Marcel Huber, new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) starts at Sunrise

02/11/2019 | 12:50am EST

Media Release

Zurich, February 11, 2019; 6:45 a.m. CET

Marcel Huber, new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) starts at Sunrise

After the announcement of his appointment to the Sunrise Executive Leadership Team on 6 September 2018, Marcel Huber takes office today as the company's new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO)

As announced on September 6, 2018, Marcel Huber has been appointed as new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Marcel joins Sunrise from Salt Mobile SA, where he acted as Member of the Management Board and Corporate Secretary of the Board of Directors. Before that, he held various senior management positions at Orange Communications AG and Cablecom GmbH. Marcel Huber holds an MLaw from the University of Zurich and has long-term experience in regulatory, legal and compliance.

Marcel Huber starts today at Sunrise, taking over from Patrick Alain Meier who has been leading the Administrative Office Unit in the interim. Patrick will continue in his prior function as Director Legal, and work with Marcel to ensure a smooth transition.

Sunrise Communications AG

Corporate Communications

media@sunrise.net

Phone: 0800 333 000

Outside of Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66

SRCG / Valor 026729122




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
