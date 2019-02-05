Log in
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP
connect mobile network test: Sunrise "OUTSTANDING" for the third time and undisputed best network for mobile calls

02/05/2019

'We are happy that we have undoubtedly offered the best mobile voice services for years, thanks to our excellent coverage. It is every bit as important that Sunrise offers the most reliable network for mobile Internet - with zero degradations. We are getting closer and closer to a defect free network. That is another reason why we are the only provider to be rated 'OUTSTANDING' for the third time in a row. We are deliberately pushing the competition. That is why Switzerland now has two top-quality mobile networks that are clear global leaders. We are putting everything behind maintaining this position, and we hope that the federal government will now create the necessary framework conditions,' says Olaf Swantee, CEO of Sunrise, taking stock of the connect mobile network test for 2019.

Sunrise is the first mobile communications provider to attain the highest score ever achieved in the European connect network test twice in a row, and in comparison with more than 70 countries. It also has the only network to be rated 'OUTSTANDING' three times in succession. Sunrise undoubtedly offers the best network for mobile calls, thanks to its excellent coverage. Connect confirms that '... almost a 100 per cent of the test calls set up in the Sunrise network could be established via LTE...'.

Additionally, crowdsourced customer experience analysis has shown that Sunrise offers the most reliable network for data. Connect says that 'For 'Data Service Availability', we have extended the observation period to last from May until November 2018. Here, Sunrise shows a convincing zero observed degradations.'

A score difference of 0.1% (1 point on a 1,000-point scale) prevented Sunrise from winning three tests and scoring a hat-trick. As 'The Unlimited Company' and leading challenger, however, Sunrise is demonstrating what intense competition can make possible: its award-winning network is one of the best in the world.

Regulatory framework endangers Switzerland's top ranking in the future

Competition is back to square one with 5G, the fifth generation of mobile communications, which is one of the main forces driving digitalization. Quickly expanding 5G nationwide is crucial for Switzerland and Sunrise is doing everything in its power to make sure the country maintains its top position. In one of its first steps to deliver '5G for people,' Sunrise will expand high-bandwidth Internet with 'fiber over the air,' especially in rural areas, where there are generally no fiber optic (FTTH - Fiber to the Home) connections to homes and companies. However, the rapid nationwide 5G rollout that is needed is practically impossible due to unjustifiably strict mobile network radiation (NISV - Ordinance on Protection from Non-ionizing Radiation) limits. The Federal Council has been asked to make the necessary changes to these limits so the economy and entire population can reap the benefits of the best networks in the world, including 5G.

connect mobile network test 2019

Sunrise TV commercial 'OUTSTANDING network'

Disclaimer

Sunrise Communications Group AG published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 06:13:06 UTC
