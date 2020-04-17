Log in
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report

04/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2020 earnings report after the market closes Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at http://investors.sunrun.com or over the phone by dialing (877) 470-1078 (domestic) or (615) 247-0087 (international) using ID #4879901. A replay will be available following the call via the Sunrun Investor Relations website or for one week at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using ID #4879901.

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com.

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin
SVP, Finance & IR
investors@sunrun.com
(415) 373-5206

Media Contact:

Shane Levy
Media Manager
press@sunrun.com
(201) 679-9507

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
