Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Sunrise Communications Group    SRCG   CH0267291224

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

(SRCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sunrise announces Giuseppe Bonina as new Chief YOL Officer and member of the Executive Leadership Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 12:50am EST

Press release

Opfikon, 18 November 2019; 6:45 a.m. CET

Sunrise announces Giuseppe Bonina as new Chief YOL Officer and member of the Executive Leadership Team

  • Giuseppe Bonina has been appointed as the new Chief YOL Officer and Member of the Executive Leadership Team, with immediate effect.
  • Giuseppe Bonina joined Sunrise in 2013. He has successfully transformed YOL into a Swiss digital mobile power house.

Giuseppe Bonina is announced as the new Chief YOL Officer and Member of the Executive Leadership Team, with immediate effect. In his current role he is leading Sunrise's YOL Business Unit, which includes the yallo, Lebara and 123mobile brands. He successfully transformed yallo into a powerful digital mobile brand with focus on e-commerce.

Giuseppe Bonina has over 20 years' experience in leading high growth businesses and strategic transformation. He has experience in banking and telecommunications industries.

"Giuseppe Bonina joined Sunrise in 2013 when Sunrise acquired Ortel Mobile Switzerland. He became Managing Director of YOL Communications when yallo, Ortel and Lebara were integrated in one Business Unit at Sunrise. Thanks to his outstanding leadership and strategic capabilities, we are pleased to welcome him to the Sunrise Executive Leadership Team as the new Chief YOL Officer" says Olaf Swantee, CEO of Sunrise.

Sunrise Communications Group AG

Corporate Communications

media@sunrise.net

www.sunrise.ch

Phone: 0800 333 000

Outside of Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66

SRCG / Valor 026729122




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GRO
12:50aSunrise announces Giuseppe Bonina as new Chief YOL Officer and member of the ..
TE
11/13Liberty Global hopes to revive deal as Sunrise to take $125 million hit
RE
11/13Elon Musk deems UK too risky
11/13LIBERTY GLOBAL CFO : Sunrise-UPC deal made sense, still worth pursuing
RE
11/13Q3 with market share gains and EBITDA growth
TE
11/13SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP : Slide show Q3 results
CO
11/13SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP : 3rd quarter results
CO
11/06Liberty Global's Profit Surges Driven by $12 Billion Gain From Deal With Voda..
DJ
11/04SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS : TV – first 4K OTT TV app in Switzerland with Sams..
PU
10/28SWISS PREMIERE : yallo swype – the new app-based mobile subscription with ..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 873 M
EBIT 2019 177 M
Net income 2019 132 M
Debt 2019 1 417 M
Yield 2019 5,45%
P/E ratio 2019 43,5x
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,69x
EV / Sales2020 2,65x
Capitalization 3 624 M
Chart SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sunrise Communications Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 77,68  CHF
Last Close Price 80,40  CHF
Spread / Highest target 8,21%
Spread / Average Target -3,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf Meijer Swantee Chief Executive Officer
Peter Anton Joseph Kurer Chairman
André Krause Chief Financial Officer
Elmar Grasser Chief Technology Officer
Jens Jesper Ovesen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP-8.21%3 657
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.55%246 121
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.89%91 236
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.52%79 603
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 799
BCE INC.18.93%43 813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group