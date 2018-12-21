Sunshine Oilsands : Issue of shares under general mandate for settlement of trade creditor

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. is committed to providing our investors and the public with timely and accurate information regarding our business and operating activies.

Hong Kong (December 20, 2018) / Calgary, Alberta (December 20, 2018) - The Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the 'Corporation' or 'Sunshine') (HKEX: 2012) wishes to announce the following:

ISSUE OF SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR SETTLEMENT OF TRADE CREDITOR

On Hong Kong (December 20, 2018) / Calgary, Alberta (December 20, 2018), the Corporation entered into Settlement Agreement with the Trade Creditor, being an Independent Third Party and a trade creditor to the Corporation, pursuant to which the Corporation will allot and issue the Relevant Shares to the Trade Creditor as full and final settlement of the Partial Trade Payable.

The Issue Price is HK$0.133, which represents:

a discount of approximately 18.80% as to the average closing price of HK$0.164 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately prior to and including December 19, 2018; and a discount of approximately 17.90% to the closing price of HK$0.162 per Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 20, 2018.

There will be a lock-up period of 4 months from the date of Issuance under which the Trade Creditor undertake not to transfer and/or dispose of the Relevant Shares.

The Relevant Shares, which shall rank pari passu in all respect with the existing Shares, will be allotted and issued under the General Mandate. The Corporation will apply to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares. Up to the date of this announcement, the Board has allotted and issued 150,833,952 Shares under the General Mandate. No shareholders' approval is required for the allotment and issue of the Relevant Shares.

THE ISSUE OF THE RELEVANT SHARES

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement entered into between the Corporation and the Trade Creditor on Hong Kong (December 20, 2018) / Calgary, Alberta (December 20, 2018), the Corporation will allot and issue the Relevant Shares at the Issue Price to the Trade Creditor as full and final settlement of the Partial Trade Payable.

THE RELEVANT SHARES

Assuming no further issue of new Shares or repurchase of Shares (other than those failing to be issued upon full exercise of the share options), the Relevant Shares represent (i) approximately 0.10% of the existing issued share capital of the Corporation as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 0.10% of the total enlarged issued share capital of the Corporation immediately following completion of the Issuance.

ISSUE PRICE

It was arrived after arm's length negotiation between the Corporation and the Trade Creditor with reference to the market condition and the prevailing market price of the Shares.

LOCK-UP

There shall be a lock-up period of 4 months from the date of Issuance to the Trade Creditor under which the Trade Creditor undertake not to transfer and/or dispose of the Relevant Shares.

GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE THE RELEVANT SHARES

The Relevant Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the General Mandate and the issue of the Relevant Shares is not subject to Shareholders' approval. The maximum number of Shares that can be issued under the General Mandate is 1,195,831,634 Shares. Up to the date of this announcement, the Board has allotted and issued 150,833,952 Shares under the General Mandate. No shareholders' approval is required for the allotment and issue of the Relevant Shares.

RANKING AND APPLICATION FOR LISTING

The Relevant Shares will be issued under the General Mandate and will rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with the existing Shares in issue on the Completion Date. Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for the grant of the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares.

CONDITIONS

Completion of the Settlement Agreement shall be subject to and conditional upon the following:

the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in the Relevant Shares; and all relevant approvals and consents from governmental or other competent authority or in accordance with applicable laws having been obtained, if necessary.

None of the above conditions are capable of being waived. In the event that the conditions of the Issuance are not fulfilled on or before January 4, 2019 (or such other time and date as may be agreed between the parties to the Settlement Agreement), the Settlement Agreement shall cease and determine and neither the Corporation nor the Trade Creditor shall have any obligations and liabilities under the Settlement Agreement.

EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE CORPORATION

As at the date of this announcement, the Corporation has 6,129,992,124 Shares in issue. The shareholding structure of the Corporation as at the date of this announcement and immediately after completion of the Issuance (assuming that there are no other changes to the shareholding structure of the Corporation from the date of this announcement to the date of completion of the Issuance) are as follows:

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

As at the date of the Settlement Agreement, the Corporation has a partial trade payable balance of CDN$ 133,846.53 with the Trade Creditor (approximately HK$ 778,630.19) this Partial Trade Payable will be settled by the issuance of 5,854,500 Shares.

The Directors are of the view that the settlement of the Partial Trade Payable by way of Issuance would not result in significant cash outflow of the Corporation while reducing the indebtedness of the Corporation. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the terms of the Settlement Agreement are fair and reasonable and the Issuance is in the interests of the Corporation and its Shareholders as a whole.

FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES OF THE CORPORATION IN THE PAST 12 MONTHS

Save as disclosed below, the Corporation has not conducted any other fundraising activities during the 12 months immediately preceding the date of this announcement.

