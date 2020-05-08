Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.    SHO

SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS, INC.

(SHO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunstone Hotel Investors : Q1 2020 Supplemental Financial Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 08:29am EDT

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Supplemental Financial Information

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020

May 8, 2020

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Table of Contents

CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, AND SAFE HARBOR

2

About Sunstone

3

Forward-Looking Statement

4

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

5

CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

8

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Q1 2020 - Q1 2019

9

Consolidated Statements of Operations Q1 2020/2019

11

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Q1 2020/2019

12

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to FFO and Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders Q1 2020/2019

13

CAPITALIZATION

14

Comparative Capitalization Q1 2020 - Q1 2019

15

Consolidated Debt Summary Schedule

16

Consolidated Amortization and Debt Maturity Schedule as of March 31, 2020

17

PROPERTY-LEVEL DATA

18

Hotel Information as of May 8, 2020

19

PROPERTY-LEVEL OPERATING STATISTICS

20

Property-Level Operating Statistics January 2020/2019

21

Property-Level Operating Statistics February 2020/2019

22

Property-Level Operating Statistics March 2020/2019

23

PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS

24

Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre & Adjusted EBITDAre Margins January 2020/2019

25

Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre & Adjusted EBITDAre Margins February 2020/2019

28

Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre & Adjusted EBITDAre Margins March 2020/2019

31

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES,

AND SAFE HARBOR

CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, AND SAFE HARBOR

Page 2

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

About Sunstone

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (NYSE: SHO) is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 8, 2020 has interests in 20 hotels comprised of 10,610 rooms. Sunstone is the premier steward of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® ("LTRR®") in the lodging industry. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels that the Company considers to be LTRR® in the United States, specifically hotels in urban and resort locations that benefit from barriers to entry and diverse economic drivers. The majority of Sunstone's hotels are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

As demand for lodging generally fluctuates with the overall economy, the Company seeks to own Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® that will maintain a high appeal with lodging travelers over long periods of time and will generate superior economic earnings materially in excess of recurring capital requirements. Sunstone's strategy is to maximize stockholder value through focused asset management and disciplined capital recycling, which is likely to include selective acquisitions and dispositions, while maintaining balance sheet flexibility and strength. Sunstone's goal is to maintain appropriate leverage and financial flexibility to position the Company to create value throughout all phases of the operating and financial cycles.

Corporate Headquarters

200 Spectrum Center Drive, 21st Floor

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 330-4000

Company Contacts

John Arabia

President and Chief Executive Officer

(949) 382-3008

Bryan Giglia

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(949) 382-3036

Aaron Reyes

Vice President, Corporate Finance

(949) 382-3018

CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, AND SAFE HARBOR

Page 3

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Forward-Looking Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will" and other similar terms and phrases, including opinions, references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made.

These risks include, but are not limited to: the short-term and long-term impact on the Company's business of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the response of governments and the Company to the outbreak; general economic and business conditions, including a U.S. recession, trade conflicts and tariffs between the U.S. and its trading partners, changes in the European Union or global economic slowdown, which may diminish the desire for leisure travel or the need for business travel, as well as any type of flu or disease-related pandemic or the adverse effects of climate change, affecting the lodging and travel industry, internationally, nationally and locally; the Company's need to operate as a REIT and comply with other applicable laws and regulations, including new laws, interpretations or court decisions that may change the federal or state tax laws or the federal or state income tax consequences of the Company's qualification as a REIT; rising hotel operating costs due to labor costs, workers' compensation and health-care related costs, including the impact of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act or its potential replacement, utility costs, insurance and unanticipated costs such as acts of nature and their consequences and other factors that may not be offset by increased room rates; relationships with, and the requirements and reputation of, the Company's franchisors and hotel brands; relationships with, and the requirements, performance and reputation of, the managers of the Company's hotels; the ground, building or airspace leases for four of the 20 Hotels the Company has interests in as of the date of this presentation; competition for the acquisition of hotels, and the Company's ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions; performance of hotels after they are acquired; new hotel supply, or alternative lodging options such as timeshare, vacation rentals or sharing services such as Airbnb, in the Company's markets, which could harm its occupancy levels and revenue at its hotels; competition from hotels not owned by the Company; the need for renovations, repositionings and other capital expenditures for the Company's hotels; the impact, including any delays, of renovations and repositionings on hotel operations; changes in the Company's business strategy or acquisition or disposition plans; the Company's level of debt, including secured, unsecured, fixed and variable rate debt; financial and other covenants in the Company's debt and preferred stock; the Company's hotels may become impaired, or its hotels which have previously become impaired may become further impaired in the future, which may adversely affect its financial condition and results of operations; volatility in the capital markets and the effect on lodging demand or the Company's ability to obtain capital on favorable terms or at all; potential adverse tax consequences in the event that the Company's operating leases with its taxable REIT subsidiaries are not held to have been made on an arm's-length basis; system security risks, data protection breaches, cyber-attacks, including those impacting the Company's hotel managers or other third parties, and systems integration issues; other events beyond the Company's control, including natural disasters, terrorist attacks or civil unrest; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All forward-looking information provided herein is as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

This presentation contains unaudited information, and should be read together with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports are available on our website at www.sunstonehotels.com and through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov.

CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, AND SAFE HARBOR

Page 4

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key supplemental measures of our operating performance: earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate, or EBITDAre; Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest (as defined below); funds from operations attributable to common stockholders, or FFO attributable to common stockholders; Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders (as defined below); hotel Adjusted EBITDAre; and hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margin. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly the same as the Company. These non-GAAP measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

We present EBITDAre in accordance with guidelines established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." We believe EBITDAre is a useful performance measure to help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period in comparison to our peers. NAREIT defines EBITDAre as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance, and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our operating performance. In addition, we use both EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

We believe that the presentation of FFO attributable to common stockholders provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance because it is a measure of our operations without regard to specified noncash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, any real estate impairment loss and any gain or loss on sale of real estate assets, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and may be of lesser significance in evaluating our current performance. Our presentation of FFO attributable to common stockholders conforms to the NAREIT definition of "FFO applicable to common shares." Our presentation may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the terms in accordance with the current NAREIT definition, or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently that we do.

CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, AND SAFE HARBOR

Page 5

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

We also present Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders when evaluating our operating performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance, and may facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and our peer companies.

We adjust EBITDAre and FFO attributable to common stockholders for the following items, which may occur in any period, and refer to these measures as either Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest or Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders:

  • Amortization of favorable and unfavorable contracts: we exclude the noncash amortization of the favorable management contract asset recorded in conjunction with our acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, along with the favorable and unfavorable tenant lease contracts, as applicable, recorded in conjunction with our acquisitions of the Boston Park Plaza, the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hyatt Regency San Francisco and the Wailea Beach Resort. We exclude the noncash amortization of favorable and unfavorable contracts because it is based on historical cost accounting and is of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for the current period.
  • Gains or losses from debt transactions: we exclude the effect of finance charges and premiums associated with the extinguishment of debt, including the acceleration of deferred financing costs from the original issuance of the debt being redeemed or retired because, like interest expense, their removal helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure.
  • Acquisition costs: under GAAP, costs associated with completed acquisitions that meet the definition of a business are expensed in the year incurred. We exclude the effect of these costs because we believe they are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
  • Cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle: from time to time, the FASB promulgates new accounting standards that require the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude these one-time adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect our actual performance for that period.
  • Other adjustments: we exclude other adjustments that we believe are outside the ordinary course of business because we do not believe these costs reflect our actual
    performance for the period and/or the ongoing operations of our hotels. Such items may include: lawsuit settlement costs; prior year property tax assessments or credits; the write-off of development costs associated with abandoned projects; property-level restructuring, severance and management transition costs; lease terminations; and property insurance proceeds or uninsured losses.

