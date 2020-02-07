Change in the Board of Directors of Sunrise Communications Group SA

Robin Bienenstock, Member of the Board of Directors since 2016, has decided not to stand for re-election as Board Member.

Robin Bienenstock, Member of the Board of Directors and Member of the Audit Committee since April 2016, has decided not to stand for re-election as Board Member and Member of the Audit Committee at the next General Assembly Meeting in April.

Peter Kurer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, quotes "I deeply regret that Robin Bienenstock has decided to not stand for re-election at our forthcoming AGM. Robin made outstanding contributions to our board and audit committee deliberations and decisions. We will miss her excellent analytical and financial skills, deep industry knowledge and independent thinking".

The Nomination and Compensation Committee is running an independent selection process prior to the 2020 Annual General Meeting to propose a potential replacement for Robin Bienenstock.