Sunrise Communications Group

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

(SRCG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sunrise Communications : Companies vote Sunrise four times as the best provider

08/30/2019 | 04:36am EDT

'Our strategy of providing a superior network, innovative solutions and optimum service has impressed renowned companies such as Axpo, Nestlé, P&G, Swiss Post, Swiss International Airlines and many more. They choose Sunrise, thereby confirming our role as a leading challenger in the Swiss telecom market. We make sure to go the extra mile for our customers. This is reflected both in our B2B growth and in the customer surveys carried out by BILANZ and Computerworld, with the results of these surveys showing that we have a clear edge over our major competitors. We want to become even better, and our goal is to revolutionize the Swiss telecom market in the future', says Olaf Swantee, CEO of Sunrise.

Best reviews in the BILANZ Telekom-Rating 2019

For the past 20 years, the business magazine BILANZ has been conducting the largest-scale independent customer survey for the Swiss telecom market; with Sunrise taking first place among individual and business clients for years. This year was no exception, with Sunrise earning top marks as 'best universal provider for SMEs', 'best universal provider for large-scale companies' and 'best mobile communications provider for business customers'.

Sunrise also took the lead over its major national competitors in the categories of 'Internet service providers & corporate networking' and 'landline calling' for companies.

As has become tradition, private customers also deemed Sunrise greater than its three main competitors in the categories of 'mobile communications' and 'TV'.

Winner in the Computerworld top 500 satisfaction survey 2019

In the sixth annual top 500 satisfaction survey by Computerworld, business clients once again placed Sunrise on the winner's rostrum. This year, Sunrise was by far the 'best telecom, Internet and network provider'. This was achieved thanks to top marks for its overall rating ('total'), as well as in the areas of 'pricing', 'customer orientation', 'industry know-how' and 'after-sales support'. What does Computerworld conclude? 'Companies love Sunrise'.

The picture is almost exactly the same when it comes to individual clients: Among this group of clients, top ratings in the categories of 'general satisfaction', 'repair costs', 'good will', and 'friendliness' mean that Sunrise yet again secured the place on the winner's rostrum after a neck-and-neck race.

All details regarding the customer reviews can be found in BILANZ's and Computerworld's own articles:

Disclaimer

Sunrise Communications Group AG published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 08:35:08 UTC
