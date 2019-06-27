Sunrise Communications : Swiss quality as a double pack

MOUNT10 offers fully automated, standardized online data backup via the Internet at two high security data center fortresses in the Swiss Alps. Sunrise now offers its business customers the possibility of purchasing services from MOUNT10 for their (Work Smart Services) communication and collaboration solutions.

'Sunrise also focuses on customer requirements and the best service quality, just as we do at MOUNT10. We complement each other ideally: Together, we offer outstanding network quality and unique data storage in the most secure data center in Europe in the Swiss Alps' says Thomas Liechti, CEO of MOUNT10.

'MOUNT10 protects the data and business activities of our corporate customers without any ifs and buts and does so with the highest Swiss quality. We are the best universal provider for Swiss SMEs and commit to the highest level of reliability with the 'Defect Free' approach. MOUNT10 is the perfect partner for us, it makes our business solutions even safer for SMEs and large enterprises,' says Robert Wigger, Chief Business Officer at Sunrise.

Direct and encrypted transfer to the high-security center

With 'VEEAM@MOUNT10', MOUNT10 offers a fast, flexible and reliable backup solution based on the backup and recovery solution for Windows servers from leading data management vendor Veeam. Data is transferred directly via the simpleVeeam Cloud Connectapplication and encrypted into theSWISS FORT KNOXvia the Internet. The SWISS FORT KNOX I + II is an underground data center concept with several locations in the Swiss Alps. The location and design of the data centers has been chosen to protect against any military or civil threat.

A further product by Sunrise is the 'MOUNT10 CloudDrive,' an easy-to-use sharing and cloud platform that only stores encrypted data. MOUNT10 creates an account for the customer with a username and password. The password determines the data encryption and can be changed by the customer. MOUNT10 CloudDrive is the perfect and secure alternative to any other sharing platform.