In addition, to derive Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest we exclude the noncontrolling partner's pro rata share of the net (income) loss allocated to the Hilton San Diego Bayfront partnership, as well as the noncontrolling partner's pro rata share of any EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre components. We also exclude the noncash expense incurred with the amortization of deferred stock compensation as this expense is based on historical stock prices at the date of grant to our corporate employees and does not reflect the underlying performance of our hotels. In addition, we exclude the amortization of our right-of-use assets and liabilities as these expenses are based on historical cost accounting and do not reflect the actual rent amounts due to the respective lessors or the underlying performance of our hotels. Additionally, we include an adjustment for the cash

CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, AND SAFE HARBOR

Page 6

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

finance lease expenses recorded on the ground lease at the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles (prior to the hotel's sale in October 2019) and the building lease at the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile. We determined that both of these leases are finance leases, and, therefore, we include a portion of the lease payments each month in interest expense. We adjust EBITDAre for these two finance leases in order to more accurately reflect the actual rent due to both hotels' lessors in the current period, as well as the operating performance of both hotels. We also exclude the effect of gains and losses on the disposition of undepreciated assets because we believe that including them in Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest is not consistent with reflecting the ongoing performance of our assets.

To derive Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders, we also exclude the noncash interest on our derivatives and finance lease obligations as we believe that these items are not reflective of our ongoing finance costs. Additionally, we exclude the noncontrolling partner's pro rata share of any FFO adjustments related to our consolidated Hilton San Diego Bayfront partnership. We also exclude the real estate amortization of our right-of-use assets and liabilities, which includes the amortization of both our finance and operating lease intangibles (with the exception of our corporate operating lease), as these expenses are based on historical cost accounting and do not reflect the actual rent amounts due to the respective lessors or the underlying performance of our hotels. In addition, we exclude changes to deferred tax assets, liabilities or valuation allowances, and income tax benefits or provisions associated with the application of net operating loss carryforwards, uncertain tax positions or with the sale of assets other than real estate investments.

In presenting hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margins, miscellaneous non-hotel items have been excluded. We believe the calculation of hotel Adjusted EBITDAre results in a more accurate presentation of the hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margins for our hotels, and that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating our property-level operating performance.

Reconciliations of net (loss) income to EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest, FFO attributable to common stockholders, Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders, hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and hotel Adjusted EBITDAre margins are set forth in the following pages of this supplemental package.

.

CORPORATE PROFILE, FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, AND SAFE HARBOR

Page 7

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page 8

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Q1 2020 - Q1 2019

(In thousands)

March 31, 2020 (1)

December 31, 2019 (2)

September 30, 2019 (3)

June 30, 2019 (4)

March 31, 2019 (5)

Assets

Investment in hotel properties:

Land

$

600,649

$

601,181

$

605,581

$

605,581

$

605,388

Buildings & improvements

2,800,187

2,950,534

2,968,241

2,957,631

2,950,723

Furniture, fixtures, & equipment

496,312

506,754

512,333

497,082

492,317

Other

71,327

73,992

68,677

102,125

88,305

3,968,475

4,132,461

4,154,832

4,162,419

4,136,733

Less accumulated depreciation & amortization

(1,212,063)

(1,260,108)

(1,243,980)

(1,225,741)

(1,189,937)

2,756,412

2,872,353

2,910,852

2,936,678

2,946,796

Finance lease right-of-use assets, net

47,284

47,652

48,019

54,991

55,359

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

41,198

60,629

61,512

62,380

63,235

Other noncurrent assets, net

16,390

24,608

25,348

27,029

32,878

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

847,445

816,857

730,039

741,503

683,995

Restricted cash

53,485

48,116

46,206

46,199

50,746

Other current assets, net

37,326

48,759

58,380

56,960

57,648

Assets held for sale, net

-

-

18,481

-

-

Total assets

$

3,799,540

$

3,918,974

$

3,898,837

$

3,925,740

$

3,890,657

*Footnotes on following page

CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page 9

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Q1 2020- Q1 2019 (cont.)

(In thousands)

March 31, 2020 (1)

December 31, 2019 (2)

September 30, 2019 (3)

June 30, 2019 (4)

March 31, 2019 (5)

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Current portion of notes payable, net

$

82,189

$

82,109

$

6,271

$

6,167

$

6,064

Other current liabilities

104,029

243,443

114,805

115,024

106,318

Liabilities of assets held for sale

-

-

12,446

-

-

Total current liabilities

186,218

325,552

133,522

121,191

112,382

Notes payable, less current portion, net

1,187,468

888,954

966,496

968,090

969,657

Finance lease obligations, less current portion

15,570

15,570

15,571

27,120

27,064

Operating lease obligations, less current portion

48,460

49,691

50,905

52,097

53,276

Other liabilities

24,818

18,136

19,824

19,176

17,991

Total liabilities

1,462,534

1,297,903

1,186,318

1,187,674

1,180,370

Equity

Stockholders' equity:

6.95% Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock

115,000

115,000

115,000

115,000

115,000

6.45% Series F cumulative redeemable preferred stock

75,000

75,000

75,000

75,000

75,000

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized

2,155

2,249

2,249

2,282

2,286

Additional paid in capital

2,578,445

2,683,913

2,681,754

2,723,737

2,726,466

Retained earnings

1,156,394

1,318,455

1,274,039

1,243,002

1,199,039

Cumulative dividends and distributions

(1,633,763)

(1,619,779)

(1,483,907)

(1,469,456)

(1,454,838)

Total stockholders' equity

2,293,231

2,574,838

2,664,135

2,689,565

2,662,953

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture

43,775

46,233

48,384

48,501

47,334

Total equity

2,337,006

2,621,071

2,712,519

2,738,066

2,710,287

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,799,540

$

3,918,974

$

3,898,837

$

3,925,740

$

3,890,657

  1. As presented on Form 10-Q to be filed in May 2020.
  2. As presented on Form 10-K filed on February 19, 2020.
  3. As presented on Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2019.
  4. As presented on Form 10-Q filed on August 5, 2019.
  5. As presented on Form 10-Q filed on May 8, 2019.

CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page 10

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Q1 2020/2019

Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

Revenues

Room

$

127,400

$

171,858

Food and beverage

47,990

69,113

Other operating

15,822

16,709

Total revenues

191,212

257,680

Operating expenses

Room

44,245

48,246

Food and beverage

41,760

46,822

Other operating

3,764

3,965

Advertising and promotion

12,462

13,564

Repairs and maintenance

10,049

10,282

Utilities

5,842

6,665

Franchise costs

5,336

6,839

Property tax, ground lease and insurance

20,051

20,348

Other property-level expenses

28,845

32,840

Corporate overhead

7,394

7,516

Depreciation and amortization

36,746

36,387

Impairment losses

115,366

-

Total operating expenses

331,860

233,474

Interest and other income

2,306

4,924

Interest expense

(17,507)

(14,326)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(155,849)

14,804

Income tax (provision) benefit, net

(6,670)

3,112

Net (loss) income

(162,519)

17,916

Loss (income) from consolidated joint venture attributable to noncontrolling interest

458

(1,599)

Preferred stock dividends

(3,207)

(3,207)

(Loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$

(165,268)

$

13,110

Basic and diluted per share amounts:

Basic and diluted (loss) income attributable to common stockholders per common share

$

(0.75)

$

0.06

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

221,036

227,219

Distributions declared per common share

$

0.05

$

0.05

CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page 11

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest

Q1 2020/2019

Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2020

2019

Net (loss) income

$

(162,519)

$

17,916

Operations held for investment:

Depreciation and amortization

36,746

36,387

Interest expense

17,507

14,326

Income tax provision (benefit), net

6,670

(3,112)

Impairment loss - hotel properties

113,064

-

EBITDAre

11,468

65,517

Operations held for investment:

Amortization of deferred stock compensation

2,207

2,122

Amortization of right-of-use assets and liabilities

(261)

(19)

Finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent

(351)

(589)

Prior year property tax adjustments, net

(81)

189

Impairment loss - abandoned development costs

2,302

-

Noncontrolling interest:

Loss (income) from consolidated joint venture attributable to noncontrolling interest

458

(1,599)

Depreciation and amortization

(804)

(639)

Interest expense

(420)

(560)

Amortization of right-of-use asset and liability

72

72

Impairment loss - abandoned development costs

(449)

-

Adjustments to EBITDAre, net

2,673

(1,023)

Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest

$

14,141

$

64,494

CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page 12

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to FFO and Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders

Q1 2020/2019

Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

Net (loss) income

$

(162,519)

$

17,916

Preferred stock dividends

(3,207)

(3,207)

Operations held for investment:

Real estate depreciation and amortization

36,122

35,770

Impairment loss - hotel properties

113,064

-

Noncontrolling interest:

Loss (income) from consolidated joint venture attributable to noncontrolling interest

458

(1,599)

Real estate depreciation and amortization

(804)

(639)

FFO attributable to common stockholders

(16,886)

48,241

Operations held for investment:

Real estate amortization of right-of-use assets and liabilities

146

151

Noncash interest on derivatives and finance lease obligations, net

6,080

2,119

Prior year property tax adjustments, net

(81)

189

Impairment loss - abandoned development costs

2,302

-

Noncash income tax provision (benefit), net

7,415

(3,284)

Noncontrolling interest:

Real estate amortization of right-of-use asset and liability

72

72

Impairment loss - abandoned development costs

(449)

-

Adjustments to FFO attributable to common stockholders, net

15,485

(753)

Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders

$

(1,401)

$

47,488

FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$

(0.08)

$

0.21

Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$

(0.01)

$

0.21

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

221,036

227,219

Shares associated with unvested restricted stock awards

-

260

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

221,036

227,479

CORPORATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Page 13

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

CAPITALIZATION

CAPITALIZATION

Page 14

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Comparative Capitalization

Q1 2020 - Q1 2019

(In thousands, except per share data)

Common Share Price & DividendsAt the end of the quarter

High during quarter ended

Low during quarter ended

Common dividends per share

Common Shares & UnitsCommon shares outstanding Units outstanding

Total common shares and units outstanding

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

$

8.71

$

13.92

$

13.74

$

13.71

$

14.40

$

13.81

$

14.41

$

13.92

$

14.94

$

15.44

$

6.99

$

13.25

$

12.85

$

13.19

$

12.86

$

0.05

$

0.59

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.05

215,541

224,855

224,862

228,207

228,587

-

-

-

-

-

215,541

224,855

224,862

228,207

228,587

Capitalization

Market value of common equity

$

1,877,363

$

3,129,986

$

3,089,604

$

3,128,716

$

3,291,659

Liquidation value of preferred equity - Series E

115,000

115,000

115,000

115,000

115,000

Liquidation value of preferred equity - Series F

75,000

75,000

75,000

75,000

75,000

Consolidated debt

1,272,965

974,863

977,058

979,040

980,996

Consolidated total capitalization

3,340,328

4,294,849

4,256,662

4,297,756

4,462,655

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated debt

(55,000)

(55,000)

(55,000)

(55,000)

(55,000)

Pro rata total capitalization

$

3,285,328

$

4,239,849

$

4,201,662

$

4,242,756

$

4,407,655

Consolidated debt to consolidated total capitalization

38.1

%

22.7

%

23.0

%

22.8

%

22.0

%

Pro rata debt to pro rata total capitalization

37.1

%

21.7

%

21.9

%

21.8

%

21.0

%

Consolidated debt and preferred equity to consolidated total

capitalization

43.8

%

27.1

%

27.4

%

27.2

%

26.2

%

Pro rata debt and preferred equity to pro rata total capitalization

42.9

%

26.2

%

26.5

%

26.3

%

25.3

%

CAPITALIZATION

Page 15

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Consolidated Debt Summary Schedule

(In thousands)

Interest Rate /

Maturity

March 31, 2020

Balance At

Debt

Collateral

Spread

Date

Balance

Maturity

Fixed Rate Debt

Secured Mortgage Debt

Hilton Times Square

4.97%

11/01/2020

$

77,339

$

76,145

Secured Mortgage Debt

Renaissance Washington DC

5.95%

05/01/2021

110,312

106,855

Term Loan Facility

Unsecured

2.94%

09/03/2022

85,000

85,000

Term Loan Facility

Unsecured

3.20%

01/31/2023

100,000

100,000

Secured Mortgage Debt

JW Marriott New Orleans

4.15%

12/11/2024

81,430

72,071

Secured Mortgage Debt

Embassy Suites La Jolla

4.12%

01/06/2025

58,884

51,987

Series A Senior Notes

Unsecured

4.69%

01/10/2026

120,000

120,000

Series B Senior Notes

Unsecured

4.79%

01/10/2028

120,000

120,000

Total Fixed Rate Debt

752,965

732,058

Secured Mortgage Debt

Hilton San Diego Bayfront

L + 1.05%

12/09/2023

(1)

220,000

220,000

Credit Facility

Unsecured

L + 1.40%

04/14/2023

300,000

300,000

Total Variable Rate Debt

520,000

520,000

TOTAL CONSOLIDATED DEBT

$

1,272,965

$

1,252,058

Preferred Stock

Series E cumulative redeemable preferred

6.95%

perpetual

$

115,000

Series F cumulative redeemable preferred

6.45%

perpetual

75,000

Total Preferred Stock

$

190,000

Debt Statistics

% Fixed Rate Debt

59.2

%

% Floating Rate Debt

40.8

%

Average Interest Rate (2)

3.63

%

Weighted Average Maturity of Debt (1)

3.7 years

  1. At this time, the Company intends to exercise all three of its available one-year options to extend the maturity date of the $220.0 million loan secured by the Hilton San Diego Bayfront from December 2020 to December 2023. By extending this loan, the Company's weighted average maturity of debt increases from 3.2 years to 3.7 years.
  2. Average Interest Rate on the variable-rate debt obligations is calculated based on the variable rates at March 31, 2020, and includes the effect of the Company's interest rate derivative agreement.

