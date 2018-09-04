Sunrise Communications : yallo launches new XL rates for Europe fans with more roaming included

Effective immediately, yallo is expanding its yallo XL rates. In addition to the current flat rate in Switzerland that includes unlimited 4G high-speed Internet on the Sunrise network, yallo super fat XL offers unlimited calls in and to Europe, as well as 5 GB of roaming a month.

yallo fat XL now offers an additional 100 minutes of calls to other European countries, as well as 1 GB of roaming a month. Both subscriptions are available only online on yallo.ch and cater to customers who increasingly travel in Europe.

The two new XL subscriptions are only available for a short time at an exclusive introductory price and thus offer a value for money that is unmatched in the Swiss market. The introductory discount is not tied to a minimum contract period and is valid for an unlimited period of time (as long as the subscription is not changed).

Customers can of course bundle the two new subscriptions with first-class smartphones that are available to customers at special conditions. The iPhone 8, for example, is currently available at a reduced purchase price starting at CHF 1.00 in combination with a 24-month contract.