Notes

Based on the Bank of Canada's nominal noon exchange rate (as at December 19, 2017) of CDN$1.00 =HK$6.0667 Based on the Bank of Canada's nominal noon exchange rate (as at January 21, 2018) of CDN$1.00 =HK$6.2972 Based on the Bank of Canada's nominal noon exchange rate (as at February 12, 2018) of CDN$1.00 =HK$6.2035 Based on the Bank of Canada's nominal noon exchange rate (as at March 13, 2018) of CDN$1.00 =HK$6.0716 Based on the Bank of Canada's nominal noon exchange rate (as at June 14, 2018) of CDN$1.00 =HK$6.013 Based on the Bank of Canada's nominal noon exchange rate (as at July 4, 2018) of CDN$1.00 =HK$5.967 Based on the Bank of Canada's nominal noon exchange rate (as at July 13, 2018) of CDN$1.00 =HK$5.959 Based on the Bank of Canada's nominal noon exchange rate (as at September 19, 2018) of CDN$1.00 =HK$6.061 Based on the Bank of Canada's nominal noon exchange rate (as at September 20, 2018) of CDN$1.00 =HK$6.079 Based on the Bank of Canada's nominal noon exchange rate (as at October 4, 2018) of CDN$1.00 =HK$6.075 Based on the Bank of Canada's nominal noon exchange rate (as at November 15, 2018) of CDN$1.00 =HK$5.931 Based on the Bank of Canada's nominal noon exchange rate (as at November 20, 2018) of CDN$1.00 =HK$5.907 Based on the Bank of Canada's nominal noon exchange rate (as at November 28, 2018) of CDN$1.00 =HK$5.8824 Based on the Bank of Canada's nominal noon exchange rate (as at December 13, 2018) of CDN$1.00 =HK$5.8480

Shareholders and potential investors should note that completion of the Issuance is subject to fulfilment of the conditions under the Settlement Agreement. As the Issuance may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following words and expressions shall have the following meanings when used herein:

'Completion' - completion of the Issuance

'Completion Date' - the date of Completion

'connected persons' - has the meaning ascribed thereto in the Listing Rules

'Trade Creditor' - Forthryte Services Inc., a company incorporated in Canada with limited liability, an Independent Third Party and a trade creditor to the Corporation

'Settlement Agreement' - the agreement dated December 20, 2018 (Hong Kong time) / December 20, 2018 (Calgary time) and entered into by the Corporation with Trade Creditor, in relation to the settlement of partial trade payable due from the Corporation to Trade Creditor

'Director(s)' - the director(s) of the Corporation

'General Mandate' - the general mandate obtained from the shareholders of the Corporation at the annual general meeting held on 25 June 2018 (Hong Kong time) and 24 June 2018 (Calgary time) of the Corporation authorizing the Directors to allot and issue up to 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation as at the date of the annual general meeting

'Hong Kong' - the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

'Independent Third Party' - independent third party who is not a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Corporation and is independent of and not connected with the connected persons of the Corporation

'Issuance' - the allotment and issue of the Relevant Shares to the Trade Creditor in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Settlement Agreement

'Issue Price' - HK$0.133 per Relevant Share

'Listing Rules' - the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

'Trade Payable' - CDN$ 133,846.53 (approximately HK$ 778,630.19), being the amount of the Trade Payable outstanding as at the date of the Settlement Agreement due from the Corporation to the Trade Creditor

'Relevant Share(s)' - 5,854,500 new Shares, which represents the amount of Partial Trade Payable divided by the Issue Price to be allotted and issued by the Corporation to the Trade Creditor on Completion Date

'Shares' or 'Common Shares' - the Class A common voting shares of the Corporation that is listed on the Stock Exchange

'Shareholder(s)' - holder(s) of the issued Shares

'Stock Exchange' - The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

'CDN$' - Canadian dollars, the lawful currency of Canada

'HK$' - Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

'%' - per cent.

ABOUT SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.

The Corporation is a Calgary based public corporation listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since March 1, 2012. The Corporation is focused on the development of its significant holdings of oil sands leases in the Athabasca oil sands region. The Corporation owns interests in approximately one million acres of oil sands and petroleum and natural gas leases in the Athabasca region. The Corporation is currently focused on executing milestone undertakings in the West Ells project area. West Ells has an initial production target of 5,000 barrels per day.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Mr. Kwok Ping Sun

Executive Chairman

Tel: (852) 3188 9298

Email: investorrelations@sunshineoilsands.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This announcement contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the plans and expectations of the Corporation. Such forward-looking information is subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors. All statements other than statements and information of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of words such as 'estimate', 'forecast', 'expect', 'project', 'plan', 'target', 'vision', 'goal', 'outlook', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'believe', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'potential', and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Corporation's experience, current beliefs, assumptions, information and perception of historical trends available to the Corporation, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to those associated with resource definition and expected reserves and contingent and prospective resources estimates, unanticipated costs and expenses, regulatory approval, fluctuating oil and gas prices, expected future production, the ability to access sufficient capital to finance future development and credit risks, changes in Alberta's regulatory framework, including changes to regulatory approval process and land-use designations, royalty, tax, environmental, greenhouse gas, carbon and other laws or regulations and the impact thereof and the costs associated with compliance. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions and factors discussed in this announcement are not exhaustive and readers are not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as the Corporation's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subsequent to the date of this announcement, except as required under applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement and are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive and are made as at the date hereof. For a full discussion of the Corporation's material risk factors, see the Corporation's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2017 and risk factors described in other documents we file from time to time with securities regulatory authorities, all of which are available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk, on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at www.sunshineoilsands.com.