CAPITALIZATION

Page 16

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Consolidated Amortization and Debt Maturity Schedule

As of March 31, 2020

  1. At this time, the Company intends to exercise all three of its available one-year options to extend the maturity date of the $220.0 million loan secured by the Hilton San Diego Bayfront from December 2020 to December 2023.
  2. Percent of Current Total Capitalization is calculated by dividing the sum of scheduled principal amortization and maturity payments by the March 31, 2020 consolidated total capitalization as presented on page 15.

CAPITALIZATION

Page 17

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

PROPERTY-LEVEL DATA

PROPERTY-LEVEL DATA

Page 18

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Hotel Information as of May 8, 2020

Open / Date

Operations

Number of

% of Total

Temporarily

Leasehold

Hotel

Location

Brand

Rooms

Rooms

Suspended (1)

Interest

Maturity (2)

Year Acquired

1

Hilton San Diego Bayfront (3)

California

Hilton

1,190

11.22%

March 23, 2020

Leasehold

2071

2011

2

Boston Park Plaza

Massachusetts

Independent

1,060

9.99%

Open

Fee Simple

2013

3

Hyatt Regency San Francisco

California

Hyatt

821

7.74%

March 22, 2020

Fee Simple

2013

4

Renaissance Washington DC

Washington DC

Marriott

807

7.61%

March 26, 2020

Fee Simple

2005

5

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld®

Florida

Marriott

781

7.36%

March 20, 2020

Fee Simple

2005

6

Renaissance Harborplace

Maryland

Marriott

622

5.86%

Open

Fee Simple

2005

7

Wailea Beach Resort

Hawaii

Marriott

547

5.16%

March 25, 2020

Fee Simple

2014

8

Renaissance Los Angeles Airport

California

Marriott

502

4.73%

Open

Fee Simple

2007

9

JW Marriott New Orleans (4)

Louisiana

Marriott

501

4.72%

March 28, 2020

Fee Simple

2011

10

Hilton Times Square

New York

Hilton

478

4.51%

Open

Leasehold

2091

2006

11

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile

Illinois

Hyatt

419

3.95%

April 6, 2020

Leasehold

2097

2012

12

Marriott Boston Long Wharf

Massachusetts

Marriott

415

3.91%

March 12, 2020

Fee Simple

2007

13

Renaissance Long Beach

California

Marriott

374

3.52%

Open

Fee Simple

2005

14

Embassy Suites Chicago

Illinois

Hilton

368

3.47%

April 1, 2020

Fee Simple

2002

15

Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile

Illinois

Hilton

361

3.40%

March 27, 2020

Fee Simple

2012

16

Renaissance Westchester

New York

Marriott

348

3.28%

April 4, 2020

Fee Simple

2010

17

Embassy Suites La Jolla

California

Hilton

340

3.20%

Open

Fee Simple

2006

18

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles

Louisiana

Hilton

252

2.38%

March 28, 2020

Fee Simple

2013

19

Marriott Portland

Oregon

Marriott

249

2.35%

March 27, 2020

Fee Simple

2000

20

Oceans Edge Resort & Marina

Florida

Independent

175

1.65%

March 22, 2020

Fee Simple

2017

20 Hotel Portfolio

10,610

100%

  1. As of May 8, 2020, the Company has termporarily suspended operations at 14 of its hotels due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Operations for the remaining 6 hotels have been significantly reduced.
  2. Assumes the full exercise of all lease extensions.
  3. The Company owns 75% of the joint venture that owns the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.
  4. Hotel is subject to a municipal airspace lease that matures in 2044 and applies only to certain balcony space that is not integral to the hotel operation.

PROPERTY-LEVEL DATA

Page 19

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

PROPERTY-LEVEL OPERATING STATISTICS

PROPERTY-LEVEL OPERATING STATISTICS

Page 20

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Property-Level Operating Statistics

January 2020/2019

Hotels sorted by number of rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

January

January

January

2020

2019

Variance

2020

2019

Variance

2020

2019

Variance

1

Hilton San Diego Bayfront (1)

$

221.94

$

231.72

-4.2%

77.2%

68.2%

13.2%

$

171.34

$

158.03

8.4%

2

Boston Park Plaza

$

138.41

$

142.16

-2.6%

66.8%

75.6%

-11.6%

$

92.46

$

107.47

-14.0%

3

Hyatt Regency San Francisco

$

351.67

$

396.40

-11.3%

77.6%

77.0%

0.8%

$

272.90

$

305.23

-10.6%

4

Renaissance Washington DC

$

180.18

$

185.07

-2.6%

62.6%

61.0%

2.6%

$

112.79

$

112.89

-0.1%

5

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ®

$

196.55

$

194.14

1.2%

68.8%

78.9%

-12.8%

$

135.23

$

153.18

-11.7%

6

Renaissance Harborplace (1)

$

145.65

$

143.86

1.2%

53.7%

37.0%

45.1%

$

78.21

$

53.23

46.9%

7

Wailea Beach Resort

$

556.25

$

491.86

13.1%

88.0%

91.0%

-3.3%

$

489.50

$

447.59

9.4%

8

Renaissance Los Angeles Airport

$

140.45

$

143.32

-2.0%

85.2%

86.0%

-0.9%

$

119.66

$

123.26

-2.9%

9

JW Marriott New Orleans

$

219.30

$

196.26

11.7%

79.8%

84.9%

-6.0%

$

175.00

$

166.62

5.0%

10

Hilton Times Square

$

173.06

$

189.32

-8.6%

95.2%

98.6%

-3.4%

$

164.75

$

186.67

-11.7%

11

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile

$

117.17

$

106.52

10.0%

62.0%

55.7%

11.3%

$

72.65

$

59.33

22.5%

12

Marriott Boston Long Wharf

$

216.35

$

209.78

3.1%

74.7%

68.5%

9.1%

$

161.61

$

143.70

12.5%

13

Renaissance Long Beach

$

182.47

$

183.97

-0.8%

80.6%

71.7%

12.4%

$

147.07

$

131.91

11.5%

14

Embassy Suites Chicago

$

111.74

$

101.67

9.9%

73.7%

66.0%

11.7%

$

82.35

$

67.10

22.7%

15

Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile

$

96.94

$

81.32

19.2%

53.7%

54.6%

-1.6%

$

52.06

$

44.40

17.3%

16

Renaissance Westchester

$

149.50

$

145.29

2.9%

64.9%

65.8%

-1.4%

$

97.03

$

95.60

1.5%

17

Embassy Suites La Jolla

$

188.27

$

189.14

-0.5%

83.1%

85.2%

-2.5%

$

156.45

$

161.15

-2.9%

18

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles

$

171.82

$

161.66

6.3%

79.5%

74.2%

7.1%

$

136.60

$

119.95

13.9%

19

Marriott Portland (1)

$

143.32

$

153.75

-6.8%

47.0%

72.4%

-35.1%

$

67.36

$

111.32

-39.5%

20

Oceans Edge Resort & Marina

$

304.52

$

252.45

20.6%

89.7%

94.0%

-4.6%

$

273.15

$

237.30

15.1%

20 Hotel Portfolio (2)

$

214.02

$

212.79

0.6%

72.8%

72.4%

0.6%

$

155.81

$

154.06

1.1%

  1. Operating statistics for January 2020 are impacted by a room renovation at the Marriott Portland. Operating statistics for January 2019 are impacted by room renovations at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the Renaissance Harborplace.
  2. 20 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of March 31, 2020.

