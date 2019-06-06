Log in
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

Double victory: Sunrise offers the best service and is once again the winner of the connect mobile shop test

06/06/2019

'Our quality strategy has been acclaimed once again. This shows that we meet our highly discerning quality demands at all times - with our mobile network, shop service, 5G leadership position, and innovations. We won the test last year and have managed to clearly improve this year. The highest score, our large lead over the competition, and the only company ranked 'VERY GOOD' - all of this shows that our quality strategy is revolutionizing the telecommunications market', says a delighted Olaf Swantee, CEO of Sunrise, when asked to comment on the second consecutive test victory.

All mobile providers claim to offer a great shopping experience. Only a few actually do so - and Sunrise is setting new standards. This is clearly shown by the new connect mobile shop test, as reported in Issue 7/2019 of the magazine. The test report is equally clear - Sunrise is the undisputed winner.

  • 'The Swiss are ahead of the pack in terms of service: The excellent Sunrise team also leaves the competition from neighbouring countries far behind.'
  • 'The quality standards are very high. That's what last year's winner, Sunrise, has proven once again this year. Switzerland's second-largest network operator trains its service professionals in an exemplary manner. This already shows in their appearance and conduct: They are exceptionally friendly and courteous and actively approach customers instead of letting them roam their stores without support. Their service is aimed at meeting the customer's goals and they help create a needs analysis exactly tailored to the usage behaviour of the prospective customer. As a result, they not only suggested the right rate, but also the perfect accompanying device.'

The test report and further information can be found here: connect Mobilfunk-Shoptest 2019 (Heft 7/2019)

Disclaimer

Sunrise Communications Group AG published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 09:12:06 UTC
