Sunshine Oilsands : Announcement of results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 and an update on West Ells progress

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Announcement of Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and an Update on West Ells Progress

CALGARY/HONG KONG - Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the 'Corporation' or 'Sunshine') (HKEX: 2012) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. The Corporation's consolidated financial statements, notes to the consolidated financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'Hong Kong Stock Exchange') (www.hkexnews.hk) and are available on the Corporation's website (www.sunshineoilsands.com). The Annual Information Form includes the Corporation's reserves and resource data as at an effective date of December 31, 2018 as evaluated by GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. and Boury Global Energy Consultants Ltd. and prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

For three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company's average bitumen production was 1,059 bbls/day and 1,623 bbls/day respectively. Diluent was blended at a 20.0% and 18.1% volumetric rate for the three and twelve month ended December 31, 2018 with the bitumen as part of the production process to create the marketable 'Dilbit' blend product. The average Dilbit sales volume was 1,441 bbls/day and 2,018 bbls/day for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Both production and sales in the fourth quarter were impacted by the lower sales nominations resulting from temporarily constrained pipeline capacity and planned bitumen production reduction due to the low WCS price.

Sunshine's Capital Raising Activities during 4Q18

On November 2, 2018, the Company entered into a settlement agreement for a total of 32,832,000 class 'A' common shares at a price of HKD $0.146 per share (approximately CAD $0.0246 per common share), for gross proceeds of HKD $4.79 million (approximately CAD $0.81 million). On November 16, 2018 the Company completed the closing of this settlement agreement. This settlement agreement was entered into for settlement of indebtedness with an independent third party.

On November 14, 2018, the Company entered into a settlement agreement for a total of 2,199,500 class 'A' common shares at a price of HKD $0.152 per share (approximately CAD $0.0257 per common share), for gross proceeds of HKD $0.33 million (approximately CAD $0.06 million). On November 21, 2018 the Company completed the closing of this settlement agreement. This settlement agreement was entered into for settlement of indebtedness with an independent third party.

On November 23, 2018, the Company entered into a settlement agreement for a total of 1,000,500 class 'A' common shares at a price of HKD $0.144 per share (approximately CAD $0.0245 per common share), for gross proceeds of HKD $0.14 million (approximately CAD $0.02 million). On November 29, 2018 the Company completed the closing of this settlement agreement. This settlement agreement was entered into for settlement of indebtedness with an independent third party.

On December 5, 2018, the Company entered into a settlement agreement for a total of 27,983,000 class 'A' common shares at a price of HKD $0.137 per share (approximately CAD $0.0234 per common share), for gross proceeds of HKD $3.83 million (approximately CAD $0.66 million). On December 14, 2018 the Company completed the closing of this settlement agreement. This settlement agreement was entered into for settlement of indebtedness with an independent third party.

On December 20, 2018, the Company entered into a settlement agreement for a total of 5,854,500 class 'A' common shares at a price of HKD $0.133 per share (approximately CAD $0.0232 per common share), for gross proceeds of HKD $0.78 million (approximately CAD $0.14 million). On December 28, 2018 the Company completed the closing of this settlement agreement. This settlement agreement was entered into for settlement of indebtedness with an independent third party.

Summary of Financial Figures

As at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, the Corporation notes the following selected balance sheet figures.

2019 Outlook

Sunshine sees a brightening outlook as international oil prices stabilize and steadily increase. The Company will continue to focus on cost controls and on carefully improving production performance as SAGD chambers mature, which will increase production at West Ells.

Kwok Ping Sun Gloria Ho

Executive Chairman Chief Financial Officer

ABOUT SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.

The Corporation is a Calgary based public corporation, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since March 1, 2012. The Corporation is focused on the development of its significant holdings of oil sands and heavy oil leases in the Athabasca oil sands region. The Corporation owns interests in oil sands and petroleum and natural gas leases in the Athabasca region of Alberta. The Corporation is currently focused on executing milestone undertakings in the West Ells project area. West Ells Phase 1 is operational and has an initial production target of 5,000 barrels per day.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This announcement contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, (a) the future financial performance and objectives of Sunshine; (b) the plans and expectations of the Corporation; and (c) the anticipated closings of the current private placements and the timing thereof. Such forward-looking information is subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors. All statements other than statements and information of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of words such as 'estimate', 'forecast', 'expect', 'project', 'plan', 'target', 'vision', 'goal', 'outlook', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'believe', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'potential', and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Sunshine's experience, current beliefs, assumptions, information and perception of historical trends available to Sunshine, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those associated with resource definition and expected reserves and contingent and prospective resources estimates, unanticipated costs and expenses, regulatory approval, fluctuating oil and gas prices, expected future production, the ability to access sufficient capital to finance future development and credit risks, changes in Alberta's regulatory framework, including changes to regulatory approval process and land-use designations, royalty, tax, environmental, greenhouse gas, carbon and other laws or regulations and the impact thereof and the costs associated with compliance. Although Sunshine believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions and factors discussed in this announcement are not exhaustive and readers are not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as the Corporation's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Sunshine disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subsequent to the date of this announcement, except as required under applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement and are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive and are made as at the date hereof. For a full discussion of the Corporation's material risk factors, see the Corporation's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018 and risk factors described in other documents we file from time to time with securities regulatory authorities, all of which are available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk, on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or the Corporation's website at www.sunshineoilsands.com.