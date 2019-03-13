Log in
Sunrise Communications : Valora selects Sunrise to link its locations

03/13/2019 | 04:19am EDT

Valora will rely on Sunrise to link its 1100 POS locations in Switzerland. This decision will allow the company to continue to promote its innovative sales concepts. With the Sunrise Business SD-WAN, a software-based WAN solution, all Valora POS locations will be linked quickly, flexibly, and securely.

'We have decided on Sunrise as our partner to connect our locations since Sunrise offers excellent quality, a high service level, and has made us an offer that works for us,' summarizes Roberto Fedele, Chief Information Officer at Valora Group, describing their decision to switch to Sunrise. Valorais a leading convenience and food service provider. Some of the company's brands include k kiosk, Press & Books, avec, cigo, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, and Caffè Spettacolo. The approximately 2800 Valora point of sale locations are small-scale and located in high-traffic locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. The Valoragroup employs about 15,000 employees.

'Our quality strategy has paid off once again. We support our business customers as a prime contractor throughout the entire process, from design and delivery to implementation and commissioning. Our exceptional network, innovative and straightforward offers, and excellent customer service - they are the drivers that also give us an important edge with international companies like Valora,' Robert Wigger, Chief Business Officer of Sunrise, is pleased to report about gaining this major new business customer.

Today, future-oriented business customers expect more control over their private networks, along with transparency and flexibility. They must be able to manage their configuration and data traffic quickly and transparently and install new functionalities conveniently with the click of a mouse. And this must occur independently of available connectivity options.

Once Valora switches to Sunrise in October 2019, its 1100 point of sale locations in Switzerland and about 500 sales locations abroad will be able to benefit from the Sunrise Business SD-WAN, which is a software-based WAN solution that makes it possible to link all company locations quickly, flexibly, and securely. Thanks to this optimized linking of company locations, Valora will be able to continue to promote its innovative sales concepts and gain agility with the SD-WAN compared with conventional solutions. Also, Wi-Fi supports the process optimization at the POS locations, and transactions can be processed faster with the higher bandwidths.

Disclaimer

Sunrise Communications Group AG published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 08:18:04 UTC
