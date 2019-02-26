Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Sunrise Communications Group

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

(SRCG)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sunrise Communications : Puts CHF6.3 Billion Price Tag on UPC Swiss GmbH Deal

02/26/2019 | 06:41pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Swiss telecommunications company Sunrise Communications Group said Tuesday a possible deal for Liberty Global wholly owned subsidiary, UPC Schweiz GmbH, would have an enterprise value of 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.3 billion).

Earlier this month, Sunrise confirmed it was in advanced talks with Liberty Global over a possible acquisition of UPC Schweiz.

UPC is a Swiss cable operator, Sunrise said.

Sunrise added it "will only pursue a transaction if it is strategically compelling and demonstrably value creative" for shareholders.

No final decision has been made on a deal, Sunrise said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC 3.71% 26.3 Delayed Quote.18.84%
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP 0.31% 81.4 Delayed Quote.-6.13%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 884 M
EBIT 2018 167 M
Net income 2018 93,9 M
Debt 2018 1 163 M
Yield 2018 5,18%
P/E ratio 2018 39,18
P/E ratio 2019 38,86
EV / Sales 2018 2,56x
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
Capitalization 3 666 M
Chart SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sunrise Communications Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 92,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf Meijer Swantee Chief Executive Officer
Peter Anton Joseph Kurer Chairman
André Krause Chief Financial Officer
Elmar Grasser Chief Technology Officer
Jens Jesper Ovesen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP-6.13%3 663
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.25%234 618
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP6.76%84 084
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-1.62%78 837
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 907
TELEFONICA4.99%45 431
