Sunstone Hotel Investors : Q1 2020 Supplemental Financial Information

Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Supplemental Financial Information For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 May 8, 2020 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, AND SAFE HARBOR CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, AND SAFE HARBOR Page 2 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 About Sunstone Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (NYSE: SHO) is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 8, 2020 has interests in 20 hotels comprised of 10,610 rooms. Sunstone is the premier steward of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® ("LTRR®") in the lodging industry. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels that the Company considers to be LTRR® in the United States, specifically hotels in urban and resort locations that benefit from barriers to entry and diverse economic drivers. The majority of Sunstone's hotels are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. As demand for lodging generally fluctuates with the overall economy, the Company seeks to own Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® that will maintain a high appeal with lodging travelers over long periods of time and will generate superior economic earnings materially in excess of recurring capital requirements. Sunstone's strategy is to maximize stockholder value through focused asset management and disciplined capital recycling, which is likely to include selective acquisitions and dispositions, while maintaining balance sheet flexibility and strength. Sunstone's goal is to maintain appropriate leverage and financial flexibility to position the Company to create value throughout all phases of the operating and financial cycles. Corporate Headquarters 200 Spectrum Center Drive, 21st Floor Irvine, CA 92618 (949) 330-4000 Company Contacts John Arabia President and Chief Executive Officer (949) 382-3008 Bryan Giglia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (949) 382-3036 Aaron Reyes Vice President, Corporate Finance (949) 382-3018 CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, AND SAFE HARBOR Page 3 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Forward-Looking Statement This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will" and other similar terms and phrases, including opinions, references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the short-term and long-term impact on the Company's business of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the response of governments and the Company to the outbreak; general economic and business conditions, including a U.S. recession, trade conflicts and tariffs between the U.S. and its trading partners, changes in the European Union or global economic slowdown, which may diminish the desire for leisure travel or the need for business travel, as well as any type of flu or disease-related pandemic or the adverse effects of climate change, affecting the lodging and travel industry, internationally, nationally and locally; the Company's need to operate as a REIT and comply with other applicable laws and regulations, including new laws, interpretations or court decisions that may change the federal or state tax laws or the federal or state income tax consequences of the Company's qualification as a REIT; rising hotel operating costs due to labor costs, workers' compensation and health-care related costs, including the impact of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act or its potential replacement, utility costs, insurance and unanticipated costs such as acts of nature and their consequences and other factors that may not be offset by increased room rates; relationships with, and the requirements and reputation of, the Company's franchisors and hotel brands; relationships with, and the requirements, performance and reputation of, the managers of the Company's hotels; the ground, building or airspace leases for four of the 20 Hotels the Company has interests in as of the date of this presentation; competition for the acquisition of hotels, and the Company's ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions; performance of hotels after they are acquired; new hotel supply, or alternative lodging options such as timeshare, vacation rentals or sharing services such as Airbnb, in the Company's markets, which could harm its occupancy levels and revenue at its hotels; competition from hotels not owned by the Company; the need for renovations, repositionings and other capital expenditures for the Company's hotels; the impact, including any delays, of renovations and repositionings on hotel operations; changes in the Company's business strategy or acquisition or disposition plans; the Company's level of debt, including secured, unsecured, fixed and variable rate debt; financial and other covenants in the Company's debt and preferred stock; the Company's hotels may become impaired, or its hotels which have previously become impaired may become further impaired in the future, which may adversely affect its financial condition and results of operations; volatility in the capital markets and the effect on lodging demand or the Company's ability to obtain capital on favorable terms or at all; potential adverse tax consequences in the event that the Company's operating leases with its taxable REIT subsidiaries are not held to have been made on an arm's-length basis; system security risks, data protection breaches, cyber-attacks, including those impacting the Company's hotel managers or other third parties, and systems integration issues; other events beyond the Company's control, including natural disasters, terrorist attacks or civil unrest; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All forward-looking information provided herein is as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations. This presentation contains unaudited information, and should be read together with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports are available on our website at www.sunstonehotels.com and through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov. CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, AND SAFE HARBOR Page 4 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Measures We present the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key supplemental measures of our operating performance: earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate, or EBITDAre; Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest (as defined below); funds from operations attributable to common stockholders, or FFO attributable to common stockholders; Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders (as defined below); hotel Adjusted EBITDAre; and hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margin. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly the same as the Company. These non-GAAP measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. We present EBITDAre in accordance with guidelines established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." We believe EBITDAre is a useful performance measure to help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period in comparison to our peers. NAREIT defines EBITDAre as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance, and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our operating performance. In addition, we use both EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions. We believe that the presentation of FFO attributable to common stockholders provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance because it is a measure of our operations without regard to specified noncash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, any real estate impairment loss and any gain or loss on sale of real estate assets, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and may be of lesser significance in evaluating our current performance. Our presentation of FFO attributable to common stockholders conforms to the NAREIT definition of "FFO applicable to common shares." Our presentation may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the terms in accordance with the current NAREIT definition, or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently that we do. CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, AND SAFE HARBOR Page 5 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 We also present Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders when evaluating our operating performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance, and may facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and our peer companies. We adjust EBITDAre and FFO attributable to common stockholders for the following items, which may occur in any period, and refer to these measures as either Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest or Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders: Amortization of favorable and unfavorable contracts : we exclude the noncash amortization of the favorable management contract asset recorded in conjunction with our acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, along with the favorable and unfavorable tenant lease contracts, as applicable, recorded in conjunction with our acquisitions of the Boston Park Plaza, the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hyatt Regency San Francisco and the Wailea Beach Resort. We exclude the noncash amortization of favorable and unfavorable contracts because it is based on historical cost accounting and is of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for the current period.

: we exclude the noncash amortization of the favorable management contract asset recorded in conjunction with our acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, along with the favorable and unfavorable tenant lease contracts, as applicable, recorded in conjunction with our acquisitions of the Boston Park Plaza, the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hyatt Regency San Francisco and the Wailea Beach Resort. We exclude the noncash amortization of favorable and unfavorable contracts because it is based on historical cost accounting and is of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for the current period. Gains or losses from debt transactions : we exclude the effect of finance charges and premiums associated with the extinguishment of debt, including the acceleration of deferred financing costs from the original issuance of the debt being redeemed or retired because, like interest expense, their removal helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure.

: we exclude the effect of finance charges and premiums associated with the extinguishment of debt, including the acceleration of deferred financing costs from the original issuance of the debt being redeemed or retired because, like interest expense, their removal helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure. Acquisition costs : under GAAP, costs associated with completed acquisitions that meet the definition of a business are expensed in the year incurred. We exclude the effect of these costs because we believe they are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: under GAAP, costs associated with completed acquisitions that meet the definition of a business are expensed in the year incurred. We exclude the effect of these costs because we believe they are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle : from time to time, the FASB promulgates new accounting standards that require the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude these one-time adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect our actual performance for that period.