PROPERTY-LEVEL OPERATING STATISTICS

Page 21

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Property-Level Operating Statistics

February 2020/2019

Hotels sorted by number of rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

February

February

February

2020

2019

Variance

2020

2019

Variance

2020

2019

Variance

1

Hilton San Diego Bayfront (1)

$

261.15

$

279.63

-6.6%

83.9%

79.8%

5.1%

$

219.10

$

223.14

-1.8%

2

Boston Park Plaza

$

145.74

$

136.62

6.7%

69.5%

75.7%

-8.2%

$

101.29

$

103.42

-2.1%

3

Hyatt Regency San Francisco

$

301.04

$

340.71

-11.6%

82.6%

87.2%

-5.3%

$

248.66

$

297.10

-16.3%

4

Renaissance Washington DC

$

232.97

$

229.44

1.5%

75.8%

71.7%

5.7%

$

176.59

$

164.51

7.3%

5

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ®

$

192.31

$

205.95

-6.6%

87.7%

85.2%

2.9%

$

168.66

$

175.47

-3.9%

6

Renaissance Harborplace (1)

$

136.74

$

145.31

-5.9%

56.1%

43.3%

29.6%

$

76.71

$

62.92

21.9%

7

Wailea Beach Resort

$

580.48

$

518.96

11.9%

92.1%

93.3%

-1.3%

$

534.62

$

484.19

10.4%

8

Renaissance Los Angeles Airport

$

145.24

$

152.51

-4.8%

93.3%

89.5%

4.2%

$

135.51

$

136.50

-0.7%

9

JW Marriott New Orleans

$

240.41

$

234.70

2.4%

82.2%

82.5%

-0.4%

$

197.62

$

193.63

2.1%

10

Hilton Times Square

$

165.20

$

189.04

-12.6%

97.0%

99.2%

-2.2%

$

160.24

$

187.53

-14.5%

11

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile

$

132.27

$

118.87

11.3%

61.1%

71.1%

-14.1%

$

80.82

$

84.52

-4.4%

12

Marriott Boston Long Wharf

$

229.82

$

213.35

7.7%

84.9%

81.1%

4.7%

$

195.12

$

173.03

12.8%

13

Renaissance Long Beach

$

191.70

$

198.49

-3.4%

84.9%

86.5%

-1.8%

$

162.75

$

171.69

-5.2%

14

Embassy Suites Chicago

$

123.88

$

116.27

6.5%

73.9%

81.6%

-9.4%

$

91.55

$

94.88

-3.5%

15

Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile

$

95.00

$

92.30

2.9%

65.9%

66.2%

-0.5%

$

62.61

$

61.10

2.5%

16

Renaissance Westchester

$

145.99

$

151.93

-3.9%

66.0%

66.0%

0.0%

$

96.35

$

100.27

-3.9%

17

Embassy Suites La Jolla

$

197.95

$

199.90

-1.0%

85.8%

85.8%

0.0%

$

169.84

$

171.51

-1.0%

18

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles

$

195.75

$

200.35

-2.3%

84.3%

74.0%

13.9%

$

165.02

$

148.26

11.3%

19

Marriott Portland (1)

$

143.86

$

159.01

-9.5%

48.8%

85.5%

-42.9%

$

70.20

$

135.95

-48.4%

20

Oceans Edge Resort & Marina

$

362.28

$

341.63

6.0%

91.6%

95.8%

-4.4%

$

331.85

$

327.28

1.4%

20 Hotel Portfolio (2)

$

223.83

$

225.39

-0.7%

78.8%

79.3%

-0.6%

$

176.38

$

178.73

-1.3%

  1. Operating statistics for February 2020 are impacted by a room renovation at the Marriott Portland. Operating statistics for February 2019 are impacted by room renovations at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the Renaissance Harborplace.
  2. 20 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of March 31, 2020.

PROPERTY-LEVEL OPERATING STATISTICS

Page 22

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Property-Level Operating Statistics

March 2020/2019

Hotels sorted by number of rooms

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

March

March

March

2020

2019

Variance

2020

2019

Variance

2020

2019

Variance

1

Boston Park Plaza

$

171.07

$

180.55

-5.3%

32.1%

90.5%

-64.5%

$

54.91

$

163.40

-66.4%

2

Renaissance Harborplace (1)

$

152.42

$

177.80

-14.3%

23.8%

47.1%

-49.5%

$

36.28

$

83.74

-56.7%

3

Renaissance Los Angeles Airport

$

136.46

$

148.63

-8.2%

45.4%

88.8%

-48.9%

$

61.95

$

131.98

-53.1%

4

Hilton Times Square

$

155.32

$

250.44

-38.0%

37.9%

99.2%

-61.8%

$

58.87

$

248.44

-76.3%

5

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile

$

140.23

$

145.08

-3.3%

22.3%

80.2%

-72.2%

$

31.27

$

116.35

-73.1%

6

Renaissance Long Beach

$

192.85

$

194.86

-1.0%

35.3%

90.2%

-60.9%

$

68.08

$

175.76

-61.3%

7

Embassy Suites Chicago

$

139.94

$

150.89

-7.3%

32.8%

94.3%

-65.2%

$

45.90

$

142.29

-67.7%

8

Renaissance Westchester

$

141.20

$

148.59

-5.0%

28.2%

68.4%

-58.8%

$

39.82

$

101.64

-60.8%

9

Embassy Suites La Jolla

$

181.72

$

197.38

-7.9%

50.2%

91.9%

-45.4%

$

91.22

$

181.39

-49.7%

9 Hotel Portfolio (2)

$

158.91

$

180.12

-11.8%

33.5%

83.0%

-59.6%

$

53.23

$

149.50

-64.4%

10

Hilton San Diego Bayfront (1)

$

248.59

$

258.62

-3.9%

18.9%

78.5%

-75.9%

$

46.98

$

203.02

-76.9%

11

Hyatt Regency San Francisco

$

277.68

$

327.27

-15.2%

21.6%

88.7%

-75.6%

$

59.98

$

290.29

-79.3%

12

Renaissance Washington DC

$

286.36

$

292.95

-2.2%

32.4%

87.7%

-63.1%

$

92.78

$

256.92

-63.9%

13

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ®

$

189.54

$

192.53

-1.6%

20.6%

87.4%

-76.4%

$

39.05

$

168.27

-76.8%

14

Wailea Beach Resort

$

488.43

$

480.37

1.7%

49.1%

94.0%

-47.8%

$

239.82

$

451.55

-46.9%

15

JW Marriott New Orleans

$

226.47

$

248.88

-9.0%

32.5%

91.3%

-64.4%

$

73.60

$

227.23

-67.6%

16

Marriott Boston Long Wharf

$

261.53

$

265.41

-1.5%

23.4%

86.1%

-72.8%

$

61.20

$

228.52

-73.2%

17

Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile $

116.51

$

122.00

-4.5%

21.9%

82.7%

-73.5%

$

25.52

$

100.89

-74.7%

18

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles

$

181.61

$

204.11

-11.0%

31.8%

90.2%

-64.7%

$

57.75

$

184.11

-68.6%

19

Marriott Portland (1)

$

133.96

$

172.77

-22.5%

22.2%

79.6%

-72.1%

$

29.74

$

137.52

-78.4%

20

Oceans Edge Resort & Marina

$

320.63

$

347.36

-7.7%

55.2%

95.2%

-42.0%

$

176.99

$

330.69

-46.5%

20 Hotel Portfolio (3)

$

222.39

$

235.39

-5.5%

29.9%

85.0%

-64.8%

$

66.49

$

200.08

-66.8%

  1. Operating statistics for March 2020 are impacted by a room renovation at the Marriott Portland. Operating statistics for March 2019 are impacted by room renovations at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the Renaissance Harborplace.
  2. 9 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels that remained open as of March 31, 2020.
  3. 20 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of March 31, 2020.

