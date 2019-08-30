Sunshine Agri-Tech Announces Receipt of Exchange Final Acceptance and Transfer of Listing to NEX

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2019) - Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. (NEX: SAI.H) ("Sunshine Agri-Tech" or the "Company") announces that further to the approval of the Company's shareholders, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted the Disposition Transactions as disclosed in the Company's press releases dated July 10, 2019 and August 2, 2019 as well as in the Information Circular dated June 25, 2019, each of which is available on SEDAR.

Currently with the final acceptance of the Disposition Transactions, the Exchange has advised that the Company does not meet the Continued Listing Requirements in accordance with the TSX Venture Policy 2.5- Continued Listing Requirements and Inter-Tier Movement, to maintain its listing as Tier 2 Issuer. As a result, effective as of August 27, 2019, the Company's listing has transferred to NEX and the trading symbol for the Company changed from SAI to SAI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

NEX is a separate board of the TSX Venture Exchange. It provides a trading forum for listed companies that have fallen below the Venture's ongoing listing standards.

The Company will continue to look out and identify promising projects for acquisition.

About Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc.:

Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. is a Canadian publicly-listed company. It is currently engaged in the research, development, production and sales of microbial feed additives and related products that aim to improve the health and performance of animals. The Company is based in the city of Dalian, Liaoning Province, in the People's Republic of China.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SUNSHINE AGRI-TECH INC.

Baojun Zhang, PhD

Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and the actual developments of results, may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking" statement.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc.

Xiaozhu Pang

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 778.865.2296

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47419