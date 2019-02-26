Sunrise Communications : Puts CHF6.3 Billion Price Tag on UPC Swiss GmbH Deal

By Stephen Nakrosis



Swiss telecommunications company Sunrise Communications Group said Tuesday a possible deal for Liberty Global wholly owned subsidiary, UPC Schweiz GmbH, would have an enterprise value of 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.3 billion).

Earlier this month, Sunrise confirmed it was in advanced talks with Liberty Global over a possible acquisition of UPC Schweiz.

UPC is a Swiss cable operator, Sunrise said.

Sunrise added it "will only pursue a transaction if it is strategically compelling and demonstrably value creative" for shareholders.

No final decision has been made on a deal, Sunrise said.

