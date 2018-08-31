Sunshine Oilsands : Further delay in dispatch of circular

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. is committed to providing our investors and the public with timely and accurate information regarding our business and operating activies.

References were made to the announcements dated August 19, 2013, September 26, 2013, September 27, 2013, October 21, 2013, July 27, 2018, August 15, 2018, August 17, 2018 and August 23, 2018 (collectively, the 'Announcements') issued by Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the 'Corporation') in relation to, among other matters, the joint operating agreement and other supporting agreements entered into between the Corporation and Renergy Petroleum (Canada) Co., Ltd. with respect to the Corporation's Muskwa and Godin area oil sands leases and the proposed amendments to the terms of the Agreements. Unless defined otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcement dated August 17, 2018, the Corporation expected to dispatch a circular (the 'Circular') containing, among other things, further information about (a) details of the proposed amendment terms to the Agreements and the ongoing new joint venture arrangement ; (b) a letter from the independent financial advisor containing its advice to the Special Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect thereof ; (c) a letter from the Special Board Committee containing its recommendation in respect thereof and (d) a notice of the Special Meeting, to its shareholders on or before August 31, 2018. As additional time is required for preparation and finalization of certain information for inclusion in the Circular, the dispatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before September 21, 2018.

By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Sun Kwok Ping

Executive Chairman

Hong Kong, August 31, 2018

Calgary, August 31, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun and Ms. Gloria Pui Yun Ho as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Mr. Hong Luo, Ms. Linna Liu and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. Raymond Shengti Fong, Mr. Jeff Jingfeng Liu, Ms. Joanne Yan and Mr. Yi He as independent non-executive directors.

*For identification purposes only

ABOUT SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.

The Corporation is a Calgary based public corporation listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since March 1, 2012. The Corporation is focused on the development of its significant holdings of oil sands leases in the Athabasca oil sands region. The Corporation owns interests in approximately one million acres of oil sands and petroleum and natural gas leases in the Athabasca region. The Corporation is currently focused on executing milestone undertakings in the West Ells project area. West Ells has an initial production target of 5,000 barrels per day.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Mr. Kwok Ping Sun

Executive Chairman

Tel: (852) 3188 9298

Email: investorrelations@sunshineoilsands.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This announcement contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the plans and expectations of the Corporation. Such forward-looking information is subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors. All statements other than statements and information of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of words such as 'estimate', 'forecast', 'expect', 'project', 'plan', 'target', 'vision', 'goal', 'outlook', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'believe', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'potential', and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Corporation's experience, current beliefs, assumptions, information and perception of historical trends available to the Corporation, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to those associated with resource definition and expected reserves and contingent and prospective resources estimates, unanticipated costs and expenses, regulatory approval, fluctuating oil and gas prices, expected future production, the ability to access sufficient capital to finance future development and credit risks, changes in Alberta's regulatory framework, including changes to regulatory approval process and land-use designations, royalty, tax, environmental, greenhouse gas, carbon and other laws or regulations and the impact thereof and the costs associated with compliance. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions and factors discussed in this announcement are not exhaustive and readers are not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as the Corporation's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subsequent to the date of this announcement, except as required under applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement and are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive and are made as at the date hereof. For a full discussion of the Corporation's material risk factors, see the Corporation's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2017 and risk factors described in other documents we file from time to time with securities regulatory authorities, all of which are available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk, on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at www.sunshineoilsands.com.