: from time to time, the FASB promulgates new accounting standards that require the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude these one-time adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect our actual performance for that period. Other adjustments : we exclude other adjustments that we believe are outside the ordinary course of business because we do not believe these costs reflect our actual

performance for the period and/or the ongoing operations of our hotels. Such items may include: lawsuit settlement costs; prior year property tax assessments or credits; the write-off of development costs associated with abandoned projects; property-level restructuring, severance and management transition costs; lease terminations; and property insurance proceeds or uninsured losses. In addition, to derive Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest we exclude the noncontrolling partner's pro rata share of the net (income) loss allocated to the Hilton San Diego Bayfront partnership, as well as the noncontrolling partner's pro rata share of any EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre components. We also exclude the noncash expense incurred with the amortization of deferred stock compensation as this expense is based on historical stock prices at the date of grant to our corporate employees and does not reflect the underlying performance of our hotels. In addition, we exclude the amortization of our right-of-use assets and liabilities as these expenses are based on historical cost accounting and do not reflect the actual rent amounts due to the respective lessors or the underlying performance of our hotels. Additionally, we include an adjustment for the cash CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, AND SAFE HARBOR Page 6 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 finance lease expenses recorded on the ground lease at the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles (prior to the hotel's sale in October 2019) and the building lease at the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile. We determined that both of these leases are finance leases, and, therefore, we include a portion of the lease payments each month in interest expense. We adjust EBITDAre for these two finance leases in order to more accurately reflect the actual rent due to both hotels' lessors in the current period, as well as the operating performance of both hotels. We also exclude the effect of gains and losses on the disposition of undepreciated assets because we believe that including them in Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest is not consistent with reflecting the ongoing performance of our assets. To derive Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders, we also exclude the noncash interest on our derivatives and finance lease obligations as we believe that these items are not reflective of our ongoing finance costs. Additionally, we exclude the noncontrolling partner's pro rata share of any FFO adjustments related to our consolidated Hilton San Diego Bayfront partnership. We also exclude the real estate amortization of our right-of-use assets and liabilities, which includes the amortization of both our finance and operating lease intangibles (with the exception of our corporate operating lease), as these expenses are based on historical cost accounting and do not reflect the actual rent amounts due to the respective lessors or the underlying performance of our hotels. In addition, we exclude changes to deferred tax assets, liabilities or valuation allowances, and income tax benefits or provisions associated with the application of net operating loss carryforwards, uncertain tax positions or with the sale of assets other than real estate investments. In presenting hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margins, miscellaneous non-hotel items have been excluded. We believe the calculation of hotel Adjusted EBITDAre results in a more accurate presentation of the hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margins for our hotels, and that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating our property-level operating performance. Reconciliations of net (loss) income to EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest, FFO attributable to common stockholders, Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders, hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margins are set forth in the following pages of this supplemental package. . CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, AND SAFE HARBOR Page 7 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION Page 8 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Q1 2020 - Q1 2019 (In thousands) March 31, 2020 (1) December 31, 2019 (2) September 30, 2019 (3) June 30, 2019 (4) March 31, 2019 (5) Assets Investment in hotel properties: Land $ 600,649 $ 601,181 $ 605,581 $ 605,581 $ 605,388 Buildings & improvements 2,800,187 2,950,534 2,968,241 2,957,631 2,950,723 Furniture, fixtures, & equipment 496,312 506,754 512,333 497,082 492,317 Other 71,327 73,992 68,677 102,125 88,305 3,968,475 4,132,461 4,154,832 4,162,419 4,136,733 Less accumulated depreciation & amortization (1,212,063) (1,260,108) (1,243,980) (1,225,741) (1,189,937) 2,756,412 2,872,353 2,910,852 2,936,678 2,946,796 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 47,284 47,652 48,019 54,991 55,359 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 41,198 60,629 61,512 62,380 63,235 Other noncurrent assets, net 16,390 24,608 25,348 27,029 32,878 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 847,445 816,857 730,039 741,503 683,995 Restricted cash 53,485 48,116 46,206 46,199 50,746 Other current assets, net 37,326 48,759 58,380 56,960 57,648 Assets held for sale, net - - 18,481 - - Total assets $ 3,799,540 $ 3,918,974 $ 3,898,837 $ 3,925,740 $ 3,890,657 *Footnotes on following page CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION Page 9 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Q1 2020- Q1 2019 (cont.) (In thousands) March 31, 2020 (1) December 31, 2019 (2) September 30, 2019 (3) June 30, 2019 (4) March 31, 2019 (5) Liabilities Current liabilities: Current portion of notes payable, net $ 82,189 $ 82,109 $ 6,271 $ 6,167 $ 6,064 Other current liabilities 104,029 243,443 114,805 115,024 106,318 Liabilities of assets held for sale - - 12,446 - - Total current liabilities 186,218 325,552 133,522 121,191 112,382 Notes payable, less current portion, net 1,187,468 888,954 966,496 968,090 969,657 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 15,570 15,570 15,571 27,120 27,064 Operating lease obligations, less current portion 48,460 49,691 50,905 52,097 53,276 Other liabilities 24,818 18,136 