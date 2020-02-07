Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Sunrise Communications Group    SRCG   CH0267291224

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

(SRCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Change in the Board of Directors of Sunrise Communications Group SA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 12:50am EST

Press release

Opfikon, February 7, 2020; 06:45 a.m. CET

Change in the Board of Directors of Sunrise Communications Group SA

Robin Bienenstock, Member of the Board of Directors since 2016, has decided not to stand for re-election as Board Member.

Robin Bienenstock, Member of the Board of Directors and Member of the Audit Committee since April 2016, has decided not to stand for re-election as Board Member and Member of the Audit Committee at the next General Assembly Meeting in April.

Peter Kurer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, quotes "I deeply regret that Robin Bienenstock has decided to not stand for re-election at our forthcoming AGM. Robin made outstanding contributions to our board and audit committee deliberations and decisions. We will miss her excellent analytical and financial skills, deep industry knowledge and independent thinking".

The Nomination and Compensation Committee is running an independent selection process prior to the 2020 Annual General Meeting to propose a potential replacement for Robin Bienenstock.

Sunrise Communications Group AG

Corporate Communications

media@sunrise.net

www.sunrise.ch

Phone: 0800 333 000

Outside of Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66

SRCG / Valor 026729122




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GRO
12:50aChange in the Board of Directors of Sunrise Communications Group SA
TE
02/04SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS : and Roger Federer extend their partnership
PU
01/23SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS : and Vodafone announce Partnership Agreement
PU
01/15Change in the Board of Directors of Sunrise Communications Group SA
TE
01/13Deals by major suppliers in the race for 5G
RE
01/06New details about Carlos Ghosn escape, collaboration in the auto industry, an..
01/06Uwe Schiller is appointed as new CFO of Sunrise Communications SA
TE
01/03Sunrise's CEO Swantee, Chairman Kurer quit after failed Liberty Global deal
RE
01/03Olaf Swantee resigns as CEO of Sunrise, to be succeeded by André Krause as ne..
TE
2019Telefonica Deutschland picks Nokia and Huawei for 5G network
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 866 M
EBIT 2019 176 M
Net income 2019 66,6 M
Debt 2019 1 487 M
Yield 2019 5,43%
P/E ratio 2019 54,4x
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,75x
EV / Sales2020 2,69x
Capitalization 3 635 M
Chart SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sunrise Communications Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 78,54  CHF
Last Close Price 80,65  CHF
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Krause Chief Executive Officer
Peter Anton Joseph Kurer Chairman
Uwe Schiller Chief Financial Officer
Elmar Grasser Chief Technology Officer
Jens Jesper Ovesen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP4.87%3 720
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.70%245 513
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.81%93 489
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.10%76 781
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%48 671
BCE INC.4.24%42 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group