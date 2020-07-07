Log in
U.S. home solar installer Sunrun to buy Vivint Solar for about $1.46 billion

07/07/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Sunrun Inc said on Monday it will buy Blackstone-backed peer Vivint Solar for about $1.46 billion in an all-stock deal, as the top U.S. residential solar installers look to solidify their market position.

The deal will also help Sunrun compete better with Tesla Inc's SolarCity in a residential solar market, which, according to the companies, has reached only 3% penetration in the United States.

Vivint Solar shareholders will receive 0.55 of Sunrun common stock for each share held, representing a premium of 10.4% to Vivint's Monday close.

The deal, unanimously approved by the companies' boards, is valued at $3.2 billion including debt.

Blackstone Group Inc owns a 55.84% stake in Vivint Solar, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The private equity company bought Vivint Solar's parent, Vivint Inc, in 2012 for more than $2 billion. Vivint Solar went public in 2014.

The deal is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2020 and deliver annual cost savings of about $90 million, the companies said.

Credit Suisse Securities was the financial adviser to Sunrun, while Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities advised Vivint.

Vivint Solar in May reported an adjusted loss of $1.01 per share in its first-quarter results while withdrawing its full-year forecast. Sunrun posted a net loss of 23 cents per share for the same period.

Business Insider reported in April that Sunrun had laid off at least 100 workers and furloughed another 60 due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.37% 10.085 Delayed Quote.-23.04%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.16% 48.82 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
SUNRUN INC. 6.70% 21.34 Delayed Quote.54.53%
TESLA, INC. 13.48% 1371.58 Delayed Quote.227.87%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -0.05% 55.36 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
VIVINT SOLAR, INC. 5.56% 10.63 Delayed Quote.46.42%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 808 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,27 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 332x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 568 M 2 568 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart SUNRUN INC.
Duration : Period :
Sunrun Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNRUN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,20 $
Last Close Price 21,34 $
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn Michelle Jurich Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edward Harris Fenster Executive Chairman
Christopher Dawson Chief Operating Officer
Tom vonReichbauer Chief Financial Officer
Gerald Alan Risk Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNRUN INC.54.53%2 568
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.56.57%7 103
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.86.99%6 118
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.84.08%4 835
RISEN ENERGY CO.,LTD.15.45%1 899
SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.57.53%1 477