19,824 19,176 17,991 Total liabilities 1,462,534 1,297,903 1,186,318 1,187,674 1,180,370 Equity Stockholders' equity: 6.95% Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock 115,000 115,000 115,000 115,000 115,000 6.45% Series F cumulative redeemable preferred stock 75,000 75,000 75,000 75,000 75,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized 2,155 2,249 2,249 2,282 2,286 Additional paid in capital 2,578,445 2,683,913 2,681,754 2,723,737 2,726,466 Retained earnings 1,156,394 1,318,455 1,274,039 1,243,002 1,199,039 Cumulative dividends and distributions (1,633,763) (1,619,779) (1,483,907) (1,469,456) (1,454,838) Total stockholders' equity 2,293,231 2,574,838 2,664,135 2,689,565 2,662,953 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture 43,775 46,233 48,384 48,501 47,334 Total equity 2,337,006 2,621,071 2,712,519 2,738,066 2,710,287 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,799,540 $ 3,918,974 $ 3,898,837 $ 3,925,740 $ 3,890,657 As presented on Form 10-Q to be filed in May 2020. As presented on Form 10-K filed on February 19, 2020. As presented on Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2019. As presented on Form 10-Q filed on August 5, 2019. As presented on Form 10-Q filed on May 8, 2019. CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION Page 10 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Consolidated Statements of Operations Q1 2020/2019 Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Revenues Room $ 127,400 $ 171,858 Food and beverage 47,990 69,113 Other operating 15,822 16,709 Total revenues 191,212 257,680 Operating expenses Room 44,245 48,246 Food and beverage 41,760 46,822 Other operating 3,764 3,965 Advertising and promotion 12,462 13,564 Repairs and maintenance 10,049 10,282 Utilities 5,842 6,665 Franchise costs 5,336 6,839 Property tax, ground lease and insurance 20,051 20,348 Other property-level expenses 28,845 32,840 Corporate overhead 7,394 7,516 Depreciation and amortization 36,746 36,387 Impairment losses 115,366 - Total operating expenses 331,860 233,474 Interest and other income 2,306 4,924 Interest expense (17,507) (14,326) (Loss) income before income taxes (155,849) 14,804 Income tax (provision) benefit, net (6,670) 3,112 Net (loss) income (162,519) 17,916 Loss (income) from consolidated joint venture attributable to noncontrolling interest 458 (1,599) Preferred stock dividends (3,207) (3,207) (Loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (165,268) $ 13,110 Basic and diluted per share amounts: Basic and diluted (loss) income attributable to common stockholders per common share $ (0.75) $ 0.06 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 221,036 227,219 Distributions declared per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION Page 11 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Q1 2020/2019 Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (162,519) $ 17,916 Operations held for investment: Depreciation and amortization 36,746 36,387 Interest expense 17,507 14,326 Income tax provision (benefit), net 6,670 (3,112) Impairment loss - hotel properties 113,064 - EBITDAre 11,468 65,517 Operations held for investment: Amortization of deferred stock compensation 2,207 2,122 Amortization of right-of-use assets and liabilities (261) (19) Finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent (351) (589) Prior year property tax adjustments, net (81) 189 Impairment loss - abandoned development costs 2,302 - Noncontrolling interest: Loss (income) from consolidated joint venture attributable to noncontrolling interest 458 (1,599) Depreciation and amortization (804) (639) Interest expense (420) (560) Amortization of right-of-use asset and liability 72 72 Impairment loss - abandoned development costs (449) - Adjustments to EBITDAre, net 2,673 (1,023) Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $ 14,141 $ 64,494 CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION Page 12 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to FFO and Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders Q1 2020/2019 Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (162,519) $ 17,916 Preferred stock dividends (3,207) (3,207) Operations held for investment: Real estate depreciation and amortization 36,122 35,770 Impairment loss - hotel properties 113,064 - Noncontrolling interest: Loss (income) from consolidated joint venture attributable to noncontrolling interest 458 (1,599) Real estate depreciation and amortization (804) (639) FFO attributable to common stockholders (16,886) 48,241 Operations held for investment: Real estate amortization of right-of-use assets and liabilities 146 151 Noncash interest on derivatives and finance lease obligations, net 6,080 2,119 Prior year property tax adjustments, net (81) 189 Impairment loss - abandoned development costs 2,302 - Noncash income tax provision (benefit), net 7,415 (3,284) Noncontrolling interest: Real estate amortization of right-of-use asset and liability 72 72 Impairment loss - abandoned development costs (449) - Adjustments to FFO attributable to common stockholders, net 15,485 (753) Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders $ (1,401) $ 47,488 FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $ (0.08) $ 0.21 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $ (0.01) $ 0.21 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 221,036 227,219 Shares associated with unvested restricted stock awards - 260 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 221,036 227,479 CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION Page 13 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 CAPITALIZATION CAPITALIZATION Page 14 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Comparative Capitalization Q1 2020 - Q1 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Common Share Price & DividendsAt the end of the quarter High during quarter ended Low during quarter ended Common dividends per share Common Shares & UnitsCommon shares outstanding Units outstanding Total common shares and units outstanding March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 $ 8.71 $ 13.92 $ 13.74 $ 13.71 $ 14.40 $ 13.81 $ 14.41 $ 13.92 $ 14.94 $ 15.44 $ 6.99 $ 13.25 $ 12.85 $ 13.19 $ 12.86 $ 0.05 $ 0.59 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 215,541 224,855 224,862 228,207 228,587 - - - - - 215,541 224,855 224,862 228,207 228,587 Capitalization Market value of common equity $ 1,877,363 $ 3,129,986 $ 3,089,604 $ 3,128,716 $ 3,291,659 Liquidation value of preferred equity - Series E 115,000 115,000 115,000 115,000 115,000 Liquidation value of preferred equity - Series F 75,000 75,000 75,000 75,000 75,000 Consolidated debt 1,272,965 974,863 977,058 979,040 980,996 Consolidated total