SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP
Joachim Preisig will step down from the Sunrise Board of Directors as of 31.12.2018. His successor will be elected at the Annual General Meeting in 2019.

10/11/2018 | 06:50am CEST

Media release

Zurich, 11 October 2018; 6:45 a.m. CET

Joachim Preisig has decided to resign from his function as CFO of freenet AG as of 31 December 2018. As a result, he will step down as a member of the Board of Directors of Sunrise Communications Group AG on the same date. The position will remain vacant until a successor is proposed at the Annual General Meeting in 2019.

At the Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2016, Joachim Preisig, CFO of freenet AG, was elected as a non-executive Member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of Sunrise Communications Group AG. Following his resignation as CFO of freenet AG, Joachim Preisig informed the Board of Directors that he will also step down as member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee as of 31 December 2018.

"We would like to thank Joachim Preisig for his valuable commitment and support to the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee. With his expertise in financial matters, he was an active and competent contributor to the Sunrise strategy and its outstanding corporate governance," says Peter Kurer, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The vacancy created by Joachim Preisig's resignation will remain open until the Annual General Meeting in 2019, when the Board of Directors will propose a successor.

Sunrise Communications AG

Corporate Communications

media@sunrise.net

Phone: +41 800 333 000

Outside Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66

Disclaimer

The information contained in this media release has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness, reasonableness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. None of Sunrise Communications Group AG, its subsidiaries or any of their respective employees, advisers, representatives or affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this media release. The information contained in this media release is provided as at the date of this media release and is subject to change without notice.

Statements made in this media release may include forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "expect", "guidance", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", and/or other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with, among other things, any discussion of results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. Such statements are based on management's current intentions, expectations or beliefs and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them. Forward-looking statements contained in this media release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Actual outcomes, results and other future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements contained herein. Such differences may adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein and may result from, among other things, changes in economic, business, competitive, technological, strategic or regulatory factors and other factors affecting the business and operations of the company. Neither Sunrise Communications Group AG nor any of its affiliates is under any obligation, and each such entity expressly disclaims any such obligation, to update, revise or amend any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this media release.

It should be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of full-year results.




