurerstrasse 99 / Shop Lugano, Piazza Dante 7 / Shop Schaffhausen, Fronwagplatz 14 / Shop Winterthur, Untertor 7 / Shop Zurich, Bahnhofstrasse 87 / Shop Zug, Bundesplatz 8