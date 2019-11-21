Sunrise Communications : is centralizing its cyber security capabilities with a new Security Operations Center and key capacities are integrated

The complexity of telecommunications systems, and customers' ever-growing dependency on information technologies, are driving the need for modern and efficient approaches to further improve cyber security. In response, Sunrise recently carried out a full analysis of its existing security infrastructure and has centralized critical security functions in a new, reinforced Security Operations Center. This will enable Sunrise to systematically identify, prevent, and defend all forms of cyber-attack efficiently, thus continuing to strengthen the security of its own and its clients' networks.

Sunrise customers benefit from enhanced protection

Cyber threat levels have changed significantly in recent years. Whereas historically, hackers predominantly attacked firms for fame or notoriety, in today's landscape national intelligence services of various countries and professional hacking organizations have also entered the fray. They use phishing e-mails to introduce malware or crypto-trojans into businesses, then blackmail them for large sums of money. Many companies are struggling to keep up. They are looking for solutions and support to do business effectively and efficiently in adverse circumstances. 'I'm increasingly being approached by customers about these issues and asked how Sunrise could help. I consider providing our customers with even more support to tackle this strategic issue as a priority,' says Sunrise CEO Olaf Swantee.

The new Security Operations Center in Opfikon was developed in partnership with Bassersdorf based ISPIN AG, a leading Swiss provider of cyber security and cyber risk resilience solutions. With the latest detection and correlation technologies, Sunrise is able to respond more quickly, more efficiently, and more flexibly to modern cyber threats, both to its own networks and systems, and those of its customers. According to Antonio P. Sirera, CEO of ISPIN AG: 'This strategic partnership with Sunrise allows us to combine our long-standing expertise in the construction and running of security operation centers with the experience and professionalism of Sunrise as a telecommunications provider, generating added value for both Sunrise and its customers.'

Furthermore, Sunrise is incorporating the most important IT and network operation capacities. While the IT and network tasks and activities were organized in a virtually separate manner in the past, these tasks became more and more intertwined over the past years as a result of convergence and digitalization. Today, they are in-effect inseparable. The same reasons underpinning the merging of cybersecurity competences apply to the integration of the IT infrastructure operations as well as individual network functions. With the incorporation, a total of over 40 full-time positions (FTE) are integrated at Sunrise. These tasks were previously carried out by Huawei.