capitalization 3,340,328 4,294,849 4,256,662 4,297,756 4,462,655 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated debt (55,000) (55,000) (55,000) (55,000) (55,000) Pro rata total capitalization $ 3,285,328 $ 4,239,849 $ 4,201,662 $ 4,242,756 $ 4,407,655 Consolidated debt to consolidated total capitalization 38.1 % 22.7 % 23.0 % 22.8 % 22.0 % Pro rata debt to pro rata total capitalization 37.1 % 21.7 % 21.9 % 21.8 % 21.0 % Consolidated debt and preferred equity to consolidated total capitalization 43.8 % 27.1 % 27.4 % 27.2 % 26.2 % Pro rata debt and preferred equity to pro rata total capitalization 42.9 % 26.2 % 26.5 % 26.3 % 25.3 % CAPITALIZATION Page 15 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Consolidated Debt Summary Schedule (In thousands) Interest Rate / Maturity March 31, 2020 Balance At Debt Collateral Spread Date Balance Maturity Fixed Rate Debt Secured Mortgage Debt Hilton Times Square 4.97% 11/01/2020 $ 77,339 $ 76,145 Secured Mortgage Debt Renaissance Washington DC 5.95% 05/01/2021 110,312 106,855 Term Loan Facility Unsecured 2.94% 09/03/2022 85,000 85,000 Term Loan Facility Unsecured 3.20% 01/31/2023 100,000 100,000 Secured Mortgage Debt JW Marriott New Orleans 4.15% 12/11/2024 81,430 72,071 Secured Mortgage Debt Embassy Suites La Jolla 4.12% 01/06/2025 58,884 51,987 Series A Senior Notes Unsecured 4.69% 01/10/2026 120,000 120,000 Series B Senior Notes Unsecured 4.79% 01/10/2028 120,000 120,000 Total Fixed Rate Debt 752,965 732,058 Secured Mortgage Debt Hilton San Diego Bayfront L + 1.05% 12/09/2023 (1) 220,000 220,000 Credit Facility Unsecured L + 1.40% 04/14/2023 300,000 300,000 Total Variable Rate Debt 520,000 520,000 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED DEBT $ 1,272,965 $ 1,252,058 Preferred Stock Series E cumulative redeemable preferred 6.95% perpetual $ 115,000 Series F cumulative redeemable preferred 6.45% perpetual 75,000 Total Preferred Stock $ 190,000 Debt Statistics % Fixed Rate Debt 59.2 % % Floating Rate Debt 40.8 % Average Interest Rate (2) 3.63 % Weighted Average Maturity of Debt (1) 3.7 years At this time, the Company intends to exercise all three of its available one-year options to extend the maturity date of the $220.0 million loan secured by the Hilton San Diego Bayfront from December 2020 to December 2023. By extending this loan, the Company's weighted average maturity of debt increases from 3.2 years to 3.7 years. Average Interest Rate on the variable-rate debt obligations is calculated based on the variable rates at March 31, 2020, and includes the effect of the Company's interest rate derivative agreement. CAPITALIZATION Page 16 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Consolidated Amortization and Debt Maturity Schedule As of March 31, 2020 At this time, the Company intends to exercise all three of its available one-year options to extend the maturity date of the $220.0 million loan secured by the Hilton San Diego Bayfront from December 2020 to December 2023. Percent of Current Total Capitalization is calculated by dividing the sum of scheduled principal amortization and maturity payments by the March 31, 2020 consolidated total capitalization as presented on page 15. CAPITALIZATION Page 17 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 PROPERTY-LEVEL DATA PROPERTY-LEVEL DATA Page 18 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Hotel Information as of May 8, 2020 Open / Date Operations Number of % of Total Temporarily Leasehold Hotel Location Brand Rooms Rooms Suspended (1) Interest Maturity (2) Year Acquired 1 Hilton San Diego Bayfront (3) California Hilton 1,190 11.22% March 23, 2020 Leasehold 2071 2011 2 Boston Park Plaza Massachusetts Independent 1,060 9.99% Open Fee Simple 2013 3 Hyatt Regency San Francisco California Hyatt 821 7.74% March 22, 2020 Fee Simple 2013 4 Renaissance Washington DC Washington DC Marriott 807 7.61% March 26, 2020 Fee Simple 2005 5 Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld® Florida Marriott 781 7.36% March 20, 2020 Fee Simple 2005 6 Renaissance Harborplace Maryland Marriott 622 5.86% Open Fee Simple 2005 7 Wailea Beach Resort Hawaii Marriott 547 5.16% March 25, 2020 Fee Simple 2014 8 Renaissance Los Angeles Airport California Marriott 502 4.73% Open Fee Simple 2007 9 JW Marriott New Orleans (4) Louisiana Marriott 501 4.72% March 28, 2020 Fee Simple 2011 10 Hilton Times Square New York Hilton 478 4.51% Open Leasehold 2091 2006 11 Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile Illinois Hyatt 419 3.95% April 6, 2020 Leasehold 2097 2012 12 Marriott Boston Long Wharf Massachusetts Marriott 415 3.91% March 12, 2020 Fee Simple 2007 13 Renaissance Long Beach California Marriott 374 3.52% Open Fee Simple 2005 14 Embassy Suites Chicago Illinois Hilton 368 3.47% April 1, 2020 Fee Simple 2002 15 Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile Illinois Hilton 361 3.40% March 27, 2020 Fee Simple 2012 16 Renaissance Westchester New York Marriott 348 3.28% April 4, 2020 Fee Simple 2010 17 Embassy Suites La Jolla California Hilton 340 3.20% Open Fee Simple 2006 18 Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Louisiana Hilton 252 2.38% March 28, 2020 Fee Simple 2013 19 Marriott Portland Oregon Marriott 249 2.35% March 27, 2020 Fee Simple 2000 20 Oceans Edge Resort & Marina Florida Independent 175 1.65% March 22, 2020 Fee Simple 2017 20 Hotel Portfolio 10,610 100% As of May 8, 2020, the Company has termporarily suspended operations at 14 of its hotels due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Operations for the remaining 6 hotels have been significantly reduced. Assumes the full exercise of all lease extensions. The Company owns 75% of the joint venture that owns the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. Hotel is subject to a municipal airspace lease that matures in 2044 and applies only to certain balcony space that is not integral to the hotel operation. PROPERTY-LEVEL DATA Page 19 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 PROPERTY-LEVEL OPERATING STATISTICS PROPERTY-LEVEL OPERATING STATISTICS Page 20 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Property-Level Operating Statistics January 2020/2019 Hotels sorted by number of rooms ADR Occupancy RevPAR January January January 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance 1 Hilton San Diego Bayfront (1) $ 221.94 $ 231.72 -4.2% 77.2% 68.2% 13.2% $ 171.34 $ 158.03 8.4% 2 Boston Park Plaza $ 138.41 $ 142.16 -2.6% 66.8% 75.6% -11.6% $ 92.46 $ 107.47 -14.0% 3 Hyatt Regency San Francisco $ 351.67 $ 396.40 -11.3% 77.6% 77.0% 0.8% $ 272.90 $ 305.23 -10.6% 4 Renaissance Washington DC $ 180.18 $ 185.07 -2.6% 62.6% 61.0% 2.6% $ 112.79 $ 112.89 -0.1% 5 Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ® $ 196.55 $ 