Joachim Preisig will step down from the Sunrise Board of Directors as of 31.12.2018. His successor will be elected at the Annual General Meeting in 2019.

Joachim Preisig has decided to resign from his function as CFO of freenet AG as of 31 December 2018. As a result, he will step down as a member of the Board of Directors of Sunrise Communications Group AG on the same date. The position will remain vacant until a successor is proposed at the Annual General Meeting in 2019.

At the Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2016, Joachim Preisig, CFO of freenet AG, was elected as a non-executive Member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of Sunrise Communications Group AG. Following his resignation as CFO of freenet AG, Joachim Preisig informed the Board of Directors that he will also step down as member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee as of 31 December 2018.

"We would like to thank Joachim Preisig for his valuable commitment and support to the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee. With his expertise in financial matters, he was an active and competent contributor to the Sunrise strategy and its outstanding corporate governance," says Peter Kurer, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The vacancy created by Joachim Preisig's resignation will remain open until the Annual General Meeting in 2019, when the Board of Directors will propose a successor.