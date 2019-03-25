Log in
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

(SRCG)
Sunrise Communications : is now Google Cloud partner and G Suite reseller

03/25/2019

With the options offered by the Unlimited Mobile Workplace solutions, companies and their employees can benefit from future-focused, mobile and flexible work options. Sunrise is expanding its cloud capabilities through a strategic partnership with Google. Starting in April 2019, Sunrise will offer its business customers a great app ecosystem for mobile work with G Suite.

'The cloud has become an integral element of everyday business, with over 5 million customers worldwide using our G Suite products. We rely heavily on partnerships to better serve our business customers in Switzerland, and we are therefore looking forward to working with Sunrise,' says Christian Sciullo, Country Manager Google Cloud Switzerland / Austria.

'In the Work Smart product area, we continuously monitor the market so that we can offer our customers the best workplace solutions. We will be joining Google as a reselling partner for the innovative G Suite solution in April. With G Suite, we will be able to provide our customers with an app ecosystem that fits in perfectly with our Unlimited Mobile Workplace strategy. We look forward to a successful and exciting future with Google,' says Oliver Spring, Director of B2B Product & Alliances.

G Suite as a cloud-based productivity suite for companies

G Suite is Google's app ecosystem based on cloud computing and groupware concepts. The products and services offered include Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Hangouts, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms. These cloud-based apps supplement perfectly the Sunrise B2B solution because they enable Sunrise business customers to work spontaneously, across companies, anywhere and using various devices.

Using Google Drive, teams can simultaneously and in real time collaborate on documents, spreadsheets and presentations with other users. This greatly facilitates collaboration, saves a lot of time, and has the advantage that everyone always has access to the most up-to-date version of a file. It also eliminates the need to send e-mail attachments back and forth, which are read at different times and may already contain outdated file versions.

Shared calendars allow users to see their teammates' schedules and plan meetings. Invitations to meetings are sent automatically via e-mail.

With just one click, a video conference can be started during a meeting on any computer, smartphone or tablet. Users have the option of sharing their screen with other participants for a live view of the project status, to discuss it and make immediate decisions.

Disclaimer

Sunrise Communications Group AG published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 10:39:05 UTC
