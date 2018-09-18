Sunrise Communications : wows with the best corporate governance and is the winner in the zRating Study 2018 done by Inrate

'We value strong corporate governance. That's why we're excited about our first-place ranking. Sunrise isn't merely a provider of telecommunications services that offers reliable products and services that its customers can rely on. We're also a company that takes corporate governance very seriously. We do this in part by ensuring that our shareholders have strong participation rights while also preventing potential conflicts of interest between the management and shareholders,' says Peter Kurer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sunrise.

The zRating has already been carried out for the tenth time by Inrate AG. In it, 176 Swiss public companies were analyzed on the basis of their 2017 annual reports and their 2018 annual general meetings, with this year's study now also taking changes to the company bylaws into consideration in the year they were approved by the annual general meeting.

The zRating Study looks at 59 criteria in the categories 'Shareholders and capital structure,' 'Shareholder participation rights,' 'Composition of the board of directors (BoD)/management board (MB) and information policies' as well as 'BOD/MB remuneration and participation models' and weights these assessments using a scoring model. A maximum score of 100 points can be earned in each category.

Sunrise succeeded in boosting its score by nine points over last year for a total of 87 of 100 possible points, thereby earning first place by a wide margin. Factors that helped propel Sunrise to the top included:

Ingrid Deltenre's election as a new member to the Board of Directors which both boosted the ratio of women on the Board while also increasing the independence of the Board of Directors even further

a new rule limiting Board members to a maximum of 10 third-party mandates

the decision to transfer the delisting authority from the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting

eliminating Board members' discretionary powers when registering nominees

Excerpt from the overall rankings (source: zRating Study 2018 by Inrate AG)

Cat. 1: Shareholders and capital structure

Cat. 2: Shareholder participation rights

Cat. 3: Composition of BoD/MB and information policies

Cat. 4: BoD/MB remuneration and participation models

Rank* Company Index Industry Score Cat. 1 Cat. 2 Cat. 3 Cat. 4 2017 ∆ 1 Sunrise Communications SMI Mid Telecommunications 87 22 22 27 16 78 9 2 Burkhalter Ex SMI Expanded Industrials 81 23 24 22 12 64 17 3 Schaffner Ex SMI Expanded Industrials 79 22 16 23 18 77 2 4 Orior Ex SMI Expanded Consumer goods 78 22 17 23 16 76 2 5 PSP Swiss Property SMI Mid Real estate 77 23 19 18 17 75 2 6 Lonza Group SMI Healthcare 77 20 18 26 13 72 5 7 Ascom Ex SMI Expanded Technology 77 19 17 27 14 79 -2 8 Swisscom SMI Telecommunications 76 19 14 28 15 75 1 9 Landis+Gyr Ex SMI Expanded Industrials 74 20 18 24 12 new 10 Inficon Ex SMI Expanded Industrials 74 22 14 23 15 79 -5

*If two companies have the same score, the company that earned more points in the category 'Shareholder participation rights' followed by 'Shareholder and capital structure' will be ranked higher.

You can find all the details in the zRating Study 2018 by Inrate AG: https://www.inrate.com/en/f0185000147.html