194.14 1.2% 68.8% 78.9% -12.8% $ 135.23 $ 153.18 -11.7% 6 Renaissance Harborplace (1) $ 145.65 $ 143.86 1.2% 53.7% 37.0% 45.1% $ 78.21 $ 53.23 46.9% 7 Wailea Beach Resort $ 556.25 $ 491.86 13.1% 88.0% 91.0% -3.3% $ 489.50 $ 447.59 9.4% 8 Renaissance Los Angeles Airport $ 140.45 $ 143.32 -2.0% 85.2% 86.0% -0.9% $ 119.66 $ 123.26 -2.9% 9 JW Marriott New Orleans $ 219.30 $ 196.26 11.7% 79.8% 84.9% -6.0% $ 175.00 $ 166.62 5.0% 10 Hilton Times Square $ 173.06 $ 189.32 -8.6% 95.2% 98.6% -3.4% $ 164.75 $ 186.67 -11.7% 11 Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile $ 117.17 $ 106.52 10.0% 62.0% 55.7% 11.3% $ 72.65 $ 59.33 22.5% 12 Marriott Boston Long Wharf $ 216.35 $ 209.78 3.1% 74.7% 68.5% 9.1% $ 161.61 $ 143.70 12.5% 13 Renaissance Long Beach $ 182.47 $ 183.97 -0.8% 80.6% 71.7% 12.4% $ 147.07 $ 131.91 11.5% 14 Embassy Suites Chicago $ 111.74 $ 101.67 9.9% 73.7% 66.0% 11.7% $ 82.35 $ 67.10 22.7% 15 Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile $ 96.94 $ 81.32 19.2% 53.7% 54.6% -1.6% $ 52.06 $ 44.40 17.3% 16 Renaissance Westchester $ 149.50 $ 145.29 2.9% 64.9% 65.8% -1.4% $ 97.03 $ 95.60 1.5% 17 Embassy Suites La Jolla $ 188.27 $ 189.14 -0.5% 83.1% 85.2% -2.5% $ 156.45 $ 161.15 -2.9% 18 Hilton New Orleans St. Charles $ 171.82 $ 161.66 6.3% 79.5% 74.2% 7.1% $ 136.60 $ 119.95 13.9% 19 Marriott Portland (1) $ 143.32 $ 153.75 -6.8% 47.0% 72.4% -35.1% $ 67.36 $ 111.32 -39.5% 20 Oceans Edge Resort & Marina $ 304.52 $ 252.45 20.6% 89.7% 94.0% -4.6% $ 273.15 $ 237.30 15.1% 20 Hotel Portfolio (2) $ 214.02 $ 212.79 0.6% 72.8% 72.4% 0.6% $ 155.81 $ 154.06 1.1% Operating statistics for January 2020 are impacted by a room renovation at the Marriott Portland. Operating statistics for January 2019 are impacted by room renovations at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the Renaissance Harborplace. 20 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of March 31, 2020. PROPERTY-LEVEL OPERATING STATISTICS Page 21 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Property-Level Operating Statistics February 2020/2019 Hotels sorted by number of rooms ADR Occupancy RevPAR February February February 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance 1 Hilton San Diego Bayfront (1) $ 261.15 $ 279.63 -6.6% 83.9% 79.8% 5.1% $ 219.10 $ 223.14 -1.8% 2 Boston Park Plaza $ 145.74 $ 136.62 6.7% 69.5% 75.7% -8.2% $ 101.29 $ 103.42 -2.1% 3 Hyatt Regency San Francisco $ 301.04 $ 340.71 -11.6% 82.6% 87.2% -5.3% $ 248.66 $ 297.10 -16.3% 4 Renaissance Washington DC $ 232.97 $ 229.44 1.5% 75.8% 71.7% 5.7% $ 176.59 $ 164.51 7.3% 5 Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ® $ 192.31 $ 205.95 -6.6% 87.7% 85.2% 2.9% $ 168.66 $ 175.47 -3.9% 6 Renaissance Harborplace (1) $ 136.74 $ 145.31 -5.9% 56.1% 43.3% 29.6% $ 76.71 $ 62.92 21.9% 7 Wailea Beach Resort $ 580.48 $ 518.96 11.9% 92.1% 93.3% -1.3% $ 534.62 $ 484.19 10.4% 8 Renaissance Los Angeles Airport $ 145.24 $ 152.51 -4.8% 93.3% 89.5% 4.2% $ 135.51 $ 136.50 -0.7% 9 JW Marriott New Orleans $ 240.41 $ 234.70 2.4% 82.2% 82.5% -0.4% $ 197.62 $ 193.63 2.1% 10 Hilton Times Square $ 165.20 $ 189.04 -12.6% 97.0% 99.2% -2.2% $ 160.24 $ 187.53 -14.5% 11 Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile $ 132.27 $ 118.87 11.3% 61.1% 71.1% -14.1% $ 80.82 $ 84.52 -4.4% 12 Marriott Boston Long Wharf $ 229.82 $ 213.35 7.7% 84.9% 81.1% 4.7% $ 195.12 $ 173.03 12.8% 13 Renaissance Long Beach $ 191.70 $ 198.49 -3.4% 84.9% 86.5% -1.8% $ 162.75 $ 171.69 -5.2% 14 Embassy Suites Chicago $ 123.88 $ 116.27 6.5% 73.9% 81.6% -9.4% $ 91.55 $ 94.88 -3.5% 15 Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile $ 95.00 $ 92.30 2.9% 65.9% 66.2% -0.5% $ 62.61 $ 61.10 2.5% 16 Renaissance Westchester $ 145.99 $ 151.93 -3.9% 66.0% 66.0% 0.0% $ 96.35 $ 100.27 -3.9% 17 Embassy Suites La Jolla $ 197.95 $ 199.90 -1.0% 85.8% 85.8% 0.0% $ 169.84 $ 171.51 -1.0% 18 Hilton New Orleans St. Charles $ 195.75 $ 200.35 -2.3% 84.3% 74.0% 13.9% $ 165.02 $ 148.26 11.3% 19 Marriott Portland (1) $ 143.86 $ 159.01 -9.5% 48.8% 85.5% -42.9% $ 70.20 $ 135.95 -48.4% 20 Oceans Edge Resort & Marina $ 362.28 $ 341.63 6.0% 91.6% 95.8% -4.4% $ 331.85 $ 327.28 1.4% 20 Hotel Portfolio (2) $ 223.83 $ 225.39 -0.7% 78.8% 79.3% -0.6% $ 176.38 $ 178.73 -1.3% Operating statistics for February 2020 are impacted by a room renovation at the Marriott Portland. Operating statistics for February 2019 are impacted by room renovations at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the Renaissance Harborplace. 20 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of March 31, 2020. PROPERTY-LEVEL OPERATING STATISTICS Page 22 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Property-Level Operating Statistics March 2020/2019 Hotels sorted by number of rooms ADR Occupancy RevPAR March March March 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance 1 Boston Park Plaza $ 171.07 $ 180.55 -5.3% 32.1% 90.5% -64.5% $ 54.91 $ 163.40 -66.4% 2 Renaissance Harborplace (1) $ 152.42 $ 177.80 -14.3% 23.8% 47.1% -49.5% $ 36.28 $ 83.74 -56.7% 3 Renaissance Los Angeles Airport $ 136.46 $ 148.63 -8.2% 45.4% 88.8% -48.9% $ 61.95 $ 131.98 -53.1% 4 Hilton Times Square $ 155.32 $ 250.44 -38.0% 37.9% 99.2% -61.8% $ 58.87 $ 248.44 -76.3% 5 Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile $ 140.23 $ 145.08 -3.3% 22.3% 80.2% -72.2% $ 31.27 $ 116.35 -73.1% 6 Renaissance Long Beach $ 192.85 $ 194.86 -1.0% 35.3% 90.2% -60.9% $ 68.08 $ 175.76 -61.3% 7 Embassy Suites Chicago $ 139.94 $ 150.89 -7.3% 32.8% 94.3% -65.2% $ 45.90 $ 142.29 -67.7% 8 Renaissance Westchester $ 141.20 $ 148.59 -5.0% 28.2% 68.4% -58.8% $ 39.82 $ 101.64 -60.8% 9 Embassy Suites La Jolla $ 181.72 $ 197.38 -7.9% 50.2% 91.9% -45.4% $ 91.22 $ 181.39 -49.7% 9 Hotel Portfolio (2) $ 158.91 $ 180.12 -11.8% 33.5% 83.0% -59.6% $ 53.23 $ 149.50 -64.4% 10 Hilton San Diego Bayfront (1) $ 248.59 $ 258.62 -3.9% 18.9% 78.5% -75.9% $ 46.98 $ 203.02 -76.9% 11 Hyatt Regency San Francisco $ 277.68 $ 327.27 -15.2% 21.6% 88.7% -75.6% $ 59.98 $ 290.29 -79.3% 12 Renaissance Washington DC $ 286.36 $ 292.95 -2.2% 32.4% 87.7% -63.1% $ 92.78 $ 256.92 -63.9% 13 Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ® $ 189.54 $ 192.53 -1.6% 20.6% 87.4% -76.4% $ 39.05 $ 168.27 -76.8% 14 Wailea Beach Resort $ 488.43 $ 480.37 1.7% 49.1% 94.0% -47.8% $ 239.82 $ 451.55 -46.9% 15 JW Marriott New Orleans $ 226.47 $ 248.88 -9.0% 32.5% 91.3% -64.4% $ 73.60 $ 227.23 -67.6% 16 Marriott Boston Long Wharf $ 261.53 $ 265.41 -1.5% 23.4% 86.1% -72.8% $ 61.20 $ 228.52 -73.2% 17 Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile $ 116.51 $ 122.00 -4.5% 21.9% 82.7% -73.5% $ 25.52 $ 100.89 -74.7% 18 Hilton New Orleans St. Charles $ 181.61 $ 204.11 -11.0% 31.8% 90.2% -64.7% $ 57.75 $ 184.11 -68.6% 19 Marriott Portland (1) $ 133.96 $ 172.77 -22.5% 22.2% 79.6% -72.1% $ 29.74 $ 137.52 -78.4% 20 Oceans Edge Resort & Marina $ 320.63 $ 347.36 -7.7% 55.2% 95.2% -42.0% $ 176.99 $ 330.69 -46.5% 20 Hotel Portfolio (3) $ 222.39 $ 235.39 -5.5% 29.9% 85.0% -64.8% $ 66.49 $ 200.08 -66.8% Operating statistics for March 2020 are impacted by a room renovation at the Marriott Portland. Operating statistics for March 2019 are impacted by room renovations at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the Renaissance Harborplace. 