PROPERTY-LEVEL OPERATING STATISTICS

Page 23

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre &

ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS

PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS

Page 24

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins January 2020

Hotels sorted by number of rooms

For the Month of January 2020

(In thousands)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals:

Hotel

Total

Net Income /

Other

Hotel

Adjusted EBITDAre

Revenues

(Loss)

Adjustments (1)

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjusted EBITDAre

Margins

1

Hilton San Diego Bayfront (2)

$

11,202

$

462

$

(97)

$

1,072

$

616

$

2,053

18.3%

2

Boston Park Plaza

4,444

(2,132)

-

1,511

-

(621)

-14.0%

3

Hyatt Regency San Francisco

9,327

1,089

90

1,074

-

2,253

24.2%

4

Renaissance Washington DC

4,404

(1,423)

-

699

557

(167)

-3.8%

5

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ®

7,584

1,555

-

868

-

2,423

31.9%

6

Renaissance Harborplace

2,161

(641)

-

471

-

(170)

-7.9%

7

Wailea Beach Resort

11,333

3,191

-

1,320

-

4,511

39.8%

8

Renaissance Los Angeles Airport

2,567

49

-

353

-

402

15.7%

9

JW Marriott New Orleans

3,804

563

1

558

297

1,419

37.3%

10

Hilton Times Square

3,012

(1,815)

19

845

405

(546)

-18.1%

11

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile

1,469

(1,076)

(117)

482

117

(594)

-40.4%

12

Marriott Boston Long Wharf

3,243

(805)

-

916

-

111

3.4%

13

Renaissance Long Beach

2,425

296

-

330

-

626

25.8%

14

Embassy Suites Chicago

1,091

(551)

-

247

-

(304)

-27.9%

15

Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile

706

(576)

3

224

-

(349)

-49.4%

16

Renaissance Westchester

1,707

(281)

-

293

-

12

0.7%

17

Embassy Suites La Jolla

1,918

75

-

353

213

641

33.4%

18

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles

1,204

117

-

218

-

335

27.8%

19

Marriott Portland (3)

589

(211)

-

135

-

(76)

-12.9%

20

Oceans Edge Resort & Marina

2,135

535

-

273

-

808

37.8%

20 Hotel Portfolio (4)

$

76,325

$

(1,579)

$

(101)

$

12,242

$

2,205

$

12,767

16.7%

*Footnotes on page 27

PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS

Page 25

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins January 2019

Hotels sorted by number of rooms

For the Month of January 2019

(In thousands)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals:

Hotel

Total

Net Income /

Other

Hotel

Adjusted EBITDAre

Revenues

(Loss)

Adjustments (1)

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjusted EBITDAre

Margins

1

Hilton San Diego Bayfront (2) (3)

$

10,612

$

470

$

(97)

$

856

$

767

$

1,996

18.8%

2

Boston Park Plaza

6,479

(1,079)

-

1,481

-

402

6.2%

3

Hyatt Regency San Francisco

10,468

1,767

118

1,042

-

2,927

28.0%

4

Renaissance Washington DC

4,640

(1,079)

-

819

572

312

6.7%

5

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ®

8,643

2,431

-

841

-

3,272

37.9%

6

Renaissance Harborplace (3)

1,816

(717)

-

499

-

(218)

-12.0%

7

Wailea Beach Resort

10,842

2,949

-

1,291

-

4,240

39.1%

8

Renaissance Los Angeles Airport

2,611

212

-

348

-

560

21.4%

9

JW Marriott New Orleans

3,609

642

1

532

304

1,479

41.0%

10

Hilton Times Square

3,033

(1,835)

21

849

407

(558)

-18.4%

11

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile

1,186

(1,237)

(117)

480

117

(757)

-63.8%

12

Marriott Boston Long Wharf

3,083

(680)

-

899

-

219

7.1%

13

Renaissance Long Beach

2,105

118

-

315

-

433

20.6%

14

Embassy Suites Chicago

972

(577)

-

246

-

(331)

-34.1%

15

Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile

592

(634)

3

217

-

(414)

-69.9%

16

Renaissance Westchester

1,480

(399)

-

295

-

(104)

-7.0%

17

Embassy Suites La Jolla

1,949

100

-

345

218

663

34.0%

18

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles

1,058

16

-

207

-

223

21.1%

19

Marriott Portland

1,015

118

-

132

-

250

24.6%

20

Oceans Edge Resort & Marina

1,963

376

-

258

-

634

32.3%

20 Hotel Portfolio (4)

78,156

962

(71)

11,952

2,385

15,228

19.5%

Add: Sold Hotel (5)

Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles

940

107

(80)

84

98

209

22.2%

21 Hotel Portfolio (6)

$

79,096

$

1,069

$

(151)

$

12,036

$

2,483

$

15,437

19.5%

*Footnotes on page 27

PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS

Page 26

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins

January 2020/2019 Footnotes

  1. Other Adjustments for January 2020 include: a total of $(0.1) million in amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets at the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the Hilton Times Square and the JW Marriott New Orleans; $(0.1) million in finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent at the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile; and $0.1 million in city taxes assessed on commercial rents at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. Other Adjustments for January 2019 include: a total of $(0.1) million in amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets at the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the Hilton Times Square and the JW Marriott New Orleans; a total of $(0.2) million in finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent at the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles and the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile; and $0.1 million in city taxes assessed on commercial rents at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco.
  2. Includes 100% of the operating results for the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.
  3. Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre for January 2020 is impacted by a room renovation at the Marriott Portland. Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre for January 2019 is impacted by room renovations at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the Renaissance Harborplace.
  4. 20 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of January 31, 2020.
  5. Sold Hotel includes results for the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles, sold in October 2019.
  6. 21 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of January 31, 2019.

PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS

Page 27

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins February 2020

Hotels sorted by number of rooms

For the Month of February 2020

(In thousands)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals:

Hotel

Total

Net Income /

Other

Hotel

Adjusted EBITDAre

Revenues

(Loss)

Adjustments (1)

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjusted EBITDAre (2)

Margins (2)

1

Hilton San Diego Bayfront (3)

$

12,928

$

2,511

$

(96)

$

1,074

$

576

$

4,065

31.4%

2

Boston Park Plaza

4,204

(1,931)

-

1,497

-

(434)

-10.3%

3

Hyatt Regency San Francisco

8,946

1,052

90

1,076

-

2,218

24.8%

4

Renaissance Washington DC

7,011

971

-

679

556

2,206

31.5%

5

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ®

8,805

2,642

-

868

-

3,510

39.9%

6

Renaissance Harborplace

2,342

(355)

-

426

-

71

3.0%

7

Wailea Beach Resort

11,912

3,864

-

1,324

-

5,188

43.6%

8

Renaissance Los Angeles Airport

2,716

377

-

353

-

730

26.9%

9

JW Marriott New Orleans

3,820

808

-

532

278

1,618

42.4%

10

Hilton Times Square

2,790

(1,686)

19

844

383

(440)

-15.8%

11

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile

1,273

(1,088)

(117)

482

117

(606)

-47.6%

12

Marriott Boston Long Wharf

3,658

(251)

-

910

-

659

18.0%

13

Renaissance Long Beach

2,375

396

-

330

-

726

30.6%

14

Embassy Suites Chicago

1,160

(346)

(24)

253

-

(117)

-10.1%

15

Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile

757

(499)

2

225

-

(272)

-35.9%

16

Renaissance Westchester

1,321

(430)

-

292

-

(138)

-10.4%

17

Embassy Suites La Jolla

1,933

143

-

348

200

691

35.7%

18

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles

1,373

259

-

211

-

470

34.2%

19

Marriott Portland (4)

565

(222)

-

135

-

(87)

-15.4%

20

Oceans Edge Resort & Marina

2,344

763

-

275

-

1,038

44.3%

20 Hotel Portfolio (5)

$

82,233

$

6,978

$

(126)

$

12,134

$

2,110

$

21,096

25.7%

*Footnotes on page 30

PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS

Page 28

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins February 2019

Hotels sorted by number of rooms

For the Month of February 2019

(In thousands)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals:

Hotel

Total

Net Income /

Other

Hotel

Adjusted EBITDAre

Revenues

(Loss)

Adjustments (1)

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjusted EBITDAre (2)

Margins (2)

1

Hilton San Diego Bayfront (3) (4)

$

12,301

$

2,642

$

(96)

$

857

$

703

$

4,106

33.4%

2

Boston Park Plaza

4,113

(2,071)

-

1,483

-

(588)

-14.3%

3

Hyatt Regency San Francisco

10,054

1,690

118

1,042

-

2,850

28.3%

4

Renaissance Washington DC

6,121

234

-

815

571

1,620

26.5%

5

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ®

8,918

2,848

-

856

-

3,704

41.5%

6

Renaissance Harborplace (4)

1,890

(721)

-

494

-

(227)

-12.0%

7

Wailea Beach Resort

10,345

3,178

-

1,294

-

4,472

43.2%

8

Renaissance Los Angeles Airport

2,671

362

-

347

-

709

26.5%

9

JW Marriott New Orleans

3,429

687

1

532

274

1,494

43.6%

10

Hilton Times Square

2,773

(1,664)

21

848

374

(421)

-15.2%

11

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile

1,608

(875)

(117)

481

117

(394)

-24.5%

12

Marriott Boston Long Wharf

2,989

(569)

-

897

-

328

11.0%

13

Renaissance Long Beach

2,500

575

-

315

-

890

35.6%

14

Embassy Suites Chicago

1,253

(275)

-

247

-

(28)

-2.2%

15

Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile

781

(403)

3

218

-

(182)

-23.3%

16

Renaissance Westchester

1,394

(329)

-

295

-

(34)

-2.4%

17

Embassy Suites La Jolla

1,918

249

-

343

197

789

41.1%

18

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles

1,178

91

-

208

-

299

25.4%

19

Marriott Portland

1,100

240

-

132

-

372

33.8%

20

Oceans Edge Resort & Marina

2,195

509

189

258

-

956

43.6%

20 Hotel Portfolio (5)

79,531

6,398

119

11,962

2,236

20,715

26.0%

Add: Sold Hotel (6)

Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles

1,011

215

(80)

85

98

318

31.5%

21 Hotel Portfolio (7)

$

80,542

$

6,613

$

39

$

12,047

$

2,334

$

21,033

26.1%

*Footnotes on page 30

PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS

Page 29

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins

February 2020/2019 Footnotes

  1. Other Adjustments for February 2020 include: a total of $(0.1) million in amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets at the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the Hilton Times Square and the JW Marriott New Orleans; $(0.1) million in finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent at the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile; $0.1 million in city taxes assessed on commercial rents at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco; and a $(24,000) prior year property tax credit at the Embassy Suites Chicago. Other Adjustments for February 2019 include: a total of $(0.1) million in amortization of operating lease right-of- use assets at the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the Hilton Times Square and the JW Marriott New Orleans; a total of $(0.2) million in finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent at the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles and the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile; $0.1 million in city taxes assessed on commercial rents at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco; and a $0.2 million prior year property tax assessment at the Oceans Edge Resort & Marina.
  2. Both Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Margins are presented excluding any prior year property tax assessments and credits, net of any appeal fees. In February 2020, a $(24,000) prior year property tax credit was received at the Embassy Suites Chicago. In February 2019, a $0.2 million prior year property tax assessment was received at the Oceans Edge Resort & Marina.
  3. Includes 100% of the operating results for the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.
  4. Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre for February 2020 is impacted by a room renovation at the Marriott Portland. Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre for February 2019 is impacted by room renovations at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the Renaissance Harborplace.
  5. 20 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of February 29, 2020.
  6. Sold Hotel includes results for the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles, sold in October 2019.
  7. 21 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of February 28, 2019.

PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS

Page 30

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins March 2020

Hotels sorted by number of rooms

For the Month of March 2020

(In thousands)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals:

Hotel

Total

Net Income /

Other

Hotel

Adjusted EBITDAre

Revenues

(Loss)

Adjustments (1)

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjusted EBITDAre (2)

Margins (2)

1

Boston Park Plaza (3)

$

2,709

$

(2,708)

$

-

$

1,506

$

-

$

(1,202)

-44.4%

2

Renaissance Harborplace (3)

1,101

(1,296)

(57)

432

-

(921)

-83.7%

3

Renaissance Los Angeles Airport (3)

1,363

(902)

-

357

-

(545)

-40.0%

4

Hilton Times Square (3)

1,118

(3,958)

20

789

405

(2,744)

-245.4%

5

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile (3)

562

(1,519)

(117)

482

117

(1,037)

-184.5%

6

Renaissance Long Beach (3)

965

(803)

-

330

-

(473)

-49.0%

7

Embassy Suites Chicago (3)

678

(616)

-

253

-

(363)

-53.5%

8

Renaissance Westchester (3)

580

(1,746)

-

291

-

(1,455)

-250.9%

9

Embassy Suites La Jolla (3)

1,140

(410)

-

351

213

154

13.5%

9 Hotel Portfolio (4)

10,216

(13,958)

(154)

4,791

735

(8,586)

-84.0%

10

Hilton San Diego Bayfront (3) (5)

2,910

(3,003)

(97)

1,071

487

(1,542)

-53.0%

11

Hyatt Regency San Francisco (3)

2,506

(3,277)

(44)

1,080

-

(2,241)

-89.4%

12

Renaissance Washington DC (3)

