Sunrise announces Giuseppe Bonina as new Chief YOL Officer and member of the Executive Leadership Team

Giuseppe Bonina is announced as the new Chief YOL Officer and Member of the Executive Leadership Team, with immediate effect. In his current role he is leading Sunrise's YOL Business Unit, which includes the yallo, Lebara and 123mobile brands. He successfully transformed yallo into a powerful digital mobile brand with focus on e-commerce.

Giuseppe Bonina has over 20 years' experience in leading high growth businesses and strategic transformation. He has experience in banking and telecommunications industries.

"Giuseppe Bonina joined Sunrise in 2013 when Sunrise acquired Ortel Mobile Switzerland. He became Managing Director of YOL Communications when yallo, Ortel and Lebara were integrated in one Business Unit at Sunrise. Thanks to his outstanding leadership and strategic capabilities, we are pleased to welcome him to the Sunrise Executive Leadership Team as the new Chief YOL Officer" says Olaf Swantee, CEO of Sunrise.