9 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels that remained open as of March 31, 2020. 20 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of March 31, 2020. PROPERTY-LEVEL OPERATING STATISTICS Page 23 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS Page 24 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins January 2020 Hotels sorted by number of rooms For the Month of January 2020 (In thousands) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel Total Net Income / Other Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Revenues (Loss) Adjustments (1) Depreciation Interest Expense Adjusted EBITDAre Margins 1 Hilton San Diego Bayfront (2) $ 11,202 $ 462 $ (97) $ 1,072 $ 616 $ 2,053 18.3% 2 Boston Park Plaza 4,444 (2,132) - 1,511 - (621) -14.0% 3 Hyatt Regency San Francisco 9,327 1,089 90 1,074 - 2,253 24.2% 4 Renaissance Washington DC 4,404 (1,423) - 699 557 (167) -3.8% 5 Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ® 7,584 1,555 - 868 - 2,423 31.9% 6 Renaissance Harborplace 2,161 (641) - 471 - (170) -7.9% 7 Wailea Beach Resort 11,333 3,191 - 1,320 - 4,511 39.8% 8 Renaissance Los Angeles Airport 2,567 49 - 353 - 402 15.7% 9 JW Marriott New Orleans 3,804 563 1 558 297 1,419 37.3% 10 Hilton Times Square 3,012 (1,815) 19 845 405 (546) -18.1% 11 Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile 1,469 (1,076) (117) 482 117 (594) -40.4% 12 Marriott Boston Long Wharf 3,243 (805) - 916 - 111 3.4% 13 Renaissance Long Beach 2,425 296 - 330 - 626 25.8% 14 Embassy Suites Chicago 1,091 (551) - 247 - (304) -27.9% 15 Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile 706 (576) 3 224 - (349) -49.4% 16 Renaissance Westchester 1,707 (281) - 293 - 12 0.7% 17 Embassy Suites La Jolla 1,918 75 - 353 213 641 33.4% 18 Hilton New Orleans St. Charles 1,204 117 - 218 - 335 27.8% 19 Marriott Portland (3) 589 (211) - 135 - (76) -12.9% 20 Oceans Edge Resort & Marina 2,135 535 - 273 - 808 37.8% 20 Hotel Portfolio (4) $ 76,325 $ (1,579) $ (101) $ 12,242 $ 2,205 $ 12,767 16.7% *Footnotes on page 27 PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS Page 25 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins January 2019 Hotels sorted by number of rooms For the Month of January 2019 (In thousands) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel Total Net Income / Other Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Revenues (Loss) Adjustments (1) Depreciation Interest Expense Adjusted EBITDAre Margins 1 Hilton San Diego Bayfront (2) (3) $ 10,612 $ 470 $ (97) $ 856 $ 767 $ 1,996 18.8% 2 Boston Park Plaza 6,479 (1,079) - 1,481 - 402 6.2% 3 Hyatt Regency San Francisco 10,468 1,767 118 1,042 - 2,927 28.0% 4 Renaissance Washington DC 4,640 (1,079) - 819 572 312 6.7% 5 Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ® 8,643 2,431 - 841 - 3,272 37.9% 6 Renaissance Harborplace (3) 1,816 (717) - 499 - (218) -12.0% 7 Wailea Beach Resort 10,842 2,949 - 1,291 - 4,240 39.1% 8 Renaissance Los Angeles Airport 2,611 212 - 348 - 560 21.4% 9 JW Marriott New Orleans 3,609 642 1 532 304 1,479 41.0% 10 Hilton Times Square 3,033 (1,835) 21 849 407 (558) -18.4% 11 Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile 1,186 (1,237) (117) 480 117 (757) -63.8% 12 Marriott Boston Long Wharf 3,083 (680) - 899 - 219 7.1% 13 Renaissance Long Beach 2,105 118 - 315 - 433 20.6% 14 Embassy Suites Chicago 972 (577) - 246 - (331) -34.1% 15 Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile 592 (634) 3 217 - (414) -69.9% 16 Renaissance Westchester 1,480 (399) - 295 - (104) -7.0% 17 Embassy Suites La Jolla 1,949 100 - 345 218 663 34.0% 18 Hilton New Orleans St. Charles 1,058 16 - 207 - 223 21.1% 19 Marriott Portland 1,015 118 - 132 - 250 24.6% 20 Oceans Edge Resort & Marina 1,963 376 - 258 - 634 32.3% 20 Hotel Portfolio (4) 78,156 962 (71) 11,952 2,385 15,228 19.5% Add: Sold Hotel (5) Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles 940 107 (80) 84 98 209 22.2% 21 Hotel Portfolio (6) $ 79,096 $ 1,069 $ (151) $ 12,036 $ 2,483 $ 15,437 19.5% *Footnotes on page 27 PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS Page 26 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins January 2020/2019 Footnotes Other Adjustments for January 2020 include: a total of $(0.1) million in amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets at the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the Hilton Times Square and the JW Marriott New Orleans; $(0.1) million in finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent at the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile; and $0.1 million in city taxes assessed on commercial rents at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. Other Adjustments for January 2019 include: a total of $(0.1) million in amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets at the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the Hilton Times Square and the JW Marriott New Orleans; a total of $(0.2) million in finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent at the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles and the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile; and $0.1 million in city taxes assessed on commercial rents at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. Includes 100% of the operating results for the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA re for January 2020 is impacted by a room renovation at the Marriott Portland. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA re for January 2019 is impacted by room renovations at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the Renaissance Harborplace. 20 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of January 31, 2020. Sold Hotel includes results for the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles, sold in October 2019. 