3,447

(2,330)

-

689

556

(1,085)

-31.5%

13

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ® (3)

2,416

(1,560)

-

871

-

(689)

-28.5%

14

Wailea Beach Resort (3)

5,572

(839)

-

1,325

-

486

8.7%

15

JW Marriott New Orleans (3)

1,633

(845)

1

546

296

(2)

-0.1%

16

Marriott Boston Long Wharf (3)

1,227

(2,426)

-

911

-

(1,515)

-123.5%

17

Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile (3)

398

(648)

2

225

-

(421)

-105.8%

18

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles (3)

562

(250)

-

216

-

(34)

-6.0%

19

Marriott Portland (3) (6)

259

(457)

-

111

-

(346)

-133.6%

20

Oceans Edge Resort & Marina

1,486

192

-

278

-

470

31.6%

20 Hotel Portfolio (7)

$

32,632

$

(29,401)

$

(292)

$

12,114

$

2,074

$

(15,505)

-47.5%

*Footnotes on page 33

PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS

Page 31

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins March 2019

Hotels sorted by number of rooms

For the Month of March 2019

(In thousands)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals:

Hotel

Total

Net Income /

Other

Hotel

Adjusted EBITDAre

Revenues

(Loss)

Adjustments (1)

Depreciation

Interest Expense

Adjusted EBITDAre

Margins

1

Boston Park Plaza

$

7,268

$

(27)

$

-

$

1,482

$

-

$

1,455

20.0%

2

Renaissance Harborplace (6)

3,264

305

-

497

-

802

24.6%

3

Renaissance Los Angeles Airport

2,680

279

-

348

-

627

23.4%

4

Hilton Times Square

3,961

(847)

22

848

407

430

10.9%

5

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile

2,314

(380)

(116)

480

116

100

4.3%

6

Renaissance Long Beach

2,986

776

-

316

-

1,092

36.6%

7

Embassy Suites Chicago

1,941

207

-

250

-

457

23.5%

8

Renaissance Westchester

1,623

(300)

-

296

-

(4)

-0.2%

9

Embassy Suites La Jolla

2,187

363

-

343

217

923

42.2%

9 Hotel Portfolio (4)

28,224

376

(94)

4,860

740

5,882

20.8%

10

Hilton San Diego Bayfront (5) (6)

13,773

3,293

(97)

845

768

4,809

34.9%

11

Hyatt Regency San Francisco

10,675

1,910

124

1,043

-

3,077

28.8%

12

Renaissance Washington DC

10,135

2,264

-

821

570

3,655

36.1%

13

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld ®

8,152

2,391

-

857

-

3,248

39.8%

14

Wailea Beach Resort

10,482

3,213

-

1,294

-

4,507

43.0%

15

JW Marriott New Orleans

4,694

1,615

-

533

302

2,450

52.2%

16

Marriott Boston Long Wharf

4,022

145

-

897

-

1,042

25.9%

17

Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile

1,306

(55)

3

217

-

165

12.6%

18

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles

1,641

436

-

208

-

644

39.2%

19

Marriott Portland

1,222

286

-

132

-

418

34.2%

20

Oceans Edge Resort & Marina

2,574

892

-

261

-

1,153

44.8%

20 Hotel Portfolio (7)

96,900

16,766

(64)

11,968

2,380

31,050

32.0%

Add: Sold Hotel (8)

Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles

1,119

245

(79)

84

98

348

31.1%

21 Hotel Portfolio (9)

$

98,019

$

17,011

$

(143)

$

12,052

$

2,478

$

31,398

32.0%

*Footnotes on page 33

PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS

Page 32

Supplemental Financial Information

May 8, 2020

Property-Level Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Margins

March 2020/2019 Footnotes

  1. Other Adjustments for March 2020 include: a total of $(0.1) million in amortization of the operating lease right-of-use assets at the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the Hilton Times Square and the JW Marriott New Orleans; $(0.1) million in finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent at the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile; a $(44,000) true-up in city taxes assessed on commercial rents at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco; and a $(0.1) million prior year property tax credit, net of appeal fees at the Renaissance Harborplace. Other Adjustments for March 2019 include: a total of $(0.1) million in amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets at the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the Hilton Times Square and the JW Marriott New Orleans; a total of $(0.2) million in finance lease obligation interest - cash ground rent at the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles and the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile; and $0.1 million in city taxes assessed on commercial rents at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco.
  2. Both Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Margins are presented excluding any prior year property tax assessments and credits, net of any appeal fees. In March 2020, a $(0.1) million prior year property tax credit, net of appeal fees was received at the Renaissance Harborplace.
  3. During March 2020, a total of $10.1 million in COVID-19-related costs consisting of additional wages and benefits for furloughed or laid off employees was incurred at the following hotels: $0.1 million Boston Park Plaza; $0.1 million Embassy Suites Chicago; $0.1 million Embassy Suites La Jolla; $0.1 million Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile; $45,000 Hilton New Orleans St. Charles; $0.2 million Hilton San Diego Bayfront; $1.4 million Hilton Times Square; $0.1 million Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile; $0.8 million Hyatt Regency San Francisco; $0.3 million JW Marriott New Orleans; $1.0 million Marriott Boston Long Wharf; $0.1 million Marriott Portland; $0.4 million Renaissance Harborplace; $0.3 million Renaissance Long Beach; $0.4 million Renaissance Los Angeles Airport; $0.8 million Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld®; $1.3 million Renaissance Washington DC; $0.8 million Renaissance Westchester; and $1.8 million Wailea Beach Resort.
  4. 9 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels that remained open as of March 31, 2020.
  5. Includes 100% of the operating results for the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.
  6. Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre for March 2020 is impacted by a room renovation at the Marriott Portland. Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre for March 2019 is impacted by room renovations at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the Renaissance Harborplace.
  7. 20 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of March 31, 2020.
  8. Sold Hotel includes results for the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles, sold in October 2019.
  9. 21 Hotel Portfolio includes all hotels owned by the Company as of March 31, 2019.

PROPERTY-LEVEL ADJUSTED EBITDAre & ADJUSTED EBITDAre MARGINS

Page 33

Disclaimer

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 12:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS,
08:29aSUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : Q1 2020 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
08:01aSUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : Reports Results For First Quarter 2020
PR
04/27SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Con..
PR
04/08SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : Announces Change Of Venue for 2020 Annual Meeting Of ..
AQ
04/07SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : Announces Change In Place Of 2020 Annual Meeting Of S..
PR
03/30SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/19SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : 4
PU
03/18SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : Defa14a
PU
03/18SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : Def 14a
PU
03/05SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 616 M
EBIT 2020 -37,1 M
Net income 2020 -115 M
Debt 2020 399 M
Yield 2020 4,67%
P/E ratio 2020 -21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 120x
EV / Sales2020 3,78x
EV / Sales2021 2,49x
Capitalization 1 932 M
Chart SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,75  $
Last Close Price 8,67  $
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John V. Arabia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas M. Pasquale Non-Executive Chairman
Marc A. Hoffman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bryan Albert Giglia Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Allen Balian Vice President-Corporate Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS, INC.-37.72%1 932
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-40.43%7 800
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-35.15%7 765
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-36.31%5 899
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-19.37%3 281
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-68.46%1 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group