Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Report

02/01/2019 | 08:02am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter 2018 earnings report after the market closes Thursday, February 28, 2019. 

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at http://investors.sunrun.com or over the phone by dialing (877) 470-1078 (domestic) or (615) 247-0087 (international) using ID #6562509. A replay will be available following the call via the Sunrun Investor Relations website or for one week at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using ID #6562509. 

About Sunrun
Sunrun (Nasdaq:RUN) is the nation’s leading residential solar, storage and energy services company.  With a mission to create a planet run by the sun, Sunrun has led the industry since 2007 with its solar-as-a-service model, which provides clean energy to households with little to no upfront cost and at a saving compared to traditional electricity. The company designs, installs, finances, insures, monitors and maintains the systems, while families receive predictable pricing for 20 years or more. The company also offers a home solar battery service, Sunrun Brightbox, that manages household solar energy, storage and utility power with smart inverter technology. For more information, please visit: www.sunrun.com.

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin
Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
investors@sunrun.com
(415) 510-4986

Media Contact:

Georgia Dempsey
Director of Corporate Communications
press@sunrun.com
(415) 518-9418

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 719 M
EBIT 2018 -164 M
Net income 2018 45,8 M
Debt 2018 1 931 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,89
P/E ratio 2019 19,32
EV / Sales 2018 4,75x
EV / Sales 2019 4,84x
Capitalization 1 488 M
Chart SUNRUN INC
Duration : Period :
Sunrun Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNRUN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 16,6 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn Michelle Jurich Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edward Harris Fenster Executive Chairman
Christopher Dawson Chief Operating Officer
Robert Komin Chief Financial Officer
Steve Patrick Vassallo Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNRUN INC22.13%1 488
FIRST SOLAR, INC.19.16%5 303
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC24.76%2 003
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.29.17%1 444
CANADIAN SOLAR INC.50.42%1 262
SUNPOWER CORPORATION16.90%820