21 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of January 31, 2019. PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS Page 27 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins February 2020 Hotels sorted by number of rooms For the Month of February 2020 (In thousands) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel Total Net Income / Other Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Revenues (Loss) Adjustments (1) Depreciation Interest Expense Adjusted EBITDAre (2) Margins (2) 1 Hilton San Diego Bayfront (3) $ 12,928 $ 2,511 $ (96) $ 1,074 $ 576 $ 4,065 31.4% 2 Boston Park Plaza 4,204 (1,931) - 1,497 - (434) -10.3% 3 Hyatt Regency San Francisco 8,946 1,052 90 1,076 - 2,218 24.8% 4 Renaissance Washington DC 7,011 971 - 679 556 2,206 31.5% 5 Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ® 8,805 2,642 - 868 - 3,510 39.9% 6 Renaissance Harborplace 2,342 (355) - 426 - 71 3.0% 7 Wailea Beach Resort 11,912 3,864 - 1,324 - 5,188 43.6% 8 Renaissance Los Angeles Airport 2,716 377 - 353 - 730 26.9% 9 JW Marriott New Orleans 3,820 808 - 532 278 1,618 42.4% 10 Hilton Times Square 2,790 (1,686) 19 844 383 (440) -15.8% 11 Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile 1,273 (1,088) (117) 482 117 (606) -47.6% 12 Marriott Boston Long Wharf 3,658 (251) - 910 - 659 18.0% 13 Renaissance Long Beach 2,375 396 - 330 - 726 30.6% 14 Embassy Suites Chicago 1,160 (346) (24) 253 - (117) -10.1% 15 Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile 757 (499) 2 225 - (272) -35.9% 16 Renaissance Westchester 1,321 (430) - 292 - (138) -10.4% 17 Embassy Suites La Jolla 1,933 143 - 348 200 691 35.7% 18 Hilton New Orleans St. Charles 1,373 259 - 211 - 470 34.2% 19 Marriott Portland (4) 565 (222) - 135 - (87) -15.4% 20 Oceans Edge Resort & Marina 2,344 763 - 275 - 1,038 44.3% 20 Hotel Portfolio (5) $ 82,233 $ 6,978 $ (126) $ 12,134 $ 2,110 $ 21,096 25.7% *Footnotes on page 30 PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS Page 28 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins February 2019 Hotels sorted by number of rooms For the Month of February 2019 (In thousands) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel Total Net Income / Other Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Revenues (Loss) Adjustments (1) Depreciation Interest Expense Adjusted EBITDAre (2) Margins (2) 1 Hilton San Diego Bayfront (3) (4) $ 12,301 $ 2,642 $ (96) $ 857 $ 703 $ 4,106 33.4% 2 Boston Park Plaza 4,113 (2,071) - 1,483 - (588) -14.3% 3 Hyatt Regency San Francisco 10,054 1,690 118 1,042 - 2,850 28.3% 4 Renaissance Washington DC 6,121 234 - 815 571 1,620 26.5% 5 Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ® 8,918 2,848 - 856 - 3,704 41.5% 6 Renaissance Harborplace (4) 1,890 (721) - 494 - (227) -12.0% 7 Wailea Beach Resort 10,345 3,178 - 1,294 - 4,472 43.2% 8 Renaissance Los Angeles Airport 2,671 362 - 347 - 709 26.5% 9 JW Marriott New Orleans 3,429 687 1 532 274 1,494 43.6% 10 Hilton Times Square 2,773 (1,664) 21 848 374 (421) -15.2% 11 Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile 1,608 (875) (117) 481 117 (394) -24.5% 12 Marriott Boston Long Wharf 2,989 (569) - 897 - 328 11.0% 13 Renaissance Long Beach 2,500 575 - 315 - 890 35.6% 14 Embassy Suites Chicago 1,253 (275) - 247 - (28) -2.2% 15 Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile 781 (403) 3 218 - (182) -23.3% 16 Renaissance Westchester 1,394 (329) - 295 - (34) -2.4% 17 Embassy Suites La Jolla 1,918 249 - 343 197 789 41.1% 18 Hilton New Orleans St. Charles 1,178 91 - 208 - 299 25.4% 19 Marriott Portland 1,100 240 - 132 - 372 33.8% 20 Oceans Edge Resort & Marina 2,195 509 189 258 - 956 43.6% 20 Hotel Portfolio (5) 79,531 6,398 119 11,962 2,236 20,715 26.0% Add: Sold Hotel (6) Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles 1,011 215 (80) 85 98 318 31.5% 21 Hotel Portfolio (7) $ 80,542 $ 6,613 $ 39 $ 12,047 $ 2,334 $ 21,033 26.1% *Footnotes on page 30 PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS Page 29 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins February 2020/2019 Footnotes Other Adjustments for February 2020 include: a total of $(0.1) million in amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets at the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the Hilton Times Square and the JW Marriott New Orleans; $(0.1) million in finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent at the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile; $0.1 million in city taxes assessed on commercial rents at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco; and a $(24,000) prior year property tax credit at the Embassy Suites Chicago. Other Adjustments for February 2019 include: a total of $(0.1) million in amortization of operating lease right-of- use assets at the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the Hilton Times Square and the JW Marriott New Orleans; a total of $(0.2) million in finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent at the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles and the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile; $0.1 million in city taxes assessed on commercial rents at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco; and a $0.2 million prior year property tax assessment at the Oceans Edge Resort & Marina. Both Hotel Adjusted EBITDA re and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA re Margins are presented excluding any prior year property tax assessments and credits, net of any appeal fees. In February 2020, a $(24,000) prior year property tax credit was received at the Embassy Suites Chicago. In February 2019, a $0.2 million prior year property tax assessment was received at the Oceans Edge Resort & Marina. Includes 100% of the operating results for the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA re for February 2020 is impacted by a room renovation at the Marriott Portland. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA re for February 2019 is impacted by room renovations at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the Renaissance Harborplace. 20 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of February 29, 2020. Sold Hotel includes results for the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles, sold in October 2019. 