SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP
Sunrise Communications : wows with the best corporate governance and is the winner in the zRating Study 2018 done by Inrate

09/18/2018 | 10:43am CEST

'We value strong corporate governance. That's why we're excited about our first-place ranking. Sunrise isn't merely a provider of telecommunications services that offers reliable products and services that its customers can rely on. We're also a company that takes corporate governance very seriously. We do this in part by ensuring that our shareholders have strong participation rights while also preventing potential conflicts of interest between the management and shareholders,' says Peter Kurer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sunrise.

The zRating has already been carried out for the tenth time by Inrate AG. In it, 176 Swiss public companies were analyzed on the basis of their 2017 annual reports and their 2018 annual general meetings, with this year's study now also taking changes to the company bylaws into consideration in the year they were approved by the annual general meeting.

The zRating Study looks at 59 criteria in the categories 'Shareholders and capital structure,' 'Shareholder participation rights,' 'Composition of the board of directors (BoD)/management board (MB) and information policies' as well as 'BOD/MB remuneration and participation models' and weights these assessments using a scoring model. A maximum score of 100 points can be earned in each category.

Sunrise succeeded in boosting its score by nine points over last year for a total of 87 of 100 possible points, thereby earning first place by a wide margin. Factors that helped propel Sunrise to the top included:

  • Ingrid Deltenre's election as a new member to the Board of Directors which both boosted the ratio of women on the Board while also increasing the independence of the Board of Directors even further
  • a new rule limiting Board members to a maximum of 10 third-party mandates
  • the decision to transfer the delisting authority from the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting
  • eliminating Board members' discretionary powers when registering nominees

Excerpt from the overall rankings (source: zRating Study 2018 by Inrate AG)

Cat. 1: Shareholders and capital structure

Cat. 2: Shareholder participation rights

Cat. 3: Composition of BoD/MB and information policies

Cat. 4: BoD/MB remuneration and participation models

Rank*

Company

Index

Industry

Score

Cat.

1

Cat.

2

Cat.

3

Cat.

4

2017

1

Sunrise Communications

SMI Mid

Telecommunications

87

22

22

27

16

78

9

2

Burkhalter

Ex SMI Expanded

Industrials

81

23

24

22

12

64

17

3

Schaffner

Ex SMI Expanded

Industrials

79

22

16

23

18

77

2

4

Orior

Ex SMI Expanded

Consumer goods

78

22

17

23

16

76

2

5

PSP Swiss Property

SMI Mid

Real estate

77

23

19

18

17

75

2

6

Lonza Group

SMI

Healthcare

77

20

18

26

13

72

5

7

Ascom

Ex SMI Expanded

Technology

77

19

17

27

14

79

-2

8

Swisscom

SMI

Telecommunications

76

19

14

28

15

75

1

9

Landis+Gyr

Ex SMI Expanded

Industrials

74

20

18

24

12

new

10

Inficon

Ex SMI Expanded

Industrials

74

22

14

23

15

79

-5

*If two companies have the same score, the company that earned more points in the category 'Shareholder participation rights' followed by 'Shareholder and capital structure' will be ranked higher.

You can find all the details in the zRating Study 2018 by Inrate AG: https://www.inrate.com/en/f0185000147.html

Disclaimer

Sunrise Communications Group AG published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 08:42:03 UTC