21 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of February 28, 2019. PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS Page 30 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins March 2020 Hotels sorted by number of rooms For the Month of March 2020 (In thousands) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel Total Net Income / Other Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Revenues (Loss) Adjustments (1) Depreciation Interest Expense Adjusted EBITDAre (2) Margins (2) 1 Boston Park Plaza (3) $ 2,709 $ (2,708) $ - $ 1,506 $ - $ (1,202) -44.4% 2 Renaissance Harborplace (3) 1,101 (1,296) (57) 432 - (921) -83.7% 3 Renaissance Los Angeles Airport (3) 1,363 (902) - 357 - (545) -40.0% 4 Hilton Times Square (3) 1,118 (3,958) 20 789 405 (2,744) -245.4% 5 Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile (3) 562 (1,519) (117) 482 117 (1,037) -184.5% 6 Renaissance Long Beach (3) 965 (803) - 330 - (473) -49.0% 7 Embassy Suites Chicago (3) 678 (616) - 253 - (363) -53.5% 8 Renaissance Westchester (3) 580 (1,746) - 291 - (1,455) -250.9% 9 Embassy Suites La Jolla (3) 1,140 (410) - 351 213 154 13.5% 9 Hotel Portfolio (4) 10,216 (13,958) (154) 4,791 735 (8,586) -84.0% 10 Hilton San Diego Bayfront (3) (5) 2,910 (3,003) (97) 1,071 487 (1,542) -53.0% 11 Hyatt Regency San Francisco (3) 2,506 (3,277) (44) 1,080 - (2,241) -89.4% 12 Renaissance Washington DC (3) 3,447 (2,330) - 689 556 (1,085) -31.5% 13 Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ® (3) 2,416 (1,560) - 871 - (689) -28.5% 14 Wailea Beach Resort (3) 5,572 (839) - 1,325 - 486 8.7% 15 JW Marriott New Orleans (3) 1,633 (845) 1 546 296 (2) -0.1% 16 Marriott Boston Long Wharf (3) 1,227 (2,426) - 911 - (1,515) -123.5% 17 Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile (3) 398 (648) 2 225 - (421) -105.8% 18 Hilton New Orleans St. Charles (3) 562 (250) - 216 - (34) -6.0% 19 Marriott Portland (3) (6) 259 (457) - 111 - (346) -133.6% 20 Oceans Edge Resort & Marina 1,486 192 - 278 - 470 31.6% 20 Hotel Portfolio (7) $ 32,632 $ (29,401) $ (292) $ 12,114 $ 2,074 $ (15,505) -47.5% *Footnotes on page 33 PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS Page 31 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins March 2019 Hotels sorted by number of rooms For the Month of March 2019 (In thousands) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel Total Net Income / Other Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Revenues (Loss) Adjustments (1) Depreciation Interest Expense Adjusted EBITDAre Margins 1 Boston Park Plaza $ 7,268 $ (27) $ - $ 1,482 $ - $ 1,455 20.0% 2 Renaissance Harborplace (6) 3,264 305 - 497 - 802 24.6% 3 Renaissance Los Angeles Airport 2,680 279 - 348 - 627 23.4% 4 Hilton Times Square 3,961 (847) 22 848 407 430 10.9% 5 Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile 2,314 (380) (116) 480 116 100 4.3% 6 Renaissance Long Beach 2,986 776 - 316 - 1,092 36.6% 7 Embassy Suites Chicago 1,941 207 - 250 - 457 23.5% 8 Renaissance Westchester 1,623 (300) - 296 - (4) -0.2% 9 Embassy Suites La Jolla 2,187 363 - 343 217 923 42.2% 9 Hotel Portfolio (4) 28,224 376 (94) 4,860 740 5,882 20.8% 10 Hilton San Diego Bayfront (5) (6) 13,773 3,293 (97) 845 768 4,809 34.9% 11 Hyatt Regency San Francisco 10,675 1,910 124 1,043 - 3,077 28.8% 12 Renaissance Washington DC 10,135 2,264 - 821 570 3,655 36.1% 13 Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ® 8,152 2,391 - 857 - 3,248 39.8% 14 Wailea Beach Resort 10,482 3,213 - 1,294 - 4,507 43.0% 15 JW Marriott New Orleans 4,694 1,615 - 533 302 2,450 52.2% 16 Marriott Boston Long Wharf 4,022 145 - 897 - 1,042 25.9% 17 Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile 1,306 (55) 3 217 - 165 12.6% 18 Hilton New Orleans St. Charles 1,641 436 - 208 - 644 39.2% 19 Marriott Portland 1,222 286 - 132 - 418 34.2% 20 Oceans Edge Resort & Marina 2,574 892 - 261 - 1,153 44.8% 20 Hotel Portfolio (7) 96,900 16,766 (64) 11,968 2,380 31,050 32.0% Add: Sold Hotel (8) Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles 1,119 245 (79) 84 98 348 31.1% 21 Hotel Portfolio (9) $ 98,019 $ 17,011 $ (143) $ 12,052 $ 2,478 $ 31,398 32.0% *Footnotes on page 33 PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS Page 32 Supplemental Financial Information May 8, 2020 Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins March 2020/2019 Footnotes Other Adjustments for March 2020 include: a total of $(0.1) million in amortization of the operating lease right-of-use assets at the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the Hilton Times Square and the JW Marriott New Orleans; $(0.1) million in finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent at the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile; a $(44,000) true-up in city taxes assessed on commercial rents at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco; and a $(0.1) million prior year property tax credit, net of appeal fees at the Renaissance Harborplace. Other Adjustments for March 2019 include: a total of $(0.1) million in amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets at the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the Hilton Times Square and the JW Marriott New Orleans; a total of $(0.2) million in finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent at the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles and the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile; and $0.1 million in city taxes assessed on commercial rents at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. Both Hotel Adjusted EBITDA re and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA re Margins are presented excluding any prior year property tax assessments and credits, net of any appeal fees. In March 2020, a $(0.1) million prior year property tax credit, net of appeal fees was received at the Renaissance Harborplace. During March 2020, a total of $10.1 million in COVID-19-related costs consisting of additional wages and benefits for furloughed or laid off employees was incurred at the following hotels: $0.1 million Boston Park Plaza; $0.1 million Embassy Suites Chicago; $0.1 million Embassy Suites La Jolla; $0.1 million Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile; $45,000 Hilton New Orleans St. Charles; $0.2 million Hilton San Diego Bayfront; $1.4 million Hilton Times Square; $0.1 million Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile; $0.8 million Hyatt Regency San Francisco; $0.3 million JW Marriott New Orleans; $1.0 million Marriott Boston Long Wharf; $0.1 million Marriott Portland; $0.4 million Renaissance Harborplace; $0.3 million Renaissance Long Beach; $0.4 million Renaissance Los Angeles Airport; $0.8 million Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld®; $1.3 million Renaissance Washington DC; $0.8 million Renaissance Westchester; and $1.8 million Wailea Beach Resort. 9 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels that remained open as of March 31, 2020. Includes 100% of the operating results for the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA re for March 2020 is impacted by a room renovation at the Marriott Portland. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA re for March 2019 is impacted by room renovations at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the Renaissance Harborplace. 20 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of March 31, 2020. Sold Hotel includes results for the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles, sold in October 2019. 21 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of March 31, 2019. PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS Page 33 